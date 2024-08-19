The NFL's preseason slate isn't centered around the end result. It's about the journey, aka player development, and the discovery of which players will survive each of the league's 32 teams' roster cutdown from 90 to 53.

Here's is how the second run of exhibition games went this past week plus the important plays as we spotlight the good, bad and ugly for every team in Week 2 of the 2024 preseason.

Result: Lost to Indianapolis Colts (21-13)

The good: Rookie running back Trey Benson. The 2024 third-round pick looked to be far and away the most explosive player on Arizona's offense among the group that played on Saturday. Benson totaled 43 rushing yards on nine carries, and he could have had much more if not for some penalties. Benson looks poised to be the No. 2 running back behind James Conner in 2024 with a bright future down the road.

The bad & the ugly: The Cardinals' pass protection. Arizona surrendered three sacks on preseason starting quarterback Clayton Tune's first five dropbacks. Offensive tackle Christian Jones, a 2024 fifth-round pick out of Texas, committed three holding penalties in a row on a drive that ended in a field goal. No, the starters didn't play on Saturday for Arizona, but they may need to note that offensive line is still a depth need going forward.

Result: Lost to Baltimore Ravens (13-12)

The good: Wide receiver Chris Blair. He balled out with four catches for 91 yards against the Ravens on Saturday, and entering Sunday, his 136 receiving yards are the third-most of any player in the preseason, trailing only Vikings wideout Trishton Jackson and Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (139). He was on the receiving end of 2024 eighth overall pick quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s 41-yard completion down the right sideline against the Dolphins, and he had catches of 21, 32, 11 and 27 yards against Baltimore.

He is playing his way into a roster spot after being a practice squad player for the Packers and Dolphins.

The bad: Penix Jr. not playing in the preseason. If the plan is to utilize Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback for multiple seasons, then it would make sense for Penix to continue to get reps in the preseason.

The ugly: Quarterback Taylor Henicke's performance on Saturday. He threw for 114 yards on 8 of 16 passing without a touchdown or an interception. This is a six-year NFL veteran, entering his seventh season in the league, and he couldn't lead Atlanta on drive to the end zone against backups? Just a meh afternoon overall.

Baltimore Ravens

Result: Beat Atlanta Falcons (13-12)

The good: Most of Baltimore's key contributors didn't suit up on Saturday, but the Ravens saw some nice play from one of their more highly-touted draft picks of late in 2022 second-round pick edge rusher David Ojabo. He tore his Achilles during his Michigan Pro Day, which wiped out his rookie year. In 2023, he tore his ACL in September and missed the rest of the season. Ojabo played 15 defensive snaps, and he totaled two quarterback pressures.

His presence as a depth piece could be crucial later in the year with Baltimore likely to start a 33-year-old Kyle Van Noy at their right outside linebacker spot.

The bad and the ugly: Backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland's botched snap to backup quarterback Josh Johnson. Cleveland fumbled a snap by snapping too early before Johnson or anyone else on the Ravens was ready. The Falcons ended up recovering the loose ball, and Baltimore running back Chris Collier ended up suffering an injury. Collider did end up returning to the game.

Result: Beat Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)

The good: Buffalo Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau. He only played 11 defensive snaps, but seven of their were rushing the passer. He converted that opportunity into three quarterback pressures and two-and-a-half sacks. On one of the pressures, shown below, he steamrolled Pittsburgh right tackle Broderick Jones, a 2023 first-rounder who stands at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds. Rousseau is ready to create havoc in 2024.

The bad & the ugly: Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's performance. Despite working with most of the first team offense, he couldn't get the Bills into the end zone and tossed a mind-numbing interception right to safety Miles Killebrew like he was his intended target. He also left with a knee injury. Tough night for Trubisky in his Pittsburgh homecoming.

Result: Lost to New York Jets (15-12)

The good: Establishing the run with undrafted free agent running back Dillon Johnson. New Panthers head coach Dave Canales called seven run plays for Johnson, out of the University of Washington, and he concluded the possession with 51 yards on seven carries, including a two-yard rushing touchdown as time expired.

