There is no official criteria when determining who is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That being said, based on who has and who hasn't been enshrined over the past 50 years, it's safe to say that there are certain things the voters look at when determining who should get a bronze bust and a gold jacket.

Using my interpretation of some of the unspoken criteria used when determining who gets into the Hall of Fame, I came up with a list of each NFL team's current player who has the best shot at being enshrined in Canton once their career is over. Here is the criteria I used when selecting the most likely players on each NFL team that could be considered a "lock" if their careers ended today.

Years played



Career statistics



Career accolades



Individual postseason success



Team success



Using that criteria, I determined that 12 teams currently have a player on their roster whose career is already good enough for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, and one team actually has two players, making 13 'locks.'

Did your team's best player make the cut? Let's find out.

Current Hall of Fame "lock": Yes

Fitzgerald was recently included in the NFL's 100th All-Anniversary Team



Fitzgerald, who is second all-time in career receptions (1,378) and receiving yards (17,083) and sixth in touchdown receptions (120), will be fitted for his gold jacket six years after he decides to hang up his cleats for good. An 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald has led the NFL in receptions and touchdown receptions on two separate occasions. He put on a show in the 2008 playoffs, catching 30 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns while helping Arizona make its first Super Bowl appearance.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but close

A few more big seasons should make Jones a "lock"

The Falcons actually have two players who are on the Hall of Fame "bubble." While Jones is closing in on a Hall of Fame career, the same can be said of quarterback Matt Ryan, a former league MVP who is 10th all-time in career passing yards. But the nod here went to Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler who has led the league in receiving on two separate occasions. But as good as Jones as been, he will likely need a few more prolific seasons to be considered a Hall of Fame "lock," as he is currently 25th in career receiving yards.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but close

Another Pro Bowl season may be all Thomas needs to lock up his spot in Canton



Earl Thomas, who enjoyed a Pro Bowl season during his first year with the Ravens, is closing in on a Hall of Fame career. His success last season, following a major lower body injury that prematurely ended his 2018 season (his last with the Seahawks), is a very positive sign that Thomas will be able to continue to play at an elite level into his 30s. Another Ravens player to keep an eye on is running back Mark Ingram. While it is getting increasingly harder to earn induction at his position, Ingram's success during his first year as a Raven could lead to more good things for the three-time Pro Bowler moving forward. Ingram, based on how little he has been used in comparison to other veteran running backs, could follow John Riggins' path as a elite running back who had more success in his 30s than in his 20s.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

White is still in the very early stages of his career



Following Lorenzo Alexander's retirement and Frank Gore's move to the Jets, the Bills do not currently have anyone relatively close to punching their Hall of Fame ticket. Buffalo fans should be keeping an eye on the continue development of White, who earned All-Pro status last season (his third NFL season) after recording a league-high six interceptions.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but appears to be on his way

If he can stay healthy, McCaffrey should be destined for Canton

Luke Kuechly's retirement and Cam Newton's release have left a significant void as far as possible Panthers Hall of Fame "locks" are concerned. That being said, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is definitely on pace to have a career worthy of Canton. An All-Pro for the first time last season, McCaffrey joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history to amass 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"?: No, but close

Could definitely use more team success to help his cause



Despite their lack of recent team success, the Bengals do have a pair of players who have convincing Hall of Fame arguments in receiver A.J. Green and defensive tackle Geno Atkins. A Pro Bowler in each of his first seven seasons, Green is looking to rebound this season after injuries forced him to miss 23 games over the past two seasons. Atkins, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, is a few more Pro Bowl seasons away from solidifying his case as a Hall of Fame player. Atkins' durability and All-Pro recognition gives him the current edge over Green.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Mack needs to continue his current run of success well into the 2020s

After three Pro Bowls (and two All-Pro) seasons with the Raiders, Mack has continued to enjoy success after being traded to the Bears in 2018. During his first 30 games with Chicago, Mack recorded 21 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. In the process, he picked up two more Pro Bowl selections, a third career All-Pro nod as well as winning the 2018 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Another Bear to keep an eye on is safety Eddie Jackson, who is coming off his first All-Pro season and second consecutive Pro Bowl campaign. Both players, however, are serval years away from being considered a future Hall of Fame "lock."

Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham Jr., WR

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Beckham needs to find his groove with Baker Mayfield



While Jarvis Landry has two more Pro Bowl selections, Beckham has more career receiving yards and touchdowns than his teammate. That being said, the two receivers should be considered near equals as far as their future Hall of Fame prospects are concerned. Beckham's upside, along with his name recognition, gave him a razor thin edge when making the pick between the two. What they do in 2020 will play a role in which player is at the top of this list when the '21 season rolls around.

Another Cleveland player to keep an eye on is Myles Garrett, who collected a whopping 30.5 sacks during his first three seasons. If he has another strong season in 2020, Garrett will likely vault over Beckham as the Browns' player with the best shot at Canton.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but he appears to be on his way

Martin is a few more Pro Bowl away from solidifying his place in Canton

The 16th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Martin has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first six NFL seasons. He has also earned four All-Pro nods while helping opening up holes for Ezekiel Elliott. His blocking also helped Dak Prescott throw for nearly 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. A few more Pro Bowl nods should help cement Martin's future spot in Canton. Another Cowboys lineman that received consideration is offensive tackle Tyron Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Both Martin and Smith were included on the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Speaking of Elliott, he also appears to be on his way towards a Hall of fame career. Through four seasons, Elliott has earned three Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods, and two rushing titles. Assuming he can keep going at this pace for another 5-6 seasons, Elliott should be a shoo-in for Canton as soon as he is eligible for induction. The one concerning thing when looking at Elliott's career is the fact that his best season remains his rookie campaign, when he rushed for a league-high 1,631 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. How well the Cowboys are able to retool their aging offensive line will help determine Elliott's effectiveness moving forward.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Miller's career has had the perfect mix of individual and team success



While his lock is not as definitive as Fitzgerald's, Miller, in my opinion, has already done enough to be considered a future Hall of Fame player. An eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Miller has 106 career regular season sacks, 126 tackles for loss and 26 forced fumbles. The 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Miller was at the peak of his powers in 2015, when he was the best player on a Super Bowl winning team. Miller's 2.5 sack/two forced fumble performance in Super Bowl 50 earned him the game's MVP award. A few more Pro Bowls should convince any remaining doubters about Miller's eventual place in Canton.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

The next five years will largely determine Stafford's Hall of Fame fate



The 32-year-old Stafford is already 18th all-time in career passing yards and 19th in passing touchdowns. He also owns two of the 15 most prolific passing seasons in NFL history. Stafford is one of just eight quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season. Stafford has also led the Lions to the playoffs three times, not a small accomplishment when you consider the division Detroit plays in as well as the overall lack of consistent success the franchise has had since Barry Sanders hung up his cleats for good at the end of the 1998 season. Along with having more team success (he's 0-3 in playoff games), how well Stafford rebounds from last season's back injury may determine whether or not his career is bound for Canton.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Rogers is only padding to his Hall of Fame resume at this point



A one time Super Bowl and two-time league MVP, Rodgers will likely his predecessor, Brett Favre, as a first-ballot inductee. While two injuries and three seasons behind Favre has slowed down his movement up the NFL's career passing lists, Rogers is still considered -- along with Drew Brees and Tom Brady -- among the greatest quarterbacks that have entered the NFL this millennium.

Houston Texans: J.J. Watt, DE

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Injuries have not quelled Watt's future Hall of Fame prospects



Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, had already solidified his place as the NFL's best defensive player before injuries held him out of 32 games over the past four years. But the one season he was healthy over that stretch (2018), Watt showed he was still a dominant force, earning All-Pro honors after recording 16 sacks along with an NFL-high seven forced fumbles. Barring injury, Watt will notch his 100th career sack in 2020.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Rivers' future Hall of Fame status may come down to what happens in Indianapolis



Rivers' career stats (he's sixth in career touchdown passes and seventh in career passing yards) are good enough to start getting his bust ready for Canton. His eight Pro Bowl selections, 2010 league passing title and gritty performance in leading the Chargers to within a game of the Super Bowl in 2007 only adds to his Hall of Fame resume. But despite that success, Rivers' rocky 2019 season has created doubt as to whether his career is truly Canton-worthy. If he can have a bounce back season (or two) with the Colts, Rivers should cement his future place in Canton. But if his continues to struggle with the Colts, Rivers could further damage his future Hall of Fame odds.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but he's closer than you think

