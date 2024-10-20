Saquon Barkley downplayed the notion of returning to East Rutherford, New Jersey, with added motivation to beat the New York Giants, who employed him for the first six years of his NFL career. Yet his play had a little extra juice on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles running back broke a franchise record in front of the Giants' crowd, exploding for more than 175 rushing yards to help the Birds roll over their division rivals.

With 177 total yards on the ground, Barkley is up to 658 on the season, which is more than any Eagles -- or Giants -- running back through six games in either team's history. His 177 against the Giants also marked his highest-ever total at MetLife Stadium, where he spent six seasons as a centerpiece of New York's offense.

Barkley's big day was one of the biggest reasons for the Eagles' blowout win over the Giants, as he also had two different rushes of more than 40 yards, scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season, and pushed quarterback Jalen Hurts for two different "Tush Push" sneaks on the Giants' goal line.

Suffice to say, the Pro Bowler's anticipated return to Giants territory went in his favor.