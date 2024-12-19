The awards have been given out. The All-America teams votes have been tallied. The transfer portal has been poppin' and the NFL Draft declaration wire has been busy, too.

On College Football Playoff Eve, there's only one thing left to do: Unveil my final ranking of the top 150 players in college football for the 2024 season.

Hunter was my No. 1-ranked player in the preseason and went wire-to-wire through the midseason rankings and all the way to the finish line. The future All-Pro dominated on both sides of the ball. Hunter is a unique talent with rare stamina and managed to stay healthy for nearly the entire season, despite his slight frame, while playing more than 1,400 snaps and averaging 118 per game. He will be an immediate impact player at the next level in whatever role he takes, likely a top-three pick, and a must-see player who will sell tickets. Hunter won numerous national awards, including the most coveted: the Heisman Trophy. Wave goodbye to a generational player, the likes of which we'd be lucky to see again.

Jeanty had one of the most impressive seasons by a ball-carrier in recent memory, rushing for nearly 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns while dominating almost every rushing statistic. He boasts elite contact balance and the long speed to score anytime he touches the ball, including an impressive performance against a stout Oregon defense in early September. Jeanty averaged more than seven yards per carry and helped Boise State make the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. He won the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award.

3. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward was a key addition transfer portal addition for the Hurricanes, leading them to their best season since 2017 while setting multiple Miami quarterback records and boosting his draft stock from Day 2 pick to likely top-10 pick. He cut down on interceptions this year and showed command of the offense by routinely checking into more favorable plays at the line of scrimmage. Ward was consistently one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, throwing for more than 4,100 yards and 36 touchdowns, and adding another 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He was awarded the Davey O'Brien Award.

4. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Gabriel delivered in clutch situations week after week. He rushed for seven touchdowns, threw for more than 3,500 yards, and added 28 passing touchdowns while completing more than 73% of his attempts. Oregon's offense, with its balanced attack and talented supporting cast, was a quarterback's dream. Smart decision for him to transfer there on the final leg of his college journey. Gabriel's command and leadership were critical for Oregon as the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.

Skattebo carried Arizona State into the CFP as a one-man wrecking crew. He not only punishes defenders but also has better speed than expected. Skattebo rushed for nearly 1,600 yards, averaging six yards per touch with 19 rushing touchdowns. Known for his devastating physicality (No. 3 nationally in missed tackles forced, per Pro Football Focus), he also excelled as a receiver and will be a key player when ASU faces the Clemson-Texas winner.

Skattebo trailed only Ashton Jeanty in missed tackles forced. Getty

Graham is a complete player who dominates in both run and pass defense. He is twitchy, powerful, and intelligent, able to recognize and adjust to how linemen attack him. Graham finished the season with 34 pressures and has top-10 draft potential. His official draft declaration was met with relief by Big Ten offensive linemen.

Carter excelled in his new position, showcasing elite speed and get-off as an edge rusher. Penn State maximized his versatility, using him as a dynamic rusher and a heat-seeking missile capable of getting to the quarterback from multiple alignments. Carter finished the regular season with 10 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He will be a high-priority prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and a key player to watch when Penn State takes on SMU in the CFP.

8. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders had another standout season and put himself on the short list of best players in Colorado history. He solidified himself as a top-two quarterback and likely a top-two draft pick. Sanders demonstrated excellent field vision and limited turnovers while throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. His offseason fitness improvements also made him a threat with his legs, capable of gaining tough yards when needed. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

9. Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Banks had an impressive junior campaign, improving in both pass protection and run blocking during Texas' transition from the Big 12 to the SEC. A fluid athlete with excellent footwork, Banks was a reliable blindside protector for the Longhorns. Although he missed the last game and a half with an ankle injury, he is expected to play against Clemson and elite edge rusher T.J. Parker in the playoffs. Banks won the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award. He will be the first Texas offensive lineman drafted in the first round since 2002.

Booker is one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the country and a true alpha leader. He has the best chance of any interior lineman to go in the first round of the NFL Draft. A physical and athletic mauler who plays through the whistle, Booker even stepped in at left tackle against South Florida early in the season. He is a plug-and-play option at the next level and a leader on and off the field.

Sellers put together a wunderkind season as a first-year starter for the Gamecocks and will almost certainly enter 2025 as my No. 1 player and a Heisman Trophy front-runner. Sellers is an effective passer with elite athleticism, capable of shredding defenses with his legs, similar to Jalen Milroe. A big-time prospect, Sellers should only improve with offseason development. He threw for 2,274 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions and added 655 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He forced 17 missed tackles in the regular season finale vs. Clemson.

The 6-foot-5 standout was dominant as expected, making difficult catches look routine. McMillan is fluid with exceptional length and excels at contested catches, with the ability to turn short routes into big gains. While he lacks elite top-end speed, he still won the Biletnikoff Award and has already declared for the NFL Draft.

13. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Harmon has been a disruptive force for the Ducks, excelling in movement and stunts to generate 40 hurries, five sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles this season. With exceptional quickness and burst, the former Michigan State transfer has been one of the better portal additions and a key factor in Oregon's dominance in the Big Ten.

14. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren is a versatile weapon for the Nittany Lions, capable of lining up at tight end, taking snaps as a wildcat quarterback, and even throwing touchdown passes. Most importantly, he's the nation's best tight end, catching 88 passes for more than 1,000 yards this year. A tough, dependable receiver who fights for extra yardage, Warren is also a capable blocker. He's a throwback player who will thrive in any NFL offense. Winner of the Mackey Award.