Johnson finished with a game-high 83 rushing yards on 18 carries and the buzzer-beating touchdown plunge. Sure, it's back end of the roster action, but it's nice for Carolina to be able to drop the boom on someone at any point in a game after winning just two games last season. Canales is in the process of establishing a culture.

The bad & the ugly: The Panthers' passing offense when run with backups. Carolina didn't play any of its regular offensive contributors on Saturday, which led to Jake Plummer and Jake Luton combining to throw for 61 yards on 13 of 20 passing, just around 3.1 yards per pass attempt. Brutal stuff.

Result: Beat Cincinnati Bengals (27-3)

The good: After spinning out of the pocket to his left, Williams threw a 45-yard completion on the run down the left sideline to 2024 ninth overall pick wide receiver Rome Odunze. Williams garnered some early Patrick Mahomes comparisons during the 2024 pre-draft process, and the spinning, cross-body toss didn't do anything to shake those comps this past weekend. Although if it were up to Williams, the similarities would be drawn between himself and both his and Mahomes' football idol growing up: Aaron Rodgers.

Williams also flashed some similar Mahomes-like moves in scrambling fir a seven-yard rushing touchdown. Chicago Bears fans were losing their minds on Twitter over preseason game. It's understandable. The Bears are the only NFL franchise with a player who has thrown for at least 30 passing touchdowns or 4,000 yards in a single season. Chicago appears to have its best hope yet to finally hit both of those single-season markers.

The bad: The Bears' defense on third down. They allowed the Bengals to convert seven of their 15 third down plays into first-down conversions including a prolific four-for-eight in the first two quarters. Three of those conversions were picked up in the first quarter with multiple Chicago defensive starters in the game.

The ugly: The Soldier Field playing surface. They may have re-sodded the field after hosting some concerts, but it looks some work needs to be done between now and their Week 1 home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals

Result: Lost to Chicago Bears (27-3)

The good: The Bengals defense early on. Cincy played its backups, but they still forced three consecutive three-and-outs to begin the afternoon. Second-round rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins spun by Bears guard Nate Davis to sack Caleb Williams. Other rookies like fifth-round pick corner Josh Newton flashed with a drive-ending pass breakup.

The bad: The defensive unit mostly comprised of backups got carved up after the first quarter, surrendering five consecutive scoring drives -- a 37-yard field goal, three consecutive touchdowns and a 51-yard field.

The ugly: Backup quarterback Logan Woodside got taken advantage of multiple times by the Bears' blitz packages, which included him getting clobbered on a sack and throwing two interceptions. For someone fighting for a roster spot, making similar mistakes repeatedly isn't ideal.

Result: Lost to Minnesota Vikings (27-3)

The good: Cleveland's defense still intimidates opposing quarterbacks. Their backups pressured Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens on 17 of 21 passing attempts, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Even though 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett wasn't out there, the Browns can still stress opponents' offenses out when they drop back to pass.

The bad & the ugly: Each and every one of the three offensive tackles who participated in Saturday's game with the first and second team offense suffered injuries. James Hudson, a 2021 fourth-round pick, left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Then, both Germain Ifedi, who spent the early part of his career as a starter with the Seattle Seahawks, left with a hand injury and Hakeem Adeniji, a 2020 sixth-round pick in 2020 by the Bengals, departed with a knee injury. That's bad news with both Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin still on the physically unable to perform list.

Result: Beat Las Vegas Raiders (27-11)

The good: The Cowboys can walk away from Saturday's win with a few things to feel good about. Their 2023 First-Team All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey picked up right where he left off last season by draining a 66-yard field goal at the end of the first half. If Aubrey made that kick in the regular season, it would tie Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's all-time longest made field goal record.

