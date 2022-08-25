Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I'm not sure how it happened, but we are officially just two weeks away from the start of the NFL season, which is good news for most teams, but probably not good news for the Cowboys. Based on how things are going in Dallas, I'm starting to think there's roughly a 30% chance that Dak Prescott is going to open the season without an offensive line in front of him.

The Cowboys took a major injury hit on the line last night with the loss of Tyron Smith, and we'll be covering that in today's newsletter. Plus, we'll be unveiling our All-AFC South team and ranking the best preseason games to watch this weekend.

The best NFL bets to make on divisional winners for 2022

Jalen Hurts USATSI

With just two weeks to go until the start of the NFL season, Will Brinson and Tyler Sullivan offered some hot tips on who you should bet to win each division.

Here's what they came up with in the NFC:

NFC East: Eagles (+155 -- You profit $155 off a $100 bet)

NFC South: Buccaneers (-280)

NFC North: Packers (-170)

NFC West: 49ers (+180)

Of all the teams listed above, the 49ers have the longest odds to win their division. The guys like the Niners as the best value pick in the NFC, even though San Francisco will have a new quarterback under center this year.

"In their minds, they improved at quarterback," Sullivan said of replacing Jimmy Garoppolo with Trey Lance. "We'll see what Trey Lance looks like (but) they traded up for Lance, they moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo, they feel like a team that just got better at the most important position, and I don't know how you ignore that when you're looking at the futures bets."

The two also liked the Eagles a lot before Smith's injury, and now, they like Philadelphia even more.

The two also liked the Eagles a lot before Smith's injury, and now, they like Philadelphia even more.

2. Cowboys offensive line takes major hit

The Cowboys offensive line took a huge hit Wednesday night with an injury to Tyron Smith. Smith fell to the ground at practice after attempting to make a block on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. After going down, the offensive lineman appeared to immediately grab his left leg. You can see a video of the injury by clicking here. (The video isn't gruesome, but it does give you an idea of how quickly an injury can happen in the NFL.)

Here's what Smith's injury means for the Cowboys:

Smith likely won't be back until December at the earliest. According to NFL.com, Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee. For anyone out there who didn't go to medical school, this is an injury where the hamstring tendon at the back of knee rips off the bone. There's no guarantee Smith will be able to play this year, and even if he does return to the field, it won't happen until December the the earliest. Smith has been dealing with multiple injuries over the past two years, which have caused him to miss a total of 20 games since the start of the 2020 season.

According to NFL.com, Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee. For anyone out there who didn't go to medical school, this is an injury where the hamstring tendon at the back of knee rips off the bone. There's no guarantee Smith will be able to play this year, and even if he does return to the field, it won't happen until December the the earliest. Smith has been dealing with multiple injuries over the past two years, which have caused him to miss a total of 20 games since the start of the 2020 season. One option for the Cowboys at left tackle. The loss of Smith is going to leave a sizable hole on the offensive line in Dallas, and it's not going to be easy for the Cowboys to replace him. One option for Dallas could be rookie Tyler Smith, who was the 24th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although Smith was drafted to potentially be the left tackle of the future in Dallas, he's played almost exclusively at left guard during training camp. However, he could be available to move because the Cowboys could simply start Connor McGovern at left guard. Coach Mike McCarthy had actually said on Wednesday that if the season started today, McGovern would start over Tyler Smith at the left guard spot.

The loss of Smith is going to leave a sizable hole on the offensive line in Dallas, and it's not going to be easy for the Cowboys to replace him. One option for Dallas could be rookie Tyler Smith, who was the 24th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although Smith was drafted to potentially be the left tackle of the future in Dallas, he's played almost exclusively at left guard during training camp. However, he could be available to move because the Cowboys could simply start Connor McGovern at left guard. Coach Mike McCarthy had actually said on Wednesday that if the season started today, McGovern would start over Tyler Smith at the left guard spot. Two other options for the Cowboys. The Cowboys also have two other offensive linemen -- Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko -- who could end up filling in at left tackle, but neither guy has very much experience. Ball was a fourth-round pick in 2021 who didn't play a single snap last year. As for Waletzko, he's a rookie who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past few weeks.