Ezeiruaku was a constant presence in opponents' backfields, leading the ACC with 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. He can win with speed around the corner or a lightning-quick counter inside. An underrated player who deserves more national attention, Ezeiruaku was been a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Campbell, a pure left tackle, had another standout season in his third year as a starter. He excels in protecting the blind side and is solid in the run game, showcasing consistency and skill against top-level competition. It's Campbell vs. Banks for OL1 in the NFL Draft this spring and you can certainly make a great case for Campbell.

Green was relentless off the edge for the Thundering Herd, leading the nation with 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. He has the speed to beat tackles and a strong inside counter move to reach the quarterback. Green, who has already declared for the draft, is expected to be a first-round selection.

Smith is a matchup nightmare who excels at contested catches and one-handed grabs. After entering the season with high expectations as the No. 1 recruit, he delivered as a freshman with 57 receptions for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns, passing Cris Carter's Ohio State freshman record, which had stood since the 1980s. Smith was Ohio State's go-to receiver, even alongside the talented Emeka Egbuka, and is in for an offseason of hype entering next season, regardless of the Buckeyes' quarterback.

Smith lived up to every last drop of the big-time billing as a freshman. Getty

19. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

A transfer from Georgia Tech, Kennard was a superstar waiting to happen. He has an impressive toolbox, including a great get-off, speed-to-power ability, and a quick inside move. With 23 pressures and 15.5 sacks, Kennard significantly improved his draft stock while anchoring a South Carolina defensive line that gave opposing offenses headaches. He was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defender.

20. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron had a career year after moving from nickel to corner, establishing himself as one of the most productive and physical players at the position. He recorded five interceptions and 14 passes defended, earning the Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. Barron's physicality and versatility made him the perfect alpha dog on the nation's top defense.

Nash led the country with a triple crown of 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. Surprisingly, the majority of his catches came in the short to intermediate parts of the field, where he consistently made defenders miss to move the chains. Tall and agile for his size, Nash displays excellent awareness and projects as a reliable possession receiver at the next level.

McCord thrived in his first season at Syracuse after being limited at Ohio State. He led the country in passing with more than 4,300 yards, averaging over 360 yards per game. With a strong arm and the ability to get the ball out on time, McCord has shown significant growth. If he can limit turnovers, he has the potential to rise further, as does Syracuse, which appears to be trending in the right direction -- though many peg McCord as likely to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. We'll see.

23. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker was a standout on a Clemson defensive line that struggled by its usual standards. He's an explosive and productive edge rusher with an elite first step, capable of beating tackles in various ways. Parker totaled 27 hurries and 11 sacks this season, establishing himself as one of the best edge players in the country. The former five-star recruit has a chance to be a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after another productive season.

Hampton was a bright spot on am otherwise disappointing Tar Heel squad. Despite being the focal point of opposing defenses, he rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. Hampton excels at running between the tackles and breaking arm tackles, though he lacks home-run speed. He's off to the NFL Draft -- sorry, Bill Belichick.

25. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Johnson has shown his big-play ability as a deep threat and excels in space with the ball in his hands. The dynamic and speedy receiver tallied 78 catches for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns and is peaking at the right time as the No. 1-seeded Ducks prepare for the playoffs.

Fannin's breakout season would have won him the Mackey Award if not for Tyler Warren, but at least it put him on the radar as a draft prospect. He recorded 100 catches for 1,342 yards and showcased his willingness as a blocker. Fannin's impressive film and production make him a likely Day 2 draft pick.

27. Mykell Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Williams' stats may not jump off the page, but his tape tells a different story. He consistently impacts games with his explosive power and ability to bend around the edge. A disruptive presence, especially in high-pressure situations, Williams should thrive as a full-time edge rusher at the next level.

Powell-Ryland, or APR, was a a dominant force for the Hokies, amassing 16 sacks, 32 hurries, and 19 tackles for loss. With an exceptional first step and the ability to convert speed to power, APR also employs effective counters to exploit oversets. The consistent closer was key to Virginia Tech's defensive resurgence.

Powell-Ryland finished No. 3 nationally in sacks with 16. USATSI

Sampson led the SEC in rushing with nearly 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns. A slasher who primarily operates between the tackles, he has excellent vision and balance with good, though not elite, speed. The MVP of the Vols' offense, Sampson brought consistent production every week and was one of the conference's most entertaining players to watch.

Milum had one of best seasons in pass protection nationwide, not allowing a single sack and rarely giving up a quarterback hit. A mainstay for the Mountaineers over the past few years, he had his best season yet in 2024. With ideal size, length, athleticism, and footwork, Milum is poised to be a high draft pick.

The James Madison transfer has been a thorn in the side of Big Ten offensive lines, recording 10 sacks and 30 hurries. Kamara may not have ideal size, but his positional versatility and ability to rush from across the defensive line make him effective. He wins with speed, power, and refined hand usage.

Pearce is an exceptional prospect who combines quickness, strength, and hand technique to disrupt opposing offenses. He logged 42 pressures, 7.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. After a slow start to the season, Pearce -- my No. 2 player in the preseason -- is finishing strong and is a player who must be accounted for on every snap.

33. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Klubnik has elevated his play, improving ball security and benefiting from a more dynamic supporting cast. He completed 64% of his passes for over 3,300 yards with 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed for more than 450 yards and added seven touchdowns on the ground. Those are tremendous stats. Klubnik will be squarely in the Heisman race as a senior.

Johnson is an exceptional zone runner with patience, vision, and speed to break away. He rushed for more than 1,500 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, and scored 21 touchdowns despite being the focal point of opposing defenses. His success also highlights the strength of Iowa's offensive line.

35. Nohl Williams, CB, California

Williams lead the nation with seven interceptions and defended 16 passes while allowing just one touchdown. Excellent in press coverage, Williams stays glued to his assignments and plays the ball exceptionally well in the air. He's not the first well-coached ball-hawk to come out of Justin Wilcox's Cal program and he won't be the last.

Harvey was the centerpiece of UCF's offense, showcasing electric speed and sharp cutback ability. He rushed for nearly 1,600 yards at a 6.8 yards-per-carry clip and added 267 receiving yards on 20 catches, scoring 25 total touchdowns. Harvey's quickness and long speed make him a threat to break big plays every time he touches the ball.

37. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks had a strong season despite limited interception totals, excelling as a versatile defender. Georgia often deployed him near the box, where he was effective, and he matched up well in man coverage on the back end. A high-IQ defender and leader, Starks will play a crucial role in the playoffs and is likely to be the first safety drafted.

38. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs' production dipped compared to his freshman season at Alabama, but he remained impactful, especially late in the year. Known for his instincts and high football IQ, Downs excelled in coverage, often matching up against opponents' top tight ends. He also contributed as a punt returner and will enter his final season at Ohio State as one of the nation's top players.

Conerly has been steady all season, excelling in both pass protection and the run game. He shut down Penn State's Abdul Carter and effectively roots out defenders in Oregon's zone scheme. Conerly rarely loses in protection, using a powerful punch and quick feet to widen the pocket and protect his quarterback.

Dart capped off a solid college career by averaging more than 323 yards per game and completing 69% of his passes. He lit up SEC defenses for nearly 3,900 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading Lane Kiffin's offense with precision and anticipation. Dart is also a physical runner and a threat with his legs, which should give him a shot at the next level.

Jaxson Dart helped Ole Miss to a win over Georgia, one of the biggest in school history. Getty

We figure you caught plenty of Notre Dame this season, but if you didn't, you're in for a treat Friday night. Notre Dame has a knack for finding running backs who thrive on contact, and Love is no exception. A powerful and punishing runner with good speed, Love is averaging seven yards per carry and has 15 rushing touchdowns. He's also a threat as a receiver, showcasing excellent vision, patience, and explosiveness through defenders on contact.

42. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa has lived up to expectations as a former five-star, providing solid play for Miami in both run blocking and pass protection. He's big and physical in the run game, consistently knocking defenders off the ball. While he's struggled at times against speedy defenders and inside moves, Mauigoa has been a dependable piece and will anchor Miami's 2025 offensive line, which is expected to be among the nation's best.

43. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Walker is a versatile hybrid defender who plays on the edge, in the box, and as an outside linebacker. A typical Georgia chess piece, Walker's contributions extend beyond the stat sheet, though he recorded 6.5 sacks (three against Texas in October) and 18 hurries this season. He won the Butkus Award and is projected as a first-round pick once he settles into a permanent position.

44. Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

Alexander had an outstanding season at a position where LSU desperately needed improvement. A long and sticky corner, Alexander excels at plastering receivers with his length and route-matching ability. Rarely beaten, he's poised to rise on NFL draft boards during the next few months.

45. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Rourke consistently delivers catchable passes with excellent placement and touch. Sometimes it's just that easy. He completed over 70% of his passes for 27 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Though not much of a runner, Rourke is a seasoned quarterback who gives the Hoosiers a chance to compete in every game.

46. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Watts is a ball hawk in the middle of the field, recording five interceptions and defending 14 passes. A steady presence in the Irish secondary, he stepped up when cornerback Benjamin Morrison went down for the season. Watts excels at closing space in the run game and is a reliable tackler. He's on the short list of top safeties in the country.

Higgins, a jumbo wideout, teamed with Jaylin Noel to form a dynamic receiving duo for the Cyclones. With exceptional length and a wide catch radius, Higgins is a mismatch on contested balls and deep fades. He finished the season with 87 catches for nearly 1,200 yards and is a promising prospect for the next level.

Brooks has been one of the nation's most underrated running backs and finishes his career as the all-time leading rusher in Texas Tech history. Known for his balance and ability to break arm tackles, Brooks churns out yards after contact with patience and consistency. His legacy in Lubbock is cemented forever. Round of applause.

49. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

James is a versatile back who excels as both a runner and receiver. With a powerful lower half, excellent vision, and cutback skills, he rarely goes down on first contact. James has rushed for over 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 24 catches for more than 200 receiving yards. He should have a strong College Football Playoff showing and then a decision to make about his future.

Hill settled in as a linebacker this season and has become one of the best at his position in just his second year. He recorded 90 tackles, led the SEC with 16 tackles for loss, and had a breakout performance against Oklahoma with 11 tackles and two sacks. Hill's athleticism allows him to run sideline to sideline and change direction well for his size. Texas utilizes his versatility in various roles, including as a QB spy and pass rusher. He'll be a top contender for the Butkus Award in 2025.