Backup quarterback Trey Lance put together his best performance of the preseason on Saturday by completing 15 of his 23 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. The scoring strike from Lance to 2024 sixth-round rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy came on a well-thrown goal line fade over cornerback Jack Jones, a projected starter for the Raiders this upcoming season. Lance was also much more decisive when progressing through his routes or opting to tuck the football and run with it. He finished with 34 yards rushing on seven carries, including a two-yard touchdown on the ground.

Both of the Cowboys' rookie offensive line pieces, left tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe, put strong performances on tape on Saturday, including Guyton holding his own against three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Great night for Dallas.

The bad and the ugly: New Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's defense controlled the game for most of the night, but there was definitely a missed coverage assignment on Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant. Zimmer's reaction to the score was a death glare with his arms crossed. Other than that miscue, the Cowboys defense put together a strong performance.

Result: Beat Green Bay Packers (27-2)

The good: Broncos 12th overall pick rookie quarterback Bo Nix seized Denver's starting quarterback job on Sunday. He completed eight of his nine throws for 80 yards and a touchdown, a two-yarder to wide receiver Tim Patrick. The touchdown came a quick throw via a play-action pass. Yes, the nearly immaculate night came against Packers backups with Green Bay reporting 31 players as inactive -- their starters and key contributors -- but Nix took care of business.

The bad & the ugly: Zach Wilson looked off balance for portions of the evening, including on this sack that resulted in a safety for the Packers' only points. The 2021 second overall pick did throw a touchdown, a seven-yarder to 2022 sixth-round pick running back Tyler Badie, but he finished with an uneven 29 yards on 2 of 6 passing.

Result: Beat Kansas City Chiefs (24-23)

The good: Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker. The 2023 third-round pick out of Tennessee missed his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL late in his final collegiate season, but he much more resembled his Volunteers version on Saturday. After missing badly on his first passing on the run, he marched Detroit down the field for a field goal on his second drive. Following hesitation in the pocket that led to a drive-killing sack on the next one, Hooker was decisive, connecting with his intended targets with anticipation, and he finished the possession with a seven-yard scramble into the end zone.

Even though a mishandled snap and exchange with running back Bam Knight caused a turnover, he hit wide receiver Tom Kennedy for 14-yard gain to set up kicker Jake Bates for the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired. Hooker did much more good than bad in his best pro outing yet, which will force general manager Brad Holmes to think long and hard about whether or not he wants the second-year pro or longtime vet Nate Sudfeld as Jared Goff's backup.

The bad: The Lions' special teams ball security. Two fumbles ocurred on special teams, one on a kickoff return and another on a punt return. Detroit's kickoff return fumble allowed the Chiefs to string together 10 consecutive points between a Harrison Butker 37-yard field goal on the drive prior to the turnover, and Kansas City backup quarterback Carson Wentz hitting 28th overall pick rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a 22-yard touchdown following the turnover. The punt return loose ball was recovered by the Lions, but it was a shaky showing overall.

The ugly: Hooker's mishandled exchange with Knight. He never cleanly got a hold of the snap and that remained the case by the time he attempted to put the football in Hooker's gut. This turnover ocurred because of Hooker's layoff from game action, something he will definitely learn from.

Green Bay Packers

Result: Lost to Denver Broncos (27-2)

The good: The Packers were able to get on the scoreboard by sacking 2021 second overall pick quarterback Zach Wilson for a safety in the third quarter. With Green Bay listing 31 players as inactive, including starters and key contributors, there wasn't much else positive to talk about.

The bad: Green Bay's backup quarterbacks. Jordan Love was among the 31 inactives, so 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Pratt active to duke it out to be Love's 2024 backup. Neither Clifford (6 of 10 for 43 passing yards and an interception) nor Pratt (10 of 16 for 52 yards) impressed as the offense scored zero points.

The ugly: Five-year NFL veteran Greg Joseph attempted the only field goal of the night for the Packers and hooked the 47-yard attempt insanely wide right. This kick was so wide right it looked like someone playing the new "College Football 25" video game for the first time attempting to kick a field goal. Brutal miss in a true competition between himself and 2023 sixth-round pick Anders Carlson.

