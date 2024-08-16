New England goes three-and-out after Joe Milton absorbs sacks on two of the Patriots' three offensive plays, with an incompletion sandwiched in between them. Philadelphia has a chance to run the clock out with a few first downs up 14-13 with 2:48 left to play.
Patriots vs. Eagles score: Live updates, stats, highlights as rookie Drake Maye scores first NFL preseason TD
Maye scores first NFL touchdown on run in first half
The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have one half of their Week 2 preseason exhibition in the books. At the break, the home club holds a 10-3 lead thanks to a touchdown drive led by first-round rookie Drake Maye.
For the Patriots, all eyes were on their top offense, which saw minimal action in the opener. This week, Jacoby Brissett got the start and played roughly the entire first quarter, but the result left little to be desired. Sandwiched in between two three-and-outs, the veteran quarterback helped bring the offense inside the Philadelphia 10-yard line, but threw an interception in the end zone to erase the scoring opportunity. He finished his night completing three of his seven throw for 17 yards and that pick. While that wasn't the most ideal showing for the presumptive Week 1 starter, things were more encouraging when Maye entered the fray. The No. 3 overall pick showed nice poise, leading scoring drives on his first two series. The second culminated in a four-yard touchdown run by Maye.
As for the Eagles, they held out most of their starters on offense so former Steeler Kenny Pickett got the starting nod. He was faced with a steady amount of pressure during the opening half, but was able to lead Philadelphia to a field goal drive early. Pickett was 11-of-13 passing in the first half for 67 yards while absorbing four sacks. Other Philly notables included rookie running back Will Shipley -- who caught three passes for 26 yards -- and veteran corner Avonte Maddox, who was the one that picked off Brissett in the end zone.
As this game continues unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.
Eagles undrafted rookie running back Kendall Milton gets free for a one-yard touchdown, and Philadelphia head coach opts to go for the win and not the tie with a two-point conversion. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee hits 2024 fifth-round rookie receiver Ainias Smith for the two-pointer, which puts the Eagles up 14-13 with just over four minutes left to play.
New England's offense goes three-and-out once again after Milton can only gain seven yards on a third-down scramble after consecutive incompletions. The Eagles take over down 13-6 at their own 30 with 7:51 left. Tanner McKee remains in the game at QB.
McKee's drive ends with a three-and-out after an incomplete pass on third-and-six. He is nine for 11 passing with 71 yards tonight. Philly punts, and New England takes over at their own 17 up 13-6 with 8:53 left to play.
Tanner McKee is back in at QB after Will Grier plays just one drive. Intriguing move from Sirianni...
Patriots kicker caps off the seven-play, 21-yard drive with a 45-yard field goal after Joe Milton threw an incomplete pass on third and three. New England extends their lead back to seven, 13--6 with 10:10 left to play.
JaQuae Jackson has been ruled out of the game with an undisclosed injury.
Patriots sixth-round rookie quarterback Joe Milton checks into the game here in the fourth quarter. Milton rifled his first pass so hard it went right through the Eagles corner back Josh Jobe's hands and fell incomplete. Milton's intended target, wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, needed to be carted off with an injury after the play.
Will Grier's first drive lasts 11 plays that go for 61 yards, but it fizzles out after Grier was sacked, a delay of game penalty occurred and an incompletion was thrown. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott drains the 38-yard field goal to trim the Patriots' lead to four, 10-6, with 13:01 left in the game.
Will Grier, a Carolina Panthers third-round pick out of West Virginia in the 2019 NFL Draft, is now in at QB for the Eagles.
The Eagles are now 0-3 on fourth down tonight after Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo wins his first challenge of the preseason.
The call on the field is overturned by replay review after Jerod Mayo's challenge, so it's a turnover on downs for the Eagles. New England takes possession at their own 32 with 5:02 left in the third quarter leading 10-3.
A fourth down and one run by Eagles running back Lew Nichols is being challenged by Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo. The ruling on the field is that Philly picked up the first down even though the run initially looked to be short. We'll see how this plays out after review.
Fumbles are contagious in Foxborough. After Tanner McKnee fumbles, Maye drops a snap on first-and-10. New England running back JaMycal Hasty recovered though. On third down, Maye uncorked a beautiful throw downfield to fellow rookie Javon Baker, but he can't quite hold on to complete the big play on third-and-10. Patriots go three-and-out and lead 10-3. Philadelphia will take over at their own 23 after an eight yard return on a 48-yard punt.
Eagles third-string quarterback Tanner McKee bobbles the handoff on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one at the Patriots 37, which leads to him recovering his own fumbles and being stuffed for no gain. Philly turns it over on downs. New England ball at their own 37 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, and they're up 10-3.
A Kenny Pickett scramble for three yards concludes the first half. The Patriots lead 10-3 with Drake Maye's four-yard touchdown on New England's final offensive drive of the half acting as the difference. New England outgained Philadelphia in total yards by 51 yards (116-65).
