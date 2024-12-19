Washington State transfer quarterback and 247Sports' No. 1 available transfer portal prospect John Mateer has committed to Oklahoma, he announced on social media Wednesday. Mateer gives the Sooners an immediate starter for the 2025 season to replace former blue-chip quarterback Jackson Arnold, who transferred to Auburn last week.

Mateer excelled in his only year as starter at Washington State, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also set a quarterback program record with 15 scores on the ground. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Despite losing star quarterback Cameron Ward to Miami, Washington State's offense improved with Mateer at the helm. Wazzu jumped from No. 38 to No. 11 in scoring offense in 2024, pushing past 36.8 points per game thanks to a nation-leading 44 total touchdowns from Mateer.

Oklahoma hired former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle in a similar role earlier this month, making Mateer a the logical fit to run his offense in the SEC.