Result: Beat New York Giants (28-10)

The good: The Houston Texans' offensive line. Whether it was the starters, second or third teamers in the game, the offensive line didn't allow a single sack. Especially impressive considering some of the Giants' defensive starters suited on Saturday, including Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns. The pass protection on this pass play below in which quarterback C.J. Stroud completes a 26 yard pass to tight end Dalton Schultz from his own one is immaculate. This play only works at this spot on the field with phenomenal pass protection, and that's exactly what happened here and all Saturday afternoon.

The bad and the ugly: Running back Dameon Pierce's efforts to separate himself as the clear cut No. 2 on Houston's depth chart behind Joe Mixon. He could only muster five rushing yards on four carries with the starters in the game, absolutely brutal. J.J. Tayler entered the game later on totaled 36 rushing yards on five carries while Cam Akers had a better performance as well with 29 rushing yards on six carries.

Indianapolis Colts

Result: Beat Arizona Cardinals (21-13)

The good: The Colts' ground game. Running backs Zavier Scott (55 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries), Tyler Goodson (35 yards and a touchdown on six carries) and Evan Hull (26 yards on four carries) all averaged over five yards a carry with Indianapolis as a team combining for 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If that run game production can continue to translate when the starters hit the field with quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, the Colts will be a problem.

The bad & the ugly: Kicker Matt Gay. He went zero for two on field goals this weekend missing attempts from 53 and 44 yards, and after missing a 54-yarder in the first preseason game, he is just one for four in the exhibition season. Should there be cause for concern? From 2020 to 2022, the most field goals Gay had missed in a season in that stretch was two. Last year, he missed eight kicks, going 33 for 41 with five of the eight misses occurring from 50 yards or further.

Gay enters just the second season of a four-year, $22.5 million contract he signed in 2023 that came with $13 million guaranteed. His 5.6 average per year salary is the fourth-highest among NFL kickers. This upcoming season may be make or break for Gay in Indianapolis.

Result: Beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20-7)

The good: Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones showed flashes of why the New England Patriots made him the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was accurate, completing 16 of his 23 throws, for 210 yards and two touchdowns. His 25-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Parker Washington elevated well past the secondary and easily dropped into Washington's extended hands. Jones looks rejuvenated outside of New England.

The bad & the ugly: Jaguars quarterbacks were sacked five times in their second preseason game, which was a product of the backup offensive linemen being overwhelmed by Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles' blitz packages and their inexperience in these moments.

Kansas City Chiefs

Result: Lost to Detroit Lions (24-23)

The good: Patrick Mahomes hitting tight end Travis Kelce on a behind-the-back pass is good fun, but the real positive takeaway from the Chiefs' performance on Saturday is 28th overall pick rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy and his ability to get free going deep. He did so catching passes from both Mahomes (39 yards) and Wentz (a 22-yard touchdown). Head coach Andy Reid also got him a touch on a wide receiver reverse, but he fumbled after being hit. Worthy did recover his own fumble.

Following a 2023 in which Mahomes had the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio (one touchdown to six interceptions) when targeting wide receivers 10 or more yards downfield in the entire NFL and averaged a career-low 7.7 yards per pass attempt targets wide receivers (20th in the NFL), Worthy could help drastically turn that production around. His production on Saturday, albeit in a preseason game, indicated as much.

The bad and the ugly: Ian Book's day. The former Notre Dame starting quarterback struggled mightily, completing two of his four passes for 16 yards with two fumbles, one on a botched snap and one on a strip-sack. One was lost for Kansas City's only turnover. That kind of performance will send him to the practice squad or back into the NFL's free agency pool come roster cutdown day.

Las Vegas Raiders

Result: Lost to Dallas Cowboys (27-12)

The good: Raiders 2023 third-round pick wide receiver Tre Tucker. There weren't too many highlights for the home team on Saturday, but Tucker's diving 48-yard catch was their best play of the night. He finished with a game-high 66 receiving yards on three catches.