Hill is one of the biggest forces in college football thanks to his versatility. USATSI

51. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

A former top-five recruit, Nolen has reached his full potential in his money year, taking his game to the next level by overpowering opponents weekly. He recorded 26 hurries, 6.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss as a disruptive force in the middle of the Rebel defense. Thick, powerful, and quick, Nolen is expected to be a first-round pick in April, though his late-season production dip over the past two years raises some concerns.

Jackson was been a consistent presence for the Razorbacks, blending speed, finesse, and power up front. With a massive frame, Jackson projects as either a power edge rusher or a defensive tackle at the next level. Known for his relentless motor, he finished the season with 6.5 sacks and 24 hurries, making him a likely Day 2 pick.

53. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU

Jennings has been a pleasant surprise for SMU, sparking the offense after being named the starter in Week 3. The dual-threat quarterback threw for more than 3,000 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 379 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Accurate on the move, Jennings has room to grow, particularly in decision-making under pressure. He should continue to improve in 2025.

54. Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina

Stewart is the prototype edge rusher NFL teams covet. They'll have to wait. The freshman made an immediate impact with his size (6-foot-6, long arms) and skill set, which includes a devastating get-off, speed rush, power moves, and counters. Stewart recorded 34 hurries, 6.5 sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss, earning comparisons in Columbia to Jadeveon Clowney. He has a strong chance to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in two years.

55. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

Restrepo has cemented his legacy as Miami's all-time leading receiver. Dependable in crunch time, he's an excellent route runner who consistently moves the chains, maximizes yards after the catch, and did not drop a pass all season. Restrepo finished with 69 catches for more than 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns and time and again stepped up as the go-to playmaker.

56. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

A former wide receiver who arrived from Miami, Smith was a key factor in SMU's success as ACC runner-up in its inaugural season in the conference. He rushed for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 35 receptions for over 300 yards and four receiving touchdowns. A dynamic playmaker with shifty moves and big-play potential, Smith deserves more national recognition.

57. Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

Savaiinaea is a thick and powerful tackle who played both sides of the line this season. Agile for his size, he excels at displacing defenders in the run game and positioning himself in pass protection. While he occasionally struggles with inside moves, he has a high ceiling and projects as a guard at the next level. Having declared for the draft, Savaiinaea is expected to be one of the first offensive linemen selected in April.

58. Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

Ivey is one of the best edge rushers you may not know, combining power and technique to dominate opponents. He uses elite hand swipes, long arms, and counters to generate pressure, finishing with 24 hurries and seven sacks. Part of one of the nation's best defensive lines, Ivey has the tools to rise into the first-round conversation.

59. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant is a rare, disruptive 340-pound nose guard who can rush the passer and maintain a high motor. He's a powerful force capable of holding the point of attack or pushing it backward, while also penetrating and stunting effectively. Grant recorded three sacks and 23 hurries, putting him in the conversation as a first-round pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Grant was a key cog in disruptive defensive and special teams units for Michigan. USATSI

Horvath was one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the country, rushing for 1,100 yards at nearly seven yards per carry and scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground for the Midshipmen. He also threw for 1,261 yards and 13 touchdowns, capping off the regular season with a standout performance against Army, accounting for four touchdowns and over 300 yards of total offense.

Neal finished the season with more than 1,250 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, solidifying his place as Kansas' all-time leading rusher. An explosive playmaker, Neal has the ability to score from anywhere on the field and is also a weapon in the passing game, recording 24 receptions.

Faulk was a disruptive force for the Tigers, recording seven sacks and 35 hurries this season. With excellent length, power, and versatility to line up anywhere, Faulk often forced opponents to adjust their game plans. Though he narrowly missed a few more sacks, he is poised to be one of the top returning defensive linemen in the country.

63. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor made significant strides in his second season, settling in as a more confident and consistent player after a challenging freshman year. Despite missing the first few games due to a freak pregame injury, he allowed only two sacks all season. A massive player with quick feet, Proctor would benefit from trimming down slightly before the next season. He is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ersery, a giant left tackle with quick feet, has shown steady improvement throughout his career. He excels at engulfing defenders in the run game and demonstrates a strong understanding of the position. Consistent and powerful, Ersery has a high ceiling and projects well to the next level.

Scourton was not a superstar that fans may have hoped for, but the Purdue transfer was a key piece for Texas A&M's aggressive defense, showcasing a polished toolbox of moves that includes speed, power, and a signature spin move. He tallied 18 pressures, 4.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss this season. With great size and strength, Scourton is a tough edge defender who projects well to the next level.

66. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell consistently flashed for Alabama, emerging as the top box linebacker prospect in the upcoming draft. With elite speed, versatility, and the ability to stay on the field all four downs, he recorded 106 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Twitchy and effective as a pass rusher, Campbell is an invaluable asset to any defense.

White was a game-wrecker for the Aztecs, recording 12.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 17 hurries. Known for his ability to sift through traffic and win with speed, White's relentless play and disruptive presence make him one of the most impactful defenders in the Mountain West.

68. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Higgins continued his excellent play for Iowa's stingy defense, finishing the season with 118 tackles and a career-high four interceptions. Known for his instincts and nose for the ball, Higgins has also improved his coverage ability, solidifying his reputation as one of the most consistent defenders in Hawkeye history.

69. Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State

I'd like to accept any apologies to those of you who scoffed at my inclusion of McLaughlin in our preseason rankings of the nation's top players -- you clearly were just latching onto the snap issues between him and Jalen Milroe. No such problems in 2024 for the Rimington Trophy winner! McLaughlin excelled in his new environment at Ohio State, delivering the best season of his career before a non-contact injury ended his year in Week 10. Physical and intelligent, he consistently knocked defenders back and provided stability up front. McLaughlin's experience on big stages makes him a valuable asset for the next level.

70. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Giddens flew under the radar nationally but compiled impressive tape, rushing for nearly 1,350 yards and seven touchdowns at an average of 6.5 yards per carry. A zone-scheme back with great vision, balance, and the ability to cut on a dime, Giddens recorded more than 850 yards after contact and 37 explosive runs. He is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Belton had his best season in 2024, solidifying the blindside and showing improved athleticism after a disappointing 2023 campaign. He plays aggressively, leveraging his length and powerful lower half to finish blocks. With his great size and strength, Belton could thrive as an offensive guard at the next level.

Belton was one of my favorite linemen to watch this season. Getty

72. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Despite missing some time with minor injuries, Umanmielen was a dominant force off the edge for the Rebels. He possesses elite get-off and bend, finishing the season with 10.5 sacks and 24 hurries. Umanmielen projects as an early second-round pick in the NFL Draft.

73. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson is tough to evaluate on this list after missing most of the season with a lower leg injury, but he still made an impact with two pick-sixes. An instinctive player with a high ceiling, Johnson didn't allow a single touchdown this year. He's likely to be the second corner drafted behind Travis Hunter and has future star potential.

74. Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

Weeks was a consistent playmaker for the Tigers, highlighted by a standout performance against Ole Miss in Week 7. He finished the season with 119 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Weeks is instinctive, clutch in pressure situations, and an excellent tackler who always seems to be in the right spot.

Singleton is a versatile and dynamic playmaker who can impact games in multiple ways. He tallied 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns while adding 21 carries for 131 yards and a rushing score. Explosive with big-play potential, Singleton is expected to one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.

76. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori is a massive safety with cornerback speed, excelling in both run support and coverage. He recorded four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and made 83 tackles. A ball hawk with the size to thrive in the box, Emmanwori is expected to declare for the draft.

77. Shemar Stewart, DT, Texas A&M

Stewart was a disruptive presence for the Aggies, registering 30 pressures and two sacks. He combines excellent power, length, and the ability to bend, making him a handful for offensive linemen. With his ideal frame and traits, Stewart has declared for the draft and is expected to rise on boards.

Burden's production was limited by a lack of vertical opportunities, which is puzzling for a player of his talent. He was targeted just 86 times, finishing with 61 catches for 676 yards and six receiving touchdowns, while adding nine rushes for two more scores. Missouri had inconsistent quarterback play this year given Brady Cook's injury, but it certainly did not capitalize on its final season with Burden, who is one of the more talented players to ever suit up in the black and gold.

79. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

Swinson, a former Oregon Duck, caused problems for offensive tackles with his combination of speed, power, and long arms. He recorded 8.5 sacks, 40 hurries, 13 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Swinson is versatile enough to play as a stand-up linebacker in passing situations and has a deep toolbox of pass-rushing moves.

Schwesinger went from a walk-on to leading the Big Ten in tackles with 136. An all-around playmaker, he excels in coverage and has the range to play sideline to sideline. His pursuit of the ball is relentless and his underdog story is pretty remarkable.

Monangai was an underrated workhorse for Rutgers, averaging five yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns despite being the focal point of opposing defenses. He finished the season with nearly 1,300 rushing yards and added 14 receptions. A slasher with great vision but lacking elite speed, Monangai thrives in a zone scheme and projects as a reliable change-of-pace back at the next level.

Hoover lit up the Big 12 in his first full season as TCU's starter, throwing for nearly 3,700 yards and 23 touchdowns. He's on pace to break the program's single-season passing record in their bowl game. Hoover distributes the ball well but needs to improve his ball security. Hoover will be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country.

Hoover is having one of the best seasons in TCU's sterling quarterback history. Getty

83. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Stewart is an elite edge rusher, even without the prototypical NFL size. Known for his relentless motor and explosive first step, Stewart combines speed, power, and an excellent inside counter move. He recorded 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 22 hurries, despite missing one game this season. He'll be back in 2025.

Fano has been one of the best run blockers in the country, standing out on an otherwise disappointing Utah team. He combines power and technique to dominate at the point of attack and has solid pass protection skills, with the quick feet to recover and run defenders by the quarterback. Fano will be a top name to watch among tackles in 2025.

85. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is a consistent presence for the Buckeyes, contributing as both a receiver and runner. A silky-smooth route runner with exceptional hands and situational awareness, Egbuka is a threat to score any time he touches the ball. He finished the regular season with 60 catches for 62 yards per game and nine touchdowns.

86. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Williams made waves early in the season with highlight-reel catches before fading slightly down the stretch. A highly athletic receiver, he excels at tracking and catching contested balls while also having the speed to separate. Williams totaled 45 catches for 857 yards and eight touchdowns and is expected to play a bigger role in 2025 with Alabama transitioning to Ty Simpson at quarterback.

87. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Talk about a transfer portal revelation. Arriving from Michigan State, Levitt was a clutch performer for the Sun Devils, completing 63% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback, he also rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns, playing a key role in ASU's Big 12 Championship run. With a high ceiling, Levitt will be one of the top returning quarterbacks in 2025.

In case you weren't paying attention to Maryland football, Felton led the Big Ten in receptions with 96 catches for 1,124 yards, standing out as one of the Terps' few bright spots. Primarily a possession receiver and chain-mover, Felton recorded 57 catches for first downs and 26 explosive plays. With a large catch radius and red-zone effectiveness, he thrives in contested-catch situations.

89. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson led the Big 12 champion Sun Devils with 75 catches for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns but missed the conference championship game and will not play in the CFP after suffering a season-ending injury in the finale. A dynamic route runner, Tyson leaves defenders in the dust in open space and will be a player to watch closely in 2025.

90. Drew Allar, QB Penn State

Allar took a step forward in 2024 under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, completing 69% of his passes for nearly 2,900 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. A traditional pocket passer with a strong arm, Allar could benefit from more weapons around him. He is poised for a breakout 2025 season and could be a top draft pick in 2026.

Mateer led an offensive explosion for the Cougars, accounting for 44 total touchdowns and over 3,100 passing yards. A true dual-threat, he also rushed for 826 yards, cementing himself as a playmaker. Mateer is the top-ranked player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and will play at Oklahoma in 2025.

100. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Milroe had an up-and-down season under Kalen DeBoer's new offense, mirroring his inconsistent career at Alabama. His legs are a cheat code (no Alabama QB has ever run for more scores in a season), and the team maximized his dual-threat abilities. While Milroe is an adequate passer, he struggles with full-field reads at times. A high-risk, high-reward prospect at the next level, Milroe reminds me of Anthony Richardson, for better and for worse.

The polarizing Milroe had incredible highs and devastating lows. Getty

Henigan had another impressive season, throwing for more than 3,200 yards and becoming the all-time leading passer in AAC history with 13,574 yards and 100 touchdowns. He tied a career-low with six interceptions this year, distributing the ball effectively to all levels of the field. Henigan's historic career should earn him a lasting legacy in Memphis football lore.

102. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland was one of the nation's best tight ends and played a crucial role in Michigan's offense, which relied on him heavily due to a lack of playmakers. He recorded 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns despite battling nagging injuries and receiving subpar quarterback play. With soft hands and an ability to generate yards after the catch, Loveland is expected to be a top-five tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't forget what he did with a good quarterback getting him the football in 2023.

103. Jaylin Noel, WR Iowa State

Noel was an explosive playmaker for the Cyclones, finishing the season with 73 catches for nearly 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns. Known for his speed and ability to separate from defenders, Noel also boasts reliable hands. Alongside Jayden Higgins, he formed the Big 12's most dangerous receiving duo.

Norman-Lott was a disruptive force for Tennessee's "Party like it's the 1990s" defensive line, displaying explosive get-off, twitch, and the ability to bend around blockers. He generated 14 hurries and four sacks while also excelling against the run. A high-motor player, ONL consistently impacted opposing offenses and anchored a much-improved Volunteers front.

105. Bryson Daily, QB, Army

Daily led Army's bruising rushing attack, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and scoring 29 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 127 rushing yards per game. He also contributed through the air with 942 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Tough and physical, Daily was a key to Army's offensive success and finished in the top 10 of Heisman voting.

106. Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

Mullings took over as Michigan's lead back and thrived as a powerful runner who consistently gained yards after contact. He rushed for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. A patient runner with excellent vision, Mullings also showed his value in pass protection.

Walker is a massive presence in the trenches, combining cat-like quickness with raw power to dominate the line of scrimmage. Despite seeing constant double teams, he generated 18 hurries and remained a disruptive force. While his season didn't meet lofty preseason expectations, Walker is still a game-wrecker who demands extra attention.

108. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Arroyo emerged as a rising star at tight end, showcasing reliable hands and explosive yards-after-catch ability. He averaged 17 yards per catch on 31 receptions, scoring six touchdowns. A smooth runner with excellent middle-of-the-field production, Arroyo is a dangerous weapon on naked and stick routes. He will soon be making plays on Sundays.

Jones, alongside Will Campbell, formed one of the nation's best tackle tandems. While Jones had an up-and-down year in pass protection, his thick, powerful frame and heavy hands make him a promising NFL prospect. He'll need to refine his technique, particularly against side-scissors rushers. Jones has declared for the NFL Draft.

110. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Stutsman started the season slowly but found his groove midyear, finishing with 110 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Known for his range and versatility, Stutsman excels in coverage and has the ability to stay on the field for all three downs. Oklahoma will miss him.

111. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Uiagalelei broke out as one of the top edge rushers in the Big Ten, leading the conference with 10.5 sacks and adding 24 hurries. His explosive first step, hand technique, and ability to turn the corner make him a nightmare for offensive tackles. Uiagalelei also recorded 12.5 tackles for loss. He ought to be the face of Oregon's program in 2025.

The younger brother of DJ, Matayo made his own name in 2024. USATSI

112. Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

Fairchild is a mauler who plays with aggression on every snap. Facing one of the toughest schedules in the country, he consistently held his own against top competition. Solid in both run and pass blocking, Fairchild is also an excellent athlete in space and one of the most consistent interior linemen in the nation.

