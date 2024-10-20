Jets vs. Steelers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF' showdown

The Jets unveil new weapon Davante Adams vs. the Steelers in a prime-time matchup

It may only be Week 7, but Sunday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets will have a playoff-like atmosphere. 

New York (2-4) comes to Pittsburgh needing a win to avoid possibly falling completely out of the AFC playoff picture by Halloween. The Jets have a new weapon in Davante Adams, who was acquired this past week to help bolster New York's underperforming offense. Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets' defense have their work cut out for them against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the second-fewest points in football. 

For the Steelers, a change will likely be made at quarterback. Russell Wilson is expected to make his Steelers debut after Justin Fields helped lead Pittsburgh to a 4-2 start. Fields, despite the demotion, is still expected to get some reps against the Jets, specifically in the red zone and on possession downs. Pittsburgh's offense needs a solid contribution tonight from Najee Harris, who is surely looking to exploit a Jets defense that has been just average against the run. 

Adding to the pomp and pageantry of this game is the Steelers celebrating the 50th anniversary of the franchise's first Super Bowl team. In addition to honoring members of the 1974 Steelers, the Steelers are wearing special throwback jerseys tonight to pay homage to the Super Bowl IX champions.  

Who will win this pivotal AFC showdown? Check out our live blow below to find out, as we'll be posting updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening. 

Where to watch Jets vs. Steelers

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 20 | 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh
  • TV: NBC 
  • Live stream: fubo (try for free
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Jets -1.5, OU 38.5 (via BetMGM)