The bad: Las Vegas' offense at large. Gardner Minshew began the game at quarterback, and his four drives concluded with two turnovers on downs, a punt and a 29-yard field goal. He completed 10 of his 21 passes for 95 yards. Aidan O'Connell then subbed in, and his four drives ended with a 27-yard field goal, a punt, a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant and a 69-yard interception return. O'Connell completed 14 of his 20 passes for 96 yards, a touchdown and a pick-six.

The ugly: O'Connell's pick-six to Cowboys backup defensive back Kemon Hall. O'Connell stared down his intended target, allowing Hall to get a jump on the throw and easily run away from the crowd for an interception return touchdown. This play may have made the difference in head coach Antonio Pierce choosing Minshew as the team's starting quarterback over O'Connell.

Result: Lost to Los Angeles Rams (13-9)

The good: The Chargers defense kept Stetson Bennett under wraps for the most part and came away with a clutch interception on fourth and goal from the one after Deane Leonard held on to a pass that hit him right in the chest. Probably a surprising sensation for an NFL defensive back. Sixth round rookie Kimani Vidal ran for a team-best 49 yards on 11 carries for a team-high 4.5 yards per carry as well, continuing a solid preseason showing for the Troy product.

The bad & the ugly: Backup Easton Stick might be throwing his way out of the Chargers' QB2 spot. He threw an interception and fumbled at the goal line on the two after mishandling the snap. Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants a ball control offense, but it's hard to have one when committing avoidable turnovers.

Los Angeles Rams

Result: Beat Los Angeles Chargers (13-9)



The good: Sixth-round rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington. The University of Texas product added another five yards and 52 receiving yards to what's been an incredibly productive preseason. His 11 catches lead the NFL this preseason while his 126 receiving yards are the fourth-most in the league this exhibition season. Despite uneven play by backup quarterback Stetson Bennett, Whittington has been as consistent as can be.

The bad & the ugly: Stetson Bennett's brutal goal line interception. Facing 4th-and-goal from the one, Bennett hit Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard right in the chest for an interception with the game tied at six. His intended target had zero chance to make the catch. Bennett missed his entire rookie while being away from the team, and he needs all the reps he can get to get mistakes like these out of his system.

Miami Dolphins

Result: Beat Washington Commanders (13-6)

The good: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins first team offense are ready for Week 1. Some offensive starters sat out like Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle, but Tagovailoa and the team's top two running backs, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, took the field for one drive. Tagovailoa was literally perfect, completing all five of his passes for 51 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown to River Cracraft. Head coach Mike McDaniel took the sports car out of the garage, but now it's time to park it for Week 1 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The bad & the ugly: Not much went wrong for Miami outside of 2024 second-round rookie left tackle Patrick Paul getting beat by Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis to the inside for a strip sack of backup quarterback Mike White. The 6'7, 332-pound offensive tackle may need a little more seasoning before being anointed as Terron Armstead's backup.

Minnesota Vikings

Result: Beat Cleveland Browns (27-12)

The good: Vikings safety Lewis Cine's rookie year in 2022, after being selected with the final pick of the first round out of Georgia, was abruptly cut short after he suffered a compound leg fracture in London against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 season. Fast forward to this weekend, and Cine shined. He was everywhere: Cine finished with a game-high 10 tackles, a sack, an interception and a pass break-up.

An injury derailed his start in the NFL, but perhaps he can still make a long-term football in Minnesota.

The bad & the ugly: Backup quarterback Matt Corral's first drop back with as a Minnesota Vikings. Facing third down and 16 yards to go from his own nine, Corral ran a play-action pass play. The problem was his entire offensive line got beat immediately, which caused him to fumble when being hit by blitzing cornerback Duke Shelley. That led to a safety. Rough first drop back for the new Viking who was added to the roster as a concurrent move with J.J. McCarthy being placed on injured reserve.

