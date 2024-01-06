Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard left Friday night's game against the New Jersey Devils and did not return following a big hit from Brendan Smith. On Saturday, the Blackhawks announced that Bedard has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured jaw.

In the first period, Bedard was carrying the puck into the Devils' zone when Smith stepped up and laid a hit on him. Bedard popped up holding his jaw as he went to the locker room.

Smith was not called for a penalty, but he and Chicago forward Nick Foligno took roughing penalties in the ensuing scuffle. In the second period, Smith and Foligno tangled again, this time dropping the gloves for a fight.

After that bout, Foligno exited the game with an injury, and he has also been placed on IR due to a fractured left finger.

While the Blackhawks clearly took exception to the hit, Richardson wasn't sure whether it was a dirty play by Smith. Richardson said it was unfortunate timing that Bedard was in a vulnerable position when Smith went to make contact.

"I don't know if it was dirty," Richardson said. "I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn't see him because he was behind another one of their players. I don't think he stepped up on him. I think he just kind of stopped, and Connor kind of ran headfirst right into him. I don't think there was intent to hit there or anything. I think he was just playing hard at the blue line and trying to keep the puck out on the penalty kill."

The Blackhawks' next game is against the Calgary Flames on Sunday afternoon, so there will likely be an update on Bedard's status before then.