Pickett, Jalen Hurts' backup with the Eagles, started tonight and played the entire first half. He threw for 67 yards on 11 of 13 passing while running for six more on two carries. Patriots starter Jacoby Brissett threw for 17 yards and an interception on three of seven passing in the first quarter. Maye led both of New England's scoring drives, and he threw for 47 yards on five of seven passing while rushing for 10 yards on two carries, including Maye's four-yard touchdown run.
Drake Maye caps his first NFL touchdown drive with a keeper on a four-yard read option run. The Patriots now lead 10-3 with 1:57 left in the half.
Drake Maye is cooking on this drive. He has completed two of his three passes for 29 yards, which has New England down to first and goal at the Eagles seven after the 23-yard catch-and-run by Patriots running back JaMycal Hasty. They now face third and goal from the four as the two-minute warning hits. Game is tied at three.
Consecutive sacks of Pickett on third down and six and fourth down and eight create a turnover on downs. Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden and edge rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. secured the quarterback takedowns on third and fourth down consecutively. New England takes over on the Eagles 49 in a three to three game with 5:55 left in the first half.
The Eagles had to like that Dylan McMahon block on the screen where Will Shipley earned the 19-yard gain. Nick Gates had a nice block downfield too. Not a good night for Max Scharping, who is playing LT tonight.
Patriots edge rusher Keion White, a 2023 second-round pick, bursts through the Philly offensive line to sack Kenny Pickett for a loss of 12 yards. However, Pickett gets most of the yards back with a short dump off to 2024 fourth-round running back Will Shipley out of Clemson for a 19-yard gain. He then completes a short toss to backup tight end E.J. Jenkins for a six-yard pickup on third and three. The Eagles climb out of the whole created by White's sack.
Eagles speedy receiver John Ross takes the kickoff 32 yards to the Philly 31 to start the upcoming drive.
Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen is officially ruled out of tonight's game with ankle injury. The 2023 third-round pick played in 11 games, and started in Week 9 last season in a 28-23 home win against the Dallas Cowboys.
His first pass attempt results in a scramble for six yards. Maye's second dropback is a 12-yarder over the middle to fellow rookie Javon Baker. His next pass only went four yards, but Maye was aided by a roughing the passer penalty by Eagles 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith.
Maye finishes the drive with 18 yards on three of four passing. His lone incompletion on a deep ball to Baker on third and eight results in Patriots kicker Joey Slye connecting on a 51-yard field goa. Game is all tied at three with 11:01 left in the first half.
After the Eagles punt, 2024 third overall draft pick Drake Maye checks in at quarterback for the Patriots to begin the second quarter.
Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, goes down with an injury on a five-yard Kenny Pickett pass.
Another third down, another Eagles pressure causing an errant Jacoby Brissett throw. The Patriots punt again, and it travels 61 yards for a touchback. Philadelphia takes over on their own 20 up 3-0 with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
Two weeks in a row Patrick Johnson had a key pass rush to end a drive.
Won the Eagles a game last week. Almost created a takeaway again this week.
New England wide receiver Jalen Reagor with another solid return, this time on the kickoff. He takes the kick 32 yards to the Patriots 36 to begin their third drive.
Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai pressures Kenny Pickett into a third and five incompletion at the New England 25, which results in Eagles kicker Jake Elliott draining a 42-yard field goal. 3-0 Eagles with 3:04 left in the first quarter
-
2:24
Sam Darnold Reflects On Taking On The Starting Role For Vikings
-
1:31
Ceiling For Sam Darnold As Vikings Starter
-
2:40
Deshaun Watson Set For Week 1 Return After Shoulder Surgery
-
2:34
Falcons Make Another Splash, Add Justin Simmons
-
2:51
3-And-Out: Best Bets For Week 11
-
1:56
Realistic Goals For Giants, Projected Towards Bottom Of NFC
-
2:24
Job Security Of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Entering 2024 Season
-
1:35
Giants Offense Features Rookie Malik Nabers As Best Weapon
-
2:00
Patriots Trade Matthew Judon To Falcons
-
1:10
J.J. McCarthy Out For The Year
-
0:54
Jordan Addison Carted Off At Practice
-
3:16
Why 2024 May Define Daniel Jones' Future
-
2:20
Malik Nabers: Odell Beckham 2.0
-
2:02
Brian Burns Impact In Giants Defense
-
2:16
Realistic Expectations For Giants In 2024
-
3:52
George Kittle Rates The Reporters Shoe Game
-
0:34
Patriots Trade Pro Bowler Matthew Judon To Falcons
-
1:59
Vikings Fantasy Impact With J.J. McCarthy Out For Season
-
2:32
J.J. McCarthy Out For Season
-
2:03
NFL Headlines: Patriots Trade Pass Rusher Matthew Judon To Falcons