New England Patriots

Result: Lost to Philadelphia Eagles (14-13)

The good: Rookie quarterback Drake Maye's performance. The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of North Carolina looked lightyears better than eight-year NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett, who started the game. Maye entered the action in the second quarter, and his first two drives went for a combined 10 points, a touchdown and a field goal. The rookie finished the night with 47 passing yards on 6 of 11 passing and added on 15 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He capped off an eight play, 49-yard touchdown drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown on a read-option play on third and goal, looking smooth pulling the football and waltzing into the end zone. Maye also looked more poised behind a rough Patriots offensive line than Brissett did. That's a key factor to monitor in the event head coach Jerod Mayo decides to change his mind and begin the regular season with Maye as their starting quarterback even though he has made seem like he would be sitting for a few weeks to begin the 2024 season.

The bad: Maye threw a beautiful deep ball down the middle about halfway through the third quarter to 2024 fourth-round rookie receiver Javon Baker from his own 30 to the Eagles' 20, but the bad part is the football went right between his hands onto the turf for an incomplete pass.

This play could've put the Patriots in the red zone and given Maye, Baker and the entire New England franchise a ton of confidence about their future quarterback going forward. It probably still did, but the vibes would've been immaculate if Baker caught this pass.

The ugly: Trailing 14-13 with just over two minutes left in the game, Bailey Zappe entered play for the first time all night with the chance to be the hero. Zappe helped lead the Patriots from their own 17 to their own 46 before disaster struck. Backup center Liam Fornadel lost his grip on a shotgun snap, which led to a fumble that was recovered by the Eagles. Game over. Poor fundamentals/execution robbed those in attendance and watching at home from some late game excitement on a Thursday night in August.

New Orleans Saints

Result: Lost to San Francisco 49ers (16-10)

The good: The Saints' pass rush. Former 49er Chase Young totaled two tackles and four quarterback pressures on 15 defensive snaps, 11 of which were rushing the passer. Some of this work wasn't against backups, it was against San Francisco's Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy. Bryan Bresee, New Orleans' 2023 first-round pick defensive lineman, also stood out with four quarterback pressures. If that duo can consistently play like that against other teams' starters, the Saints will have a ferocious top 10 defense.

The bad & the ugly: New Orleans' offensive line as a whole. They surrendered 10 quarterback pressures and a 30.3% quarterback pressure rate. Starting quarterback Derek Carr struggles mightily when pressured, so seeing this type of performance with the starting unit getting some reps is a little concerning.

New York Giants

Result: Lost to Houston Texans (28-10)

The good: Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU, established some live action, real game chemistry with starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who made his return to NFL action after suffering a torn ACL last season. Nabers caught four of his six targets for 54 yards, including a pass down the right sideline in which both arms were above his head when he caught it. If Jones throws him a fair amount of catchable passes, Nabers could produce at a high level right away as a rookie.

The bad and the ugly: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. He threw two ugly interceptions, including one in which he threw toward the outside while he was being pulled down in the end zone. The result was a five-yard pick-six by Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre. That throw was far and away the worst of the preseason so far. Jones' other interception came 40 yards from the end zone where his deep ball down the right sideline needed to be more out in front and on the right outside shoulder of his intended target in Jalin Hyatt. Instead, he threw it more toward the receiver's left shoulder where cornerback Derek Stingley was located, which resulted in another pick.

Giants fans should start their 2025 NFL Draft class film studies on draft eligible quarterbacks here with us at CBS Sports.

New York Jets

Result: Beat Carolina Panthers (14-13)

The good: Jets 2024 11th overall draft pick offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. He has yet to allow a quarterback pressure this preseason, according to TruMedia, and Fashanu did so once again on Saturday on a personal preseason-high 16 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle. Good start to the first-round pick's career as he learns from Jets eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith and others.