Mahomes is already knocking on Canton's doors



Tyrann Mathieu, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are also enjoying solid starts to their careers. But I couldn't go against Mahomes, who last year became the first player to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday. Already considered the best player in football today, another MVP/Super Bowl season may be all Mahomes needs to earn early consideration as a future Hall of Fame player. Gale Sayers and Terrell Davis only needed four healthy seasons to earn their place in Canton. Mahomes, whose early career success rivals both legendary players, is entering his third season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jason Witten, TE

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

The 11-time Pro Bowler can add to his resume in Las Vegas



After 17 years with the Cowboys, Witten will look to add to his Hall of Fame resume with the Raiders in 2020. While he isn't the flashiest of tight ends, Witten's career numbers (he's fourth all-time in career receptions and 19th all-time in career receiving yards) and individual accolades makes him a Hall of Fame lock. It will be interesting to see the impact Witten will have on quarterback Derek Carr, who is looking to elevate his own career status following a few down seasons. Carr did enjoy a solid season in 2019, his second year with Jon Gruden as his coach.

Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Bosa, DE

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

The talented pass rusher needs more seasons played, production, and accolades



Like most of the other twenty-somethings on this list, Bosa still needs more time to build up a body of work that's worthy of Canton. That being said, Bosa has certainly did enough in his first four seasons to make him the Chargers' most likely current Hall of Fame player (just ahead of receiver Keenan Allan, whose position somewhat contributed to him not being pick here). The 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Bosa has 40 sacks and two Pro Bowl selections heading into the 2020 season. Another Charger to keep an eye on is running back Austin Ekeler, who is coming off a 2019 season that saw him amass 1,550 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns.

Current Hall of Fame "lock?" Yes

Two Defensive Player of the Years should be good enough for Canton



While it might be a tad premature, I believe that Donald has already done enough to be considered a future Hall of Fame player. His resume already includes two Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, six Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro nods. Donald was also the best player on a Rams team that won the NFC title before holding the Patriots to just 13 points in Super Bowl LIII. Donald, who turned 29 earlier this offseason, should have several more seasons to pad his Hall of Fame credentials.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Howard is looking to rebound following last season's knee injury



I seriously contemplated picking either Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick for this spot. Tagovailoa has his whole career in front of him, while Fitzpatrick is a magical season (I'm talking a Kurt Warner/1999 Rams type of season) from legitimately having some sort of Hall of Fame argument. But given the fact that Tagovailoa has yet to take an NFL snap, along with the incredible odds against Fitzpatrick pulling off a miracle, I ultimately gave the nod to Howard, whose career was off to a very promising start (he led the NFL in interceptions in 2018) before suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2019. If he can return to form in 2020, Howard could blossom within Brian Flores' defensive system. Howard should also benefit from the addition of fellow cornerback Byron Jones, who also garnered consideration as the Dolphins' most promising potential future Hall of Fame talent.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Smith needs to continue his current string of success



Smith's career is following a similar trajectory to that of Eric Weddle, a 14-year veteran who retired earlier this offseason. Weddle's career, which included six Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections, could be described as "on the fence" as it relates to his future Hall of Fame odds. That means that Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, will likely need to rack up more individual accolades if he wants to improve his future Hall of Fame odds. Given his age (he turned 31 earlier this offseason), Smith should have several more productive seasons ahead of him.

New England Patriots: Cam Newton

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but his time in New England could change this

What Newton does with the Patriots could determine his Hall of Fame fate



While Julian Edelman (the second most prolific receiver in postseason history) received consideration, the Patriots' player with the best current shot at Canton is Newton, the 2015 league MVP and the most successful rushing quarterback in league history. While his career has taken a downward spiral since leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, a successful run with the Patriots could be what he needs to be considered a future Hall of Famer.

New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees, QB

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Brees' legacy as an all-time great is already secure



When you are the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes, it's safe to say that your eventual spot in the Hall of Fame is pretty much set. That's the current scenario for Brees, a 13-time Pro Bowler as well as the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV. Another ring and his first regular season MVP award are the only two things left for Brees to accomplish.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Barkley's success may hinge on the continued growth of his young quarterback



A former second-overall pick, Barkley appears to be the real deal as he enters his third season with the Giants. During his first two seasons, Barkley rushed for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns while amassing 1,159 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Barkley's sophomore totals, however, were not as impressive as his rookie numbers, as Barkley certainly felt the sting of not having a franchise quarterback under center. But if Daniel Jones can develop into a quality player, that should lead to good things for Barkley, who could be on his way to a Hall of Fame.

