Just because NFL teams aren't required to put out preseason injury reports doesn't mean there aren't injuries worth mentioning. In fact, every club is dealing with several health-related issues as they trudge through the final few weeks of the preseason. That's just the nature of the NFL.
To keep track of everything, here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' injuries as we move closer and closer to Week 1 of the regular season.
Arizona Cardinals
- TBD
Atlanta Falcons
- TBD
Baltimore Ravens
- Aug. 17: First-round rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, who suffered a foot injury two weeks ago, will "probably" be back at practice Friday doing individual drills, per coach John Harbaugh. He won't play in Sunday's preseason game.
Buffalo Bills
- TBD
Carolina Panthers
- Aug. 17: C Bradley Bozeman, who was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, will miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury, coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.
- Aug. 17: WR Robbie Anderson did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury, per Rhule.
Chicago Bears
- TBD
Cincinnati Bengals
- Aug. 17: After undergoing an appendectomy that forced him to miss three weeks, QB Joe Burrow was back participating in team drills Wednesday for the first time since the surgery. He also held a press conference in which he revealed that his appendix had ruptured, which led to the procedure. He's back now, though, and is working his way to full strength ahead of the regular season opener. (Read more)
Cleveland Browns
- TBD
Dallas Cowboys
- Aug. 17: WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a cut on his foot, per Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones. Lamb missed Wednesday's practice and will also miss Thursday's session.
Denver Broncos
- TBD
Detroit Lions
- TBD
Green Bay Packers
- TBD
Houston Texans
- TBD
Indianapolis Colts
- Aug. 17: Sixth-round rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury during Wednesday's practice that coach Frank Reich said "didn't look good." It turns out it wasn't, with NFL Media reporting that Ogletree, who was having an impressive camp, tore his ACL.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- TBD
Kansas City Chiefs
- Aug. 17: WR Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury after leaving Wednesday's practice early, per NFL Media. The injury is not thought to be serious, but the Chiefs won't know more until the tests come back. (Read more)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Aug. 17: Four players passed their physical -- NT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner -- and were activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Aug. 17: Reserve TE Donald Parham Jr. is "week to week" after suffering a hamstring injury, per coach Brandon Staley (via ESPN).
Los Angeles Rams
- Aug. 17: QB Matthew Stafford had some encouraging comments Wednesday about his elbow after going through a full workload during the team's intrasquad scrimmage the day before. Stafford received an injection in his right below this offseason after battling through an elbow injury during the Rams' Super Bowl campaign. He has been dealing with elbow soreness during training camp, but his comments are a good sign that he'll be able to manage. "I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."
Miami Dolphins
- TBD
Minnesota Vikings
- TBD
New England Patriots
- TBD
New Orleans Saints
- Aug. 17: James Hurst, the team's projected starting left tackle, has a foot injury, per coach Dennis Allen. However, it's not "anything too significant," according to NewOrleans.Football.
New York Giants
- TBD
New York Jets
- Aug. 16: QB Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus, putting his status for the team's regular season opener in doubt. (Read more)
Philadelphia Eagles
- TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Aug. 16: The Steelers placed S Karl Joseph (ankle) and WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending each of their seasons. (Read more)
San Francisco 49ers
- TBD
Seattle Seahawks
- Aug. 17: Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III underwent a "procedure" Wednesday for what coach Pete Carroll called a "little hernia thing." If all goes well, he's expected to be back Week 1, per NFL Media. (Read more)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TBD
Tennessee Titans
- TBD
Washington Commanders
- TBD