World is an under-the-radar prospect who excelled in pass protection and declared for the transfer portal as one of the hottest types of commodities: A potentially elite offensive tackle. A raw player with massive upside, World possesses ideal length and athleticism to protect the blind side. With improved run blocking and development, he has the potential to be the first offensive lineman drafted in 2026.

Dampier made a name for himself as an electrifying dual-threat quarterback, throwing for more than 2,750 yards, rushing for over 1,150 yards, and accounting for 31 total touchdowns as a freshman. While his arm strength is average, he has great touch as a passer. A dangerous runner, Dampier is capable of taking over games and has a bright future ahead at Utah, where he transferred to.

Remetich is a mauler and finisher who thrives in Tulane's offense. Known for his ability to pull and reach the second level with authority, he brings a throwback mentality to the position. His tenacity and solid technique make him one of the AAC's standouts and a potential NFL prospect.

Thomas had an outstanding season, using his speed to wreak havoc off the edge. He recorded nine sacks and 17 hurries while showing the ability to bend and turn the corner. With a relentless motor and full-throttle playstyle, Thomas consistently disrupted opposing offenses.

117. Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Taaffe partnered with Andrew Mukuba to form a dominant Longhorns secondary but stood out for his versatility. He recorded 61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions, making plays all over the field. A high-IQ player who excels on special teams, Taaffe -- a former walk-on -- has a bright NFL future.

118. Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Brailsford exceeded expectations in the SEC, holding up well despite concerns about his size entering the season. With excellent feet and power, he consistently reached the second level and finished blocks with authority. Brailsford will be one of the top returning centers in the nation in 2025.

119. Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

Hassanein showcased his strength and athleticism, finishing with 8.5 sacks, 31 hurries, and 12.5 tackles for loss. He has great bend, plays with a high motor, and shows a knack for finding the quarterback. Hassanein is also a solid run defender and is disruptive in those situations.

120. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Judkins shared backfield duties with TreVeyon Henderson, which limited his workload but preserved his body. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns while displaying a blend of speed and power. Judkins is also a reliable receiver.

121. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams is a 330-pound interior menace who combines power, leverage, and quickness to disrupt opposing offenses. Though injuries limited his season, he still recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. While his production didn't meet preseason expectations, Williams remains a dominant force when healthy.

122. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Singleton wrapped up the season averaging 6.4 yards per carry while sharing the backfield with the talented Kaytron Allen. A big back with the power to run through defenders, Singleton totaled 496 yards after contact. He demonstrates excellent patience and vision, excelling at cutting back after his blockers establish their fits.

123. Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia

I know the stats won't jump off the page, but I just love this guy. He is a terrific football player. Bell emerged as Georgia's most reliable and consistent receiver following offseason roster changes. He finished the season with 37 catches for 433 yards and four touchdowns, while also contributing as a runner with eight carries for over 100 yards and a touchdown. A hybrid player with excellent speed and versatility, Bell has a tough decision to make regarding his future.

The hybrid Dillon Bell is a matchup nightmare for most players. USATSI

124. Chris Paul, LB, Ole Miss

Paul was a standout for the Rebels' defense, leading the team with 88 tackles and adding 3.5 sacks and an interception. A solid four-down linebacker, Paul consistently found himself near the ball and rarely left the field, anchoring the Ole Miss defense with his instincts and effort.

125. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Lee had a strong season in Mike Elko's first year, excelling in sticky man coverage with 12 passes defended and four interceptions. A solid tackler, Lee uses his length and athleticism to his advantage, though communication lapses with safeties occasionally led to busts. Entering his third year in 2025, he is a name to watch.

126. Desmond Reid, APB, Pittsburgh

An all-purpose back in its truest form, Reid thrived as a versatile weapon for Pitt, compiling nearly 800 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards, and 148 punt return yards, with nine total touchdowns. A dynamic playmaker, Reid combines excellent vision and footwork with the ability to cut on a dime, consistently creating explosive plays. Fun big-time debut from the FCS transfer.

127. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

There were skeptics given his lack of pure production when he transferred in from Penn State, but Lambert-Smith was a bright spot in Auburn's passing game, averaging 20 yards per catch with eight touchdowns while finishing just shy of 1,000 yards. He excelled on posts, slants, and vertical routes, showing great situational awareness and an ability to make tough catches under pressure.

128. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Bech had a breakout season for the Horned Frogs, recording 62 catches for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. A big-bodied receiver, Bech is difficult to tackle and often drags defenders after the catch. A sprained knee will keep him out of the New Mexico Bowl, but his production this season was undeniable.

129. Fernando Mendoza, QB, California

Mendoza had a huge season for Cal, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes. With the ability to distribute to all levels of the field and extend plays with his legs, Mendoza is a top option for QB-needy teams in the transfer portal.

130. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Amos solidified himself as an early-round draft prospect with his ability to lock down receivers in man coverage. He recorded three interceptions and led the SEC with 16 passes defended. Amos plays with excellent technique and disrupts passes by raking receivers' hands when the ball is in the air.

131. Antonio Williams, WR Clemson

Williams led Clemson's improved receiving corps, finishing with 71 catches for 838 yards and 10 touchdowns in a bounceback junior campaign. A reliable chain-mover, he dominated the short to intermediate field, catching 39 passes for first downs. Williams also has the agility to make defenders miss and thrived operating in the middle of the field.

