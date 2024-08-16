Patriots vs. Eagles score: Live updates, stats, highlights as rookie Drake Maye scores first NFL preseason TD

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have one half of their Week 2 preseason exhibition in the books. At the break, the home club holds a 10-3 lead thanks to a touchdown drive led by first-round rookie Drake Maye.

For the Patriots, all eyes were on their top offense, which saw minimal action in the opener. This week, Jacoby Brissett got the start and played roughly the entire first quarter, but the result left little to be desired. Sandwiched in between two three-and-outs, the veteran quarterback helped bring the offense inside the Philadelphia 10-yard line, but threw an interception in the end zone to erase the scoring opportunity. He finished his night completing three of his seven throw for 17 yards and that pick. While that wasn't the most ideal showing for the presumptive Week 1 starter, things were more encouraging when Maye entered the fray. The No. 3 overall pick showed nice poise, leading scoring drives on his first two series. The second culminated in a four-yard touchdown run by Maye.

As for the Eagles, they held out most of their starters on offense so former Steeler Kenny Pickett got the starting nod. He was faced with a steady amount of pressure during the opening half, but was able to lead Philadelphia to a field goal drive early. Pickett was 11-of-13 passing in the first half for 67 yards while absorbing four sacks. Other Philly notables included rookie running back Will Shipley -- who caught three passes for 26 yards -- and veteran corner Avonte Maddox, who was the one that picked off Brissett in the end zone.

