Auburn Jackson Arnold Oklahoma Arnold does bring a blue-chip pedigree to Auburn and there is a chance that he develops into something better, but he isn't the plug-and-play solution that coach Hugh Freeze needs after two disappointing years. Arnold was actually benched early on in the 2024 season before making his return and finishing the year as a starter. Arnold at least adds an extra dimension with his legs, though he isn't a significant upgrade in the passing department over previous starter Payton Thorne . Overall a pretty uninspiring move for a program that needed to make a splash. C

LSU Michael Van Buren Jr . Mississippi State Van Buren decided to step away from Mississippi State -- where he was guaranteed a starting spot -- and take his talents to LSU, where he'll likely sit a year behind incumbent Garrett Nussmeier . Though Van Buren won't have an immediate impact, he is an excellent addition for the Tigers' future. He flashed tremendous potential as a true freshman with the Bulldogs while tallying 16 total touchdowns. An extra, pressure-free year to develop should do him wonders as he acclimates to the SEC. B+

Iowa Hank Brown Auburn Given that Iowa is actively scouring the portal for another quarterback, it's clear Brown isn't meant to be an immediate answer. So as far as backup options go, the Hawkeyes could have done worse. Brown started two games in 2024 and tossed four touchdowns against New Mexico . He also threw three interceptions in his lone SEC start against Arkansas . Decent insurance, but this pairing doesn't move the needle much. C

Kentucky Zach Calzada Incarnate Word; Auburn; Texas A&M Calzada is coming off a huge year at Incarnate Word, in which he threw for 3,744 yards and 35 touchdowns, though he did average just 7.1 yards per attempt. He also has 27 interceptions in his last three years of football and he hasn't played in the SEC since 2021 -- when he completed 56.1% of his passes and had a career-low passer rating as a starter. Maybe Calzada's grown in that time, but he's also entering his seventh year of college football so there's not much upside to find. Plus, Kentucky's hit-rate on transfer quarterbacks since Will Levis has been well below the Mendoza Line at a startling .000. C-

Florida State Thomas Castellanos Boston College Castellanos started the year strong at Boston College before injuries disrupted his momentum. He seems like an ideal fit for new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who actually recruited Castellanos to UCF in 2022. Castellanos' ability to make plays outside of the pocket should cover up some of Florida State's deficiencies at the skill positions and overall lack of offensive playmakers; not unlike Jordan Travis, coach Mike Norvell's most successful quarterback to date (though Travis did have a lot more help). There are some character concerns with Castellanos, who left the Eagles in November after he was benched. He'll need to take strides as a leader on a Florida State team that has some culture concerns of its own. B-

Utah Devon Dampier New Mexico Dampier is going to give Utah an entirely new look. He's one of just five FBS quarterbacks since 2016 with at least 2,500 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season, joining the likes of former Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. He did that while playing under offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who now occupies the same position at Utah. Dampier absolutely lifts the Utes' offensive ceiling and his continued collaboration with Beck could produce some big offensive numbers. A

Auburn Ashton Daniels Stanford Daniels has some interesting athletic traits with mobility and a big arm, but he hasn't developed much as a true passer in three years at the collegiate level. He threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10) in 2024 and he can also be a little careless with the ball when running. Freeze has developed quarterbacks well in the past, though nothing about his time at Auburn thus far suggests that he'll totally unlock Daniels. For now, this move adds nothing more than an average bit of insurance. C-

Wisconsin Billy Edwards Jr . Maryland Edwards has some juice behind the scenes -- Michigan was interested in him at one point -- and he brings Big Ten starting experience to Madison. However, nothing really sets him apart from Wisconsin's recent quarterbacks, and the Badgers certainly haven't hit it out of the park in that department. C

Virginia Daniel Kaelin Nebraska Kaelin didn't play in any games as a freshman at Nebraska. In fact, he's only been a starting quarterback since junior year of high school. He does have a nice frame to work with at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and one would hope, given his youth, that his best football is in front of him. He is a highly rated quarterback for Virginia as a borderline four star out of high school with plenty of upside. C+

