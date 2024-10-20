Before the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers engaged in their showdown, there were some fireworks at the end of pregame warmups. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs were exchanging a few words, per NFL on CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. That led to both teams engaging prior to the start of the game.

Diggs and Alexander are familiar with each other from when Diggs played in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings. The pair squared off twice a year in 2018 and 2019, but Diggs hasn't seen Alexander much since he's been in the AFC (Diggs was traded to Buffalo in 2020).

As Wolfson pointed out, Diggs and Alexander have engaged in these verbal battles before. This one may have appeared to go a little too far.