The bad & the ugly: The New York Jets quarterbacks who played on Saturday: undrafted rookie Andrew Peasley and UFL MVP Adrian Martinez. Peasley threw for 33 yards on 7 of 11 passing while chipping in another 25 yards on the ground on four carries in the first half, and Martinez had a less efficient day in the second half, completing 7 of his 17 passes for 67 yards and an interception. New York is doing auditions for a third quarterback while Florida State rookie Jordan Travis is out, but neither Peasley nor Martinez helped themselves out this past weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles

Result: Beat New England Patriots (14-13)

The good: Backup quarterback Tanner McKee. He was steady, completing 15 of his 19 passes for 140 yards, and was the quarterback who led the Eagles' only touchdown drive of the night. McKee also threw a nice pass to rookie fifth-round pick Ainias Smith for a two-point conversion that made the difference in a one point win. Even though Philly appears to be treating former Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett as the clearcut backup to Jalen Hurts, McKee showed on Thursday that they might have to reconsider that thought.

The bad: Pickett. He totaled just 67 passing yards on 11 of 13 passing for a lowly 0.7 air yards per completion. The guy Pittsburgh thought they were getting after his final year down the road at Pitt just isn't showing up in the NFL. Pickett has 13 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 25 career NFL games, the lowest touchdown percentages in NFL history minimum 500 pass attempts (1.8%) and only one career game with multiple passing touchdowns.

It might be time to look past his first-round pedigree and evaluate what your eyes are telling you.

The ugly: Philadelphia's fourth down offense. They went zero for three on fourth down attempts to pick up a first down with Pickett getting sacked on a fourth-and-eight, McKee fumbling a snap and recovering for no gain and running back Lew Nichols getting stuff on a fourth-and-one.

What we learned tonight about the Eagles on fourth down is they shouldn't be going for it unless Hurts is out there, and the tush push is the play being ran.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Result: Lost to Buffalo Bills (9-3)

The good: The Steelers defense balled out, regardless of their offensive issues. Safety Miles Killebrew intercepted former Pittsburgh Steeler Mitch Trubisky, who is now in his second tour of duty in Buffalo, early, which helped set the tone for a night in which Pittsburgh kept Buffalo, who did not play quarterback Josh Allen, out of the end zone.

The bad: Current Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson. He completed eight of his 10 passes for 47 yards. He was sacked three times, bottom 10 in the preseason in sacks taken -- tied for the 10th-most -- despite playing in only one of the Steelers' two preseason outings and did not lead the offense to any points. His 527 career sacks taken through 12 seasons are the most in NFL history through a quarterback's first 12 seasons. No one else in league even has 450 through the first 12 seasons. Wilson once had a strong argument for the title of the NFL's best creator outside the pocket in his 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021, but age -- he turns 36 on Nov. 29 -- and all the hits he has taken over the years have taken their toll. He simply can't escape danger and extend plays the way he once did.

The ugly: Steelers quarterback Justin Fields' wild incompletion takes the cake here, but the chances of his throw being caught would have been a lot higher had his intended target, T.J. Luthor, not stopped running his route near the tail end of the play. Fields finished the night with 92 yards while completing 11 of his 17 passes. He also tacked on a team-high 42 yards on eight carries, quite a few of them being scrambles once pass protection broke down.

The underwhelming offensive performance across the board on Saturday led Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin to say he is basically unable to judge either Fields' or Wilson's performances because of the offensive ineptitude across the board.

"It's somewhat of an incomplete study because you just don't get a chance to see them operate or us operate or us establish rhythm and personality when you're not winning possession downs," Tomlin said Saturday, via NFL.com. "And we weren't. The first three or so series of the game, it was three and out, and you're not going to get an opportunity to establish rhythm or play the way you'd like as an individual or a collective."

It could be a long year up in Pittsburgh this season.

San Francisco 49ers

Result: Beat New Orleans Saints (16-10)

The good: Backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. Yes, the 49ers are Brock Purdy's team, but with Purdy out there without all of San Francisco's regulars, he was running for his life. He completed seven of his 10 passes for a measly 36 yards. Dobbs is used to playing in chaos, which is what the preseason is a decent amount of the time, and he put on a show. He completed 12 of his 21 passes for 133 yards and added 25 rushing yards and a fourth-and-goal touchdown run with a second left in the first half on three carries.

