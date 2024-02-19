The 2024 NFL free agency period will send dozens and dozens of big names to the open market, where all 32 teams can begin contract negotiations on March 11. On Monday, meanwhile, 37 different veterans -- including some starters like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans -- will officially have their contracts voided, setting them on a path toward free agency. One player, Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport, had the void date on his contract renegotiated to March 11, per ESPN.

Basically, all 38 were already scheduled to become free agents due to "dummy years" in their current contracts. But those fake years technically void at 4 p.m. ET Monday. Teams are incentivized to strike new deals with said players prior to that deadline, because it enables them to delay potential 2024 salary-cap charges to future years. After the deadline, the two sides can still negotiate and agree to a new contract, but any deal signed will be counted as a new contract rather than an extension.

Here are all the players with contracts that void Monday, making them 2024 free agents as of March 11, per Over the Cap:

*Renegotiated void date on deal to March 11

As of early Monday afternoon, only one of the players had agreed to a new deal: Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who reached a one-year extension with Baltimore late Sunday.