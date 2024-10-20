The New York Giants hope to spark a turnaround as they host NFC East Division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. New York (2-4) lost last Sunday night at home to Cincinnati, 17-7, while Philadelphia (3-2) beat Cleveland in Week 6, 20-16. The Giants snapped a five game losing streak to their rivals in Week 18 of the 2023-24 season, defeating the Eagles 27-10, avenging a 33-25 loss two weeks prior on Christmas Day.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 42.5. Before making any Giants vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 7 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Eagles -3

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 42.5 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Eagles -159, Giants +134

Eagles vs. Giants streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't played up to his standards this season, but should perform better once again with his top two receivers, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, back in the lineup. Last week against the Browns, Hurts completed 16 of 25 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 14 times for 33 yards. In his first game since Week 1, Brown caught six passes for 116 yards and a score, while Smith made three receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Saquon Barkley looks at this matchup as a revenge game against his former team who didn't re-sign him this offseason. Barkley spent the first six years of his career in New York but has thrived this season in Philadelphia, having totaled 574 combined yards and five touchdown in the team's five games played. He will look to continue his strong season as the Eagles hope to win their second straight game in Week 7. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones set a season high for rushing yards in Sunday night's loss to Cincinnati, totaling 56 yards on 11 attempts. He has also surpassed 200 yards passing in each of the team's last four games, despite being without star rookie receiver, Malik Nabers for the last two. Interestingly enough, Jones hasn't won a home start since January 1st, 2023, with New York losing the last five at MetLife Stadium (including two of those in an injury-plagued 2023 season).

Nabers has no injury designation this weekend after recovering from a concussion and should cause problems for the Philadelphia secondary. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in only four games played. For the Giants to pull off the upset, their rookie wide receiver will likely be targeted early and often against a middling Eagles secondary. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Giants picks

The model has simulated Philadelphia vs. New York 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Philadelphia vs. New York on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Giants spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 192-132 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.