Williams finally got help from the rest of Clemson's passing corps and carved up defenses accordingly. Getty

132. Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, Louisville

Brooks flourished in his first season at Louisville after leaving Alabama, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and scoring nine touchdowns. A big-play threat with ideal size to thrive on the outside, Brooks consistently won contested catches. He has declared for the NFL Draft.

133. Andrew Armstrong, RB, Arkansas

Armstrong led the SEC with 1,140 receiving yards, excelling as a playmaker at all levels of the field. He recorded five 100-yard games and was a consistent force in Arkansas' much-improved offense. Armstrong's combination of length and athleticism made him one of the conference's top targets.

134. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

The thickly built Coleman had a standout season for the Huskies, who had a promising first year under Jed Fisch following Kalen DeBoer's departure. Coleman averaged 5.5 yards per carry for over 1,000 rushing yards and added 22 receptions for 170 yards. With their roster continuing to develop, Washington should contend in the Big Ten in 2025.

135. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

The 25-year-old Shough delivered a strong season, finally staying healthy and showcasing his abilities. He threw for nearly 3,200 yards and 23 touchdowns, displaying great size and athleticism. Benefiting from a well-schemed offense, Shough was one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the country. Props to him on a great comeback season and good luck at the next level.

136. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Ayomanor carried the Stanford passing game, often serving as the only reliable threat. Despite being the focal point for defenses, he averaged more than 13 yards per catch on 63 receptions and scored six touchdowns. Known for his precise routes, strong hands, and body control, Ayomanor is the only receiver who consistently challenged Travis Hunter as a cornerback in 2023.

137. Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor

Washington played a key role in Baylor's turnaround, averaging nearly six yards per carry and finishing with 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. A mix of power, patience, and speed, he took over games, including a standout performance against TCU where he rushed for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns. A receiving threat as well, Washington is poised for a big 2025 season.

138. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Bryant continued to shine as a ball-hawking defender, recording four interceptions and 11 passes defended for the Jayhawks. With great range, instincts, and the ability to play receivers' hands effectively, Bryant capped off an excellent college career with another consistent season.

139. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Hunter delivered explosive plays for Auburn, rushing for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns on just 187 carries. He also set a career high in receptions with 21 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. A home-run hitter with long speed, Hunter's best days are ahead.

140. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez was a bright spot on a disappointing Texas Tech defense, leading the Big 12 with 118 tackles and adding 9.5 tackles for loss. An active and instinctive player, Rodriguez consistently found himself around the ball and contributed in coverage as well, solidifying his role as a defensive alpha.

141. Woody Marks, RB, USC

Marks had a breakout season, more than doubling his previous production. He rushed for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 47 receptions for more than 300 yards as a receiver. A powerful back with the ability to run over defenders, Marks also has the elusiveness and explosiveness to create chunk plays.

142. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson showcased his speed and explosiveness while staying healthy thanks to a reduced workload alongside Quinshon Judkins. He carried the ball 108 times, averaging nearly seven yards per touch, and added 19 receptions. A dynamic playmaker, Henderson's lighter usage preserved his body for key moments.

143. Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

Bowman, a longtime fixture in the Sooners' secondary, is an impactful leader who covers significant ground on the backend and isn't afraid to mix it up in the box. He recorded two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, showcasing his explosiveness and athleticism. While he occasionally gambles, Bowman remains a playmaker for Oklahoma.

144. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

King had a standout season, playing much of the latter half while injured. A gritty leader and throwback player, he completed 72% of his passes for 11 touchdowns and just one interception. King also rushed for 578 yards and 11 touchdowns, carrying Georgia Tech to a strong season for a team on the rise.

145. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Slaughter excelled in 2024, passing every weekly test against elite competition and leading Florida in snaps. Known for his strong run blocking, Slaughter rarely struggled in pass protection and consistently set the tone for the Gators' offensive line. His decision to return for one more season in 2025 was huge news for Florida.

Slaughter (66) and DJ Lagway (2) will be two of Florida's best players in 2025. USATSI

146. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Tuten is an underrated back who blends speed and power, excelling as a zone runner, particularly in outside zone schemes. He rushed for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per touch. Tuten also caught 23 passes for two touchdowns but could improve his ball security.

147. Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee

Iamaleava delivered a promising freshman campaign, throwing for over 2,500 yards with 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions while adding 300 yards on the ground. Leading Tennessee to the playoffs, he showed elite potential. Expect a significant leap in 2025 as he gains more experience.

148. Jake Retzlaff, QB, BYU

Retzlaff was a key contributor to BYU's surprising season, leading the Cougars to the Alamo Bowl. A dual-threat quarterback, he threw for 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 388 yards and six scores. Retzlaff's clutch performances made him a weapon when the Cougars needed him most.

149. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Delp became one of Georgia's most dependable receivers in 2024, finishing the season with 19 catches for 230 yards and four touchdowns. With soft hands and a large catch radius, Delp consistently delivered in key moments despite a slow start to the year.

150. DJ Lagway, QB, Florida

Lagway lived up to his billing with an impressive freshman season, throwing for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 100 rushing yards. A dual-threat with a massive frame, Lagway's potential as an elite quarterback prospect is evident, though he remains a work in progress. High expectations await him and Florida in 2025.