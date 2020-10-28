Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL, and they've already wrecked several teams entirely this season (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys). Which teams are healthy entering Week 8, however? And which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports, plus injury updates ahead of Thursday night's clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Falcons at Panthers (-2.5)

Falcons: DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) OUT

Atlanta is reportedly planning to keep McKinley out so a lingering groin injury can heal but, perhaps more notably, so it can potentially finalize negotiations to trade the former first-round draft pick elsewhere.

Wednesday practice reports

Jets at Chiefs (-19.5)

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is still rehabilitating and appears to be a long shot to play against New York after sitting out Wednesday's Chiefs practice.

Steelers at Ravens (-3.5)

Baltimore did not have running back Mark Ingram (ankle) at practice Wednesday, leaving Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins atop the backfield depth chart.

Patriots at Bills (-3.5)

Buffalo's secondary is likely to be without cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) on Sunday. Wide receiver John Brown (knee), however, is expected to be on the field in preparation for Week 8, with a chance to suit up against New England.

Vikings at Packers (-6.5)

Running back Dalvin Cook (groin) hit the practice field for Minnesota Wednesday, a good sign for his availability against the Packers.

Titans (-6) at Bengals

Cincinnati's No. 1 running back, Joe Mixon (foot), was a no-go at Wednesday's practice, meaning Giovani Bernard is potentially in line for a second straight start against Tennessee.

Rams (-4) at Dolphins

Raiders at Browns (-2.5)

The Browns could have at least one reinforcement in the wake of Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending injury, with KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) designated to return off injured reserve. Tight end Austin Hooper (appendicitis) will be out, however.

Colts (-2.5) at Lions

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

Running back Phillip Lindsay (concussion) sat out Wednesday's Broncos practice, meaning Melvin Gordon will once again be in line for a full workload in Denver's backfield.

Saints (-4) at Bears

Chicago's No. 1 wide receiver, Allen Robinson, was not at practice Wednesday because of a concussion. His absence would put added pressure on an already-struggling Bears offense.

49ers at Seahawks (-3)

Cowboys at Eagles

Dallas did not have quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) at Wednesday's practice, which means rookie third-stringer Ben DiNucci is on track to make his first career start in Philadelphia.

The Eagles got a wave of reinforcements, however, with wide receiver Jalen Reagor, tight end Dallas Goedert, offensive tackle Jason Peters and defensive tackle Malik Jackson all returning to practice Wednesday. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) did not take part, and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) was also out.

Buccaneers (-10.5) at Giants

Tampa Bay will likely be without starting wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) after the veteran underwent surgery earlier this week.