The Cowboys also have two other offensive linemen -- Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko -- who could end up filling in at left tackle, but neither guy has very much experience. Ball was a fourth-round pick in 2021 who didn't play a single snap last year. As for Waletzko, he's a rookie who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past few weeks. State of the Cowboys offensive line. After losing two starters to free agency -- Conner Williams and La'el Collins -- the Cowboys were already going to be going into the season with a revamped offensive line. Now, due to Smith's injury, they're going to have to once again re-shuffle the deck.

The Cowboys could also sign a free agent, but if they're going to go that route, they need to do it now with the regular season opener just 17 days away. To put it bluntly, this is a disastrous injury for the Cowboys, and it's not going to be easy to fix.

The only upside for the Cowboys is that their Week 1 opponent -- the Buccaneers -- might be the only team in the NFL that's dealing with more offensive line issues than Dallas.

3. 2022 All-AFC South team: Colts lead the way with 11 players

Jonathan Taylor USATSI

The Texans are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, and if you need proof of just how bad their roster is, just wait until you check out our All-AFC South team.

Jared Dubin went through all four rosters in the division to create one Super Team that consisted of 27 players (12 on offense, 12 on defense plus three special teams). Of the 27 players on the All-AFC South team, only THREE of them play for the Texans.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the offense for the AFC South's all-division team:

QB: Matt Ryan, Colts

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

WR: Brandin Cooks, Texans

WR: Christian Kirk, Jaguars

WR: Michael Pittman, Colts

TE: Brevin Jordan, Texans

FLEX: Derrick Henry, Titans

OT: Laremy Tunsil, Texans

OT: Braden Smith, Colts

OG: Quenton Nelson, Colts

OG: Brandon Scherff, Jaguars

C: Ryan Kelly, Colts

Overall, there were 11 Colts players on the team with six coming on defense and five coming on offense. The Titans produced eight players while the Jaguars had five players, with two of those coming on special teams.

If you want to see the defensive side of the AFC South's All-Division team, plus the special teams representatives, then be sure to click here.

4. NFL Preseason Week 3: Ranking the best games to watch

With Week 3 of the preseason starting tonight, you might be wondering which games you should be paying attention to this weekend. Between now and Sunday, there are a total of 16 games on the schedule.

If you don't want to watch all 16 games, I have some good news: We now know which games to focus on this weekend because Shanna McCarriston made a list of the most watchable games. You can check out three of the games on her list below:

Packers at Chiefs (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network). "Could this be a possible Super Bowl preview? It certainly could be. These teams are both favorites in their conference, and with star quarterbacks, it's easy to imagine both teams getting to the big game this year."

"Could this be a possible Super Bowl preview? It certainly could be. These teams are both favorites in their conference, and with star quarterbacks, it's easy to imagine both teams getting to the big game this year." Patriots at Raiders (Friday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL+). "The Patriots will be facing a familiar face, as they go against their former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Raiders."

"The Patriots will be facing a familiar face, as they go against their former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Raiders." Rams at Bengals (Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, NFL Network). "Six months after Super Bowl LVI, we're getting a rematch. This game will be a lot different than the championship, when the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20, but it's still a rematch."

One other game I'd like to mention is 49ers at Texans, which is being played tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Not only is there a chance we'll get to see Trey Lance in action, but this will also mark the first game ever to be exclusively shown on Amazon. The internet company will be exclusively streaming every game in the Thursday night package this year and the fun starts tonight. If you want to watch, you'll need a Prime subscription, plus the password to your Amazon account, which I'm only mentioning because I have no idea what my password is so I'm going to have to figure that out before tonight.

Anyway, if you want to check out Shanna's full list of must-watch games, be sure to click here. If you want to know what the full Week 3 schedule looks like for this weekend, you can check it out by clicking here.

5. NFL gamblers seem to love the Eagles, but hate the Buccaneers

Tom Brady USATSI

There are interesting NFL bets made every year, and with the season right around the corner, those interesting bets continue to trickle in. We're going to take a look at few of them today and when we do, you'll notice one thing: Gamblers seem to love the Eagles, but hate the Buccaneers.

As for me, I will not be making any major bets on the Eagles and I will not be betting against Tom Brady, just in case you were wondering what my betting strategy will be this year. My rule of thumb is to never bet against Brady because betting against Brady almost always ends up costing you money, so I will not bet the under or on the Buccaneers to have the worst record.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Jon Gruden could be in more hot water

