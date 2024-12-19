Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered what was believed to be a season-ending MCL tear during the team's Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but after Montgomery got a third opinion on his injury, there's reportedly optimism he could return for the postseason.

NFL Media reports that after Montgomery spoke with several experts, it's believed he avoided what could have been a season-ending injury that would have required surgery. If all goes well, he could potentially return at some point in the playoffs. Montgomery will now rehab with that goal in mind.

David Montgomery DET • RB • #5 Att 185 Yds 775 TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Montgomery initially left the field with a knee issue in the second quarter. He remained out for a while, with Jahmyr Gibbs taking all of the snaps for the remainder of the half. Montgomery was right back in the lineup after halftime, though, until he exited again and Gibbs played the entire remainder of the game.

Montgomery was not effective on the ground against Buffalo (five carries for 4 yards) but he contributed in the passing game (four catches for 31 yards on his four targets), and he has been one half of the NFL's best running back duo this season. He and Gibbs have formed a thunder-and-lightning combination that has been grinding opponents down all season.

They have split the backfield work almost exactly equally this season, with Gibbs totaling 186 carries and 39 receptions to Montgomery's 185 carries and 36 receptions. Gibbs has been the more efficient of the two players both on the ground (5.6 yards per carry vs. 4.2) and through the air (10.1 yards per reception vs. 9.5), but the fact that they have been there all season to keep the other fresh has proven hugely valuable.

With the injuries piling up for Detroit's defense, it is even more important for the offense to be as efficient and explosive as ever, and that will be more difficult without Montgomery in the fold for the rest of the regular season. This has arguably been the Lions franchise's best season to date, but as we head into the stretch run, some of the wheels are falling off what had looked like the league's most complete team until very recently.