Dobbs had the New Orleans defense on skates when he scrambled in the videos below. He will certainly be the 49ers' QB2.

The bad & the ugly: Purdy without his star-studded supporting cast of playmakers and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. He looks great when everyone is out there, but he was running for his life on Sunday, failing to generate any downfield passing game.

Seattle Seahawks

Result: Lost to Tennessee Titans (16-15)

The good: Backup quarterback Sam Howell shined. He completed 11 of his 14 passes for 153 passing yards and a 23-yard touchdown to Easop Winston that was masterful. He dropped the football out in front of Winston and right into his waiting arms for an easy score. Seeing Howell operate in a new context gives hope that he could have a lengthy career in the NFL.

The bad & the ugly: Seahawks third-string quarterback P.J. Walker. He completed just four of his eight passes for 38 yards, and he struggled with accuracy. Walker also missed a few open targets on third downs that could have extended drives. Despite Walker having plenty of experience, he threw like someone with much fewer years banked in the league. His job as the team's third-stringer could be in jeopardy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Result: Lost to Jacksonville Jaguars (20-7)

The good: Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker was the main draw with some many Tampa Bay players sitting out. His first carry went for 21 yards after he completely reversed field and cut all the way back to the left on an outside zone run when the right side was completely blocked up. He finished with 32 yards on eight carries. Look Tampa barely broke 200 total yards (207), so Tucker was one of the few bright spots.

The bad & the ugly: The Buccaneers almost had an interception off of Jones on the first drive of the game for Jacksonville, but cornerback Bryce Hall held receiver Elijah Cooks coming out of his break, which drew a defensive pass interference call. That play came on third down, poor timing. On the following Jaguars possession, Hall was cooked by Jacksonville 2024 first-round pick receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on a comeback route for 14 yards on third down. Not the greatest showing in the world.

Tennessee Titans

Result: Beat Seattle Seahawks (16-15)

The good: Mason Rudolph cements his spot as Will Levis' backup in Tennessee. Rudolph completed 10 of his 17 passes for 125 yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, looking like the experienced vet that he is. New head coach Brian Callahan has an easy decision ahead of him in making Rudolph is backup quarterback.

The bad: Malik Willis is entering his third NFL season in 2024, but he looks like he just entered the league still. He completed 12 of his 16 passes for 116 yards, but the Titans could only muster field goals once Rudolph exited the game. Willis is a fun athlete, but he just doesn't get through his progressions quick enough to capitalize for big plays. When he did attempt to go deep, he was intercepted.

The ugly: The offensive line has been a struggle in Nashville for the past few years, and it was again on Sunday. Tennessee's offensive line was called for eight penalties and surrendered three sacks. Brutal night at the office.

Washington Commanders

Result: Lost to Miami Dolphins (13-6)

The good: Linebacker Jamin Davis, the Commanders' 2021 first-round pick, blew up backup quarterback Mike White for a strip sack fumble that was recovered by Washington. Some nice juice for the vet taking advantage of Miami second-round rookie left tackle Patrick Paul. Speaking of rookies, Washington 2024 second overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels had another efficient outing, completing 10 of his 12 passes for 78 yards while chipping in 13 on the ground on a couple of carries.

The bad & the ugly: The Commanders defense couldn't do a thing against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins starting offense on their one drive in the game. Tagovailoa completed all five of his passes for 51 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, and neither Tyreek Hill nor Jaylen Waddle suited up. Last season's Washington defense was the worst in the NFL in almost every metric -- scoring defense (30.5 points per game), total defense (388.9 total yards per game), passing touchdowns allowed (39) and passer rating allowed (105.7). It's early in new head coach Dan Quinn's rebuild, Year 1, but he may not have the same instant success he had when taking over as the Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2021.