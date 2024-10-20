It seems that fans in Cleveland might be ready to move on from Deshaun Watson.

During pregame introductions on Sunday, the Browns introduced their offensive players, and for the first part of the intro, things were going well with the fans cheering for each player. However, when it was Watson's turn to be introduced, the fans at Huntington Bank Field immediately changed their tune: They showered their starting quarterback with boos.

If you're wondering what that sounded like, you can hear it below.

With the way the Browns' offense has been playing, it wouldn't have been surprising to hear every player get booed, but that wasn't the case here. In the video below, you can hear the crowd give a few mild cheers for Jordan Akins and David Njoku before booing Watson.

The Browns' offense has been booed at home several times this year, but that always happened when the unit was struggling during a game. This was the first time that there were pregame boos.

It's easy to see why fans are frustrated with Watson (and the offense): The Browns are the only team that has yet to score at least 20 points in a game this year and Watson still hasn't thrown at least 200 yards in a single game as the season heads into Week 7.

Watson also has a fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million that he hasn't lived up to, and he's dealt with multiple accusations of sexual assault. At this point, it seems like Browns fans would prefer to see their team move on from the veteran quarterback.