New York Jets: Frank Gore, RB

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Gore's future place in Canton is secure



The third leading rusher in NFL history, Gore will now look to complement Le'Veon Bell, whose career also appeared destined for Canton before his 2018 holdout. Along with Bell, another Jets player to keep an eye on is safety Jamal Adams, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but he's close

A 10th Pro Bowl nod should sew up Peters' Hall of Fame case



There are several nine-time Pro Bowl offensive linemen (including 2020 Hall of Fame finalist Alan Faneca) who are still waiting for their calls to Canton. While Peters already has a strong enough case for future enshrinement, a 10th Pro Bowl selection would all but guarantee his future enshrinement. All 12 eligible offensive linemen with 10 Pro Bowl nods currently have bronze busts in Canton. Peters recently signed a one-year deal to return to the Eagles for his 16th season.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Big Ben has enjoyed both individual and team success



A six-time Pro Bowler as well as the 2004 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Roethlisberger is also one of just nine quarterbacks in league history to lead his team to three Super Bowls. Seven of those quarterbacks are members of the Hall of Fame, while Tom Brady, the only other active member of that elite club, will be inducted as soon as he is eligible. Big Big's place among the league's all-time leading passers (he's eighth all-time in passing yards and ninth in touchdown passes) along with his gaudy win-loss record (his 157 wins is the sixth-highest total in league history) makes him a lock for future enshrinement. A MVP award is the only thing missing as far as individual achievements are concerned.

Another Steeler to keep an eye on is center Maurkice Pouncey, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Pouncey, like Peters, is a Pro Bowl nod or two away from further solidifying his Hall of Fame case.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Sherman's 2019 season sealed the deal



Sherman, in my opinion, locked up his Hall of Fame candidacy after earning Pro Bowl honors last season and helping lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl. The leader of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense, Sherman's inclusion on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s all but solidified his case for Canton. A few more Pro Bowl nods would help further strengthen Sherman's case, but to me, the hay is already in the barn.

Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson, QB

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but he's close

A league MVP and/or Super Bowl run in 2020 would likely seal the deal



Wilson did not get enough credit for his role in the Seahawks' success during the early 2010s. That lack of credit, compounded by his interception on Seattle's final offensive play of Super Bowl XLIX, led to Wilson not being looked at in the same light as some of this era's other great quarterbacks for most of the previous decade. The national narrative regarding Wilson began to change last season, when Wilson turned in an MVP caliber season while leading the Seahawks to the divisional round of the playoffs. A third trip to the Super Bowl, as well as a league MVP award, should erase any doubt about Wilson's eventual place in Canton.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady, QB

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Six rings, four Super Bowl and three league MVPs says it all



I almost wrote "Yes" six times to pay homage to Brady's Super Bowl wins as well as to drive the point home that, yes, Brady will be enshrined in Canton as soon as he is eligible. A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl and three-time league MVP, Brady can only add to his legacy during his time in Tampa Bay. The same can be said of Brady's "new" tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who will also be fitted for a gold jacket as soon as he is eligible. Tampa Bay is the only franchise that has two surefire future Hall of Fame players currently on its roster.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Henry will need at least 4-5 more seasons at his current pace



I almost gave this spot to Jurrell Casey, who is looking to earn his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2020. But given how hard it is for defensive linemen to get into the Hall of Fame, I decided to give the nod to Henry, who is coming off a monster season that saw him win his first rushing title before he wrecked havoc on the Patriots and Ravens in the AFC playoffs. If he can stay healthy, and if he can put together another run like he had during the '19 playoffs, Henry could be knocking on the doors of Canton by the time he hangs up his cleats for good.

Washington: Adrian Peterson, RB

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Peterson's future place in Canton is secure



A unanimous member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, Peterson is fifth all-time on the league's career rushing list. He earned MVP honors in 2012 after rushing for 2,097 yards, the second-highest total in league history. And while he may have lost a step, the fact that Peterson, 35-years-young, is still getting it done on the gridiron should further solidify his standing as one of the greatest running backs of all-time.