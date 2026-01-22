The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have already produced two thrillers this season, and now they meet for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It's not only the latest installment of a longtime NFC West rivalry, but just the ninth meeting between the NFL's top-scoring offense and its top-scoring defense in the conference championship round or later since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The good news for the Seahawks? The top-scoring defense is 7-1 in the previous eight matchups.

There are so many angles to this matchup: Matthew Stafford in perhaps his final season versus Sam Darnold, looking to shake off past playoff struggles. Sean McVay, the whiz kid offensive guru who has already produced a wide coaching tree at just 39 years old, versus Mike Macdonald, 38, who has emerged as the preeminent young defensive playcaller in the NFL.

There's also Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula versus Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Both have emerged as top candidates on this year's coaching carousel, but their first and foremost focus is on winning a ring.

Here's how the teams stack up across the two rosters.

Quarterback

Edge: Rams

This is a clear-cut advantage for the Rams. Stafford is a potential MVP, while Darnold's play has been a roller coaster for the past several months.

Stafford threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns in Week 16 against Seattle in what will surely go down as a top MVP moment if he does indeed win the award (even though he lost that game).

Darnold threw four interceptions in the teams' first meeting and, though he came up clutch in the second meeting, was up and down in that contest as well.

Running back

Edge: Push

Williams ran for more than 1,000 yards for the third straight season and is a reliable, grinding workhorse in the Rams' backfield. Corum, meanwhile, started seeing more work as the season wore on and finished with 746 yards on 5.1 yards per carry. He provides a bit more pop than Williams does, but their running styles aren't all that dissimilar.

That contrasts sharply with Walker, a tackle-breaking machine who is Pro Football Focus' top-rated running back. Walker is also coming on strong of late, having gone for 130-plus yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games. He had 275 yards from scrimmage across two games against the Rams this season.

Don't sleep on Zach Charbonnet's absence, though; Charbonnet had been Seattle's top goal-line back as well as its passing-downs back. Walker, on the other hand, can struggle in pass protection. George Holani (hamstring) was designated to return to practice this week, but whether he can play Sunday is up in the air.

Wide receiver

Edge: Rams

This is just the fourth playoff meeting between the top two receiving yardage leaders in the NFL, and they certainly put on a show the last time they shared the field. Nacua had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half, as Seattle rallied in Week 16.

Adams doesn't look 100% since his hamstring injury, but he showed he can still be one of the NFL's best tight-window catchers with a spectacular grab in overtime last week against the Chicago Bears. He had 14 touchdown receptions this season to lead the NFL.

Tight end

Edge: Rams

This is a very, very close one, and this position will take on an importance much larger than one might expect. This season, the Seahawks averaged the second-most yards per play with multiple tight ends on the field. The Rams, meanwhile, ranked fifth and also led the league by a wide margin in the number of plays with three tight ends on the field.

Barner has blossomed in his second season, and the Seahawks absolutely chewed up the Rams on the ground when they put two tight ends on the field. The big question is Arroyo, who hasn't played in more than a month due to a knee injury. He could be back this week after returning to practice last week, but it's hard to project exactly what he can provide given the length of his absence. If Arroyo were fully healthy, this is probably a push.

Parkinson has had a career year and had the game-winning catch against the Carolina Panthers in the divisional round. Ferguson can provide a big play here or there, too.

Offensive line

Edge: Rams

Los Angeles gets the edge here, especially with Dotson (PFF's No. 2-graded guard) back. The Avila-Dotson guard tandem is one of the NFL's best, and the Rams have a distinct advantage on the interior. The tackle spots are relatively even. The Rams' front did not play well against the Bears, though, and that will be worth watching.

Defensive line

Edge: Seahawks

The Rams' unit is one of the NFL's best. The Seahawks' might be the best. Lawrence has had a remarkable renaissance season, and Murphy and Williams are arguably the best interior duo in the NFL. There's a ton of depth and top-end talent here.

Edge rusher

Edge: Push

The Rams might have the best player here in Verse, but the Seahawks make up for it in depth and versatility.

Thomas is terrific in coverage while also bringing 3.5 sacks to the table, and Nwosu had seven sacks. The Seahawks come at you in waves.

Linebacker

Edge: Seahawks

Jones was snubbed from the Pro Bowl but rightfully received the recognition he deserves with a second-team All-Pro honor. He is an absolute star. Landman was productive and reliable all season long. Still, Jones carries the water for this versatile Seattle group.

Cornerback

Edge: Seahawks

The difference between these two units might be the largest of any so far. Witherspoon is an All-Pro, Jobe has been terrific, Woolen is one of the most physically gifted corners in the NFL, and Emmanwori is the ultimate chess piece for Macdonald.

Safety

Edge: Seahawks

This one is much closer than cornerback, but Seattle still gets the slight nod. Love is PFF's No. 4 safety, though Curl (No. 8) and Kinchens (No. 14) aren't far behind.

The Rams are far more liable to give up big plays through the air, and that has to be a ding against their last line of defense.

Special teams

Edge: Seahawks

This is a blowout. The Seahawks finished third in special teams expected points added. The Rams were 31st. Shaheed had a punt return touchdown in Week 16 against the Rams and a kickoff return touchdown to open the game last week against the San Francisco 49ers.