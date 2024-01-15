Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has entered the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program, according to a joint statement from the NHL and NHL Players Association.

Nichushkin didn't play in Colorado's most recent game on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and didn't appear on the ice during Monday's practice at the Bell Center in Montreal. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar stated that Nichushkin was sick prior to Saturday's game.

It marks the second time that Nichushkin has been away from the team in the past eight months. Nichushkin missed the final five games of the team's opening-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken in April for personal reasons.

Nichushkin had left the team in Seattle following a police report that stated that an intoxicated woman had been in his hotel room. However, the Avalanche never confirmed what occurred, but did welcome him back to the team when training camp began in September.

With Nichushkin set to miss time, he's the second Avalanche player that has entered the program this season. Defenseman Samuel Girard was away from the team for six weeks after seeking treatment for anxiety and depression that resulted in alcohol abuse.

Nichushkin currently has 22 goals and 20 assists in 40 games this season and was on pace to record new career-highs in several offensive categories. In five games during the month of January, the Avalanche winger has registered five goals and one assist.