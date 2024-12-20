The New York Jets' 2024 campaign has been a disaster, and this season will have ramifications that go beyond this year. Not only is Aaron Rodgers' future in doubt, but so may be Garrett Wilson's future with the team.

While the former No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State is on track for his third straight 1,000-yard season and has already caught a career-high six touchdowns, he can't be happy about the production the Jets offense has had as a whole. Wilson was seen speaking with wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson in an animated fashion on the sideline during New York's Week 15 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and told reporters this week, "Maybe I should chill out a little bit," via ESPN.

Wilson was also asked if he would like to remain with the Jets long term since he's eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He was noncommittal in his answer:

"I don't know, man," Wilson said. "I just go about my day ... be where my feet at. And if they [extend me], that would be a blessing, that would be awesome. I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they were the ones that believed in me. But yeah, I can't be worrying about all that. Just go and finish these three games the right way. But I don't know man, I can't be looking into all that right now."

If Wilson is disgruntled, it will be interesting to see if the Jets entertain trade offers for him this offseason. After all, Wilson is one of just seven wide receivers all time to catch 80 passes in each of his first three seasons -- and he's done so with incredible quarterback turnover. Then again, money solves everything. If the Jets decide to offer him a lucrative extension, he could decide to let bygones be bygones.

The bottom line is that Wilson was less than enthusiastic in his answer regarding if he wants to remain with the Jets. Whether that's because he wants out or he's just truly focused on football right now remains to be seen.