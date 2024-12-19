Robert Cole Parmalee, A 40-year-old Oregon man arrested for stalking UConn star Paige Bueckers, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree stalking on Wednesday, according to ESPN. Robert Cole Parmalee was arrested by police near Hartford, Conn. in August.

Following his plea, Parmalee received a one-year suspended sentence and a three-year probation period, and he will be required to undergo mental health treatement. He must also abide by a protective order, which runs through 2064, and he is barred from entering the state of Connecticut in that time.

Additionally, Parmalee is banned from any arenas, hotels and practice facilities occupied by UConn. The WNBA has also barred him from its facilities.

Robert Britt, Buckers' attorney, said his client is happy that she will be left alone and that Parmalee will receive the treatment he needs.

"My client had requested that [Parmalee] return home, get the evaluation and treatment that he needs, and that she be left alone," Britt said, per ESPN. "We're very happy with that."

Parmalee began sending Instagram videos to Bueckers back in February, and he also made a number of disturbing social media posts about her throughout the year. On Aug. 27, police found Parmalee walking on the side of a highway near Hartford. Upon arresting Parmalee, police discovered he had an engagement ring and lingerie in his possession.

Prior to his trip to Connecticut, Parmalee posted, "I'm coming to UCONN Paige Madison Bueckers, I'll be in Hartford tomorrow morning."

Bueckers, now in her fourth season at UConn, has become one of the biggest stars in women's college basketball. The 2024 Big East Tournament MVP, Bueckers led the Huskies to a Final Four appearance last season and will be looking for an encore in 2025.