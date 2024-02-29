With just over a week until the NHL trade deadline, the Dallas Stars made a splash by acquiring defenseman Chris Tanev in a three-team deal with the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils.

The Flames acquired defenseman prospect Artem Grushnikov, the Stars' 2024 second-round pick and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. To help facilitate the deal, the Devils got involved in the trade, receiving the Stars' fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

The Stars also landed goaltender prospect Cole Brady in the deal.

Tanev has registered 14 points (one goals, 13 assists in 56 games during the 2023-24 season. The veteran defenseman also leads the Flames in blocked shots (171), while logging 19:50 of ice time per contest.

The 34-year-old is currently in the final year of a four-year, $18 million ($4.5 average-annual-value) contract he signed with the Flames back in 2020. Tanev is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Flames will retain 50 percent of his salary. The Devils will retain the additional 50 percent in the deal.

Tanev was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent back in 2010. He recorded 185 points (32 goals, 153 assists) in 773 regular-season games between the Canucks and Flames.

Grushnikov, 20, was selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and was playing for the team's AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. The