Just because NFL teams aren't required to put out preseason injury reports doesn't mean there aren't injuries worth mentioning. In fact, every club is dealing with several health-related issues as they trudge through the final few weeks of the preseason. That's just the nature of the NFL.

To keep track of everything, here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' injuries as we move closer and closer to Week 1 of the regular season.

TBD

TBD





Aug. 17: First-round rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, who suffered a foot injury two weeks ago, will "probably" be back at practice Friday doing individual drills, per coach John Harbaugh. He won't play in Sunday's preseason game.

TBD





Aug. 17: C Bradley Bozeman, who was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, will miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury, coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.

C Bradley Bozeman, who was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, will miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury, coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday. Aug. 17: WR Robbie Anderson did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury, per Rhule.





TBD





Aug. 17: After undergoing an appendectomy Joe Burrow was back participating in team drills Wednesday for the first time since the surgery. He also held a press conference in which he revealed that his appendix had ruptured, which led to the procedure. He's back now, though, and is working his way to full strength ahead of the regular season opener. ( Read more

TBD





Aug. 17: WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a cut on his foot, per Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones. Lamb missed Wednesday's practice and will also miss Thursday's session.

TBD





TBD

TBD





TBD

Aug. 17: Sixth-round rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury during Wednesday's practice that coach Frank Reich said "didn't look good." It turns out it wasn't, with NFL Media reporting that Ogletree, who was having an impressive camp, tore his ACL.



TBD





Aug. 17: WR Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury after leaving Wednesday's practice early, per NFL Media. The injury is not thought to be serious, but the Chiefs won't know more until the tests come back. ( Read more

Aug. 17: Four players passed their physical -- NT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner -- and were activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Aug. 17: Reserve TE Donald Parham Jr. is "week to week" after suffering a hamstring injury, per coach Brandon Staley (via ESPN).

Aug. 17: QB Matthew Stafford had some encouraging comments Wednesday about his elbow after going through a full workload during the team's intrasquad scrimmage the day before. Stafford received an injection in his right below this offseason after battling through an elbow injury during the Rams' Super Bowl campaign. He has been dealing with elbow soreness during training camp, but his comments are a good sign that he'll be able to manage. "I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."

TBD

TBD

TBD

Aug. 17: James Hurst, the team's projected starting left tackle, has a foot injury, per coach Dennis Allen. However, it's not "anything too significant," according to NewOrleans.Football.

TBD

Aug. 16: QB Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus, putting his status for the team's regular season opener in doubt. ( Read more

TBD

Aug. 16: The Steelers placed S Karl Joseph (ankle) and WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending each of their seasons. ( Read more

TBD

Aug. 17: Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III underwent a "procedure" Wednesday for what coach Pete Carroll called a "little hernia thing." If all goes well, he's expected to be back Week 1, per NFL Media. ( Read more

TBD

TBD