Miss. State Luke Kromenhoek Florida State Kromenhoek will be the highest-rated quarterback, based off of high school ranking, to ever sign with Mississippi State. He'll have every opportunity to push Blake Shapen for the starting job and shine in an offense that makes things easy for the quarterback. Kromenhoek has desirable traits, with a strong arm and the ability to make strong throws outside of the pocket. He's also a decent runner. This is a significant addition for the Bulldogs. B+

Boston College Dylan Lonergan Alabama If Lonergan signs, he'd the highest-ranked quarterback -- based on high school rankings -- to enroll at Boston College in the modern era. He never really broke through in a loaded Alabama quarterback room, so the Eagles afford him a chance to craft his own legacy. On paper, it's a great move for both sides. B+

Oklahoma John Mateer Washington State Mateer is following his offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, to Norman. In 2024, those two produced 3,965 total yards of offense and a whopping 44 touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. Mateer also completed an impressive 65% of his passes while averaging just over 14 yards per completion. It's appropriate to feel quite bullish on Mateer's future with Oklahoma. A+

Duke Darian Mensah Tulane Duke took a blow when Maalik Murphy entered the portal and immediately upgraded with Mensah. Though he doesn't have Murphy's howitzer arm, Mensah is a much more polished passer who can also impact the game with his legs. He had 23 total touchdowns to just six interceptions in 2024 and finished with a quarterback rating of 76.5, which ranks 19th nationally. A

Virginia Chandler Morris North Texas ; TCU; Oklahoma Morris will be on his sixth year of college football and his fourth school at Virginia. He does bring power conference starting experience from his three years at TCU . He didn't truly break out until this past year at North Texas, though, as he finished fifth nationally with 3,774 yards passing and fourth nationally with 31 touchdowns through the air. A solid veteran for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers. B-

Louisville Miller Moss USC Louisville coach Jeff Brohm has produced back-to-back 3,000-yard passers with the Cardinals. Both were veteran transfer additions like Moss, who was a first-year starter with the Trojans in 2024. Moss had 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions in nine games. He has NFL upside and seems like the ideal fit for Brohm. A real breakout year could be in store. A

Wisconsin Danny O'Neil San Diego State Wisconsin revamped its quarterback room via the transfer portal and O'Neil is the more intriguing addition. He started 11 games at San Diego State as a freshman and finished the year with a 63.3% completion rate for 2,181 yards and 12 touchdowns. He can push the ball downfield and is a smart passer who takes what defenses give him. That's a solid attribute for a young gunslinger to have, and one that fits new OC Jeff Grimes' RPO heavy scheme well. B-

Minnesota Zach Pyron Georgia Tech Pyron has a solid frame at 6-foot-3, throws the ball with some zip and moves well at 220 pounds. He also has yet to breakthrough in three years at the collegiate level and, in two starts in 2024, completed just over 50% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions. Not the ideal replacement for Max Brosmer . D

Colorado Kaidon Salter Liberty; Tennessee Salter's production fell off a cliff in 2024, but that was after he lost top target CJ Daniels to the transfer portal. The Flames didn't even have a 500-yard receiver this season. Salter is still the same quarterback that tossed 32 touchdowns and rushed for 12 more while also accounting for 3,965 total yards in 2023. He'll have a better supporting cast in Boulder, and he'll be in an offense that really lets his play-making abilities shine. A top-tier bridge quarterback as the Buffaloes prepare Julian Lewis. B+

Houston Conner Weigman Texas A&M A former five-star prospect, Weigman has put together an interesting career thus far. He showed promise as a freshman with the Aggies in 2022, suffered a season-ending injury four games into the year in 2023, got hurt again two games into the 2024 season and was then benched after struggling in an Oct. 26 game against LSU . While he has shown periodic flashes that back his lofty ranking out of high school, Weigman's been plagued with inconsistency and injury issues. C+