The Philadelphia Eagles were active throughout the offseason in an attempt to improve their roster after losing six of their last seven games after a 10-1 start. Philadelphia had one of the biggest signings of the offseason in running back Saquon Barkley, and it also dealt away premier pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for future draft capital.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to improve a secondary that allowed 35 passing touchdowns last season, and Bryce Huff was signed to take the spot of Reddick (the Eagles had Reddick, Huff and Josh Sweat on the roster together for three weeks). Philadelphia also added Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker at wide receiver for much-needed depth at the position.

Having a first-round pick and two second-round picks (three picks in the top 53) makes the 2024 NFL Draft a massive one for the Eagles, a team looking to get to their second Super Bowl in three years. There are plenty of holes on defense that need to be addressed come the end of April, which makes this team seven-round mock draft intriguing.

There will be no trades executed here, just picks from the projected slot via a mock draft simulator.

Team needs: LB, S, CB, EDGE, RB, WR, TE, G

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 22

Round 2: Pick 50 (from Saints)

Round 2: Pick 53

Round 4: Pick 120 (from Steelers)

Round 5: Pick 161 (from Buccaneers)

Round 5: Pick 171 (compensatory pick)

Round 5: Pick 172 (compensatory pick)

Round 6: Pick 210 (compensatory pick)

Eagles seven-round mock draft

Mock Draft Philadelphia Eagles Round 1, Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs The Eagles go with the best player on their board here, adding to a pass rush that recently traded Haason Reddick. The Eagles can use him in multiple fronts in a rotation with Josh Sweat and Bryce Huff, while Latu can also learn in limited reps behind them. This pick doesn't look good on the surface for Nolan Smith, but Sweat is also a free agent after the 2024 season. The neck injury is why Latu falls, but the polished game is too good to pass up. Round 2, Pick 50 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs The Eagles need a punishing linebacker, and Cooper certainly fits that bill. He'll challenge for a starting spot in this defense with Nakobe Dean and Devin White, thanks to his physical play and pass-rushing abilities (can read the quarterback well). Philadelphia will be more than pleased with Cooper at No. 50. Round 2, Pick 53 Ricky Pearsall WR Florida • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Getting a slot receiver is paramount for the Eagles offense under new OC Kellen Moore. Enter Pearsall, who can easily thrive with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside. Pearsall is worth the gamble here, because of his speed and ability to catch anything thrown his way. Get him with Jalen Hurts and he'll thrive. Round 4, Pick 120 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 178 lbs A good one-on-one cornerback, Abrams-Draine possesses the ball-hawking skills the Eagles seek. He'll have an opportunity to learn behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry, while competing with Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks for playing time. The versatility in the secondary makes Abrams-Draine a strong value. Round 5, Pick 161 Sione Vaki S Utah • Soph • 6'0" / 208 lbs A excellent tackler who can play as a box safety, Vaki can help the Eagles secondary when it comes to making plays in the open field. He's not a starter, but the Eagles need depth behind Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, especially with Sydney Brown recovering from an ACL injury. Round 5, Pick 171 Erick All TE Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 250 lbs All is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in October, but can stretch the field when healthy. He's a solid TE2, and can play as an H-back in certain packages. The Eagles may sign a veteran after the draft, but All gives them depth at the position after losing Jack Stoll. Round 5, Pick 172 Isaiah Adams OL Illinois • Sr • 6'5" / 320 lbs A developmental project for Jeff Stoutland, Adams will be exclusively at guard. There are concerns with his ability to pass protect, and the footwork needs to be improved. Time with the Eagles learning under Stoutland will be massive for Adams down the road. Round 6, Pick 210 Daijun Edwards RB Georgia • Sr • 5'10" / 201 lbs Not an early-down back, but that's a luxury for the Eagles with Saquon Barkley around. Getting a running back here is much later than the Eagles would like, but Edwards is a tough runner who's hard to bring down. This is solid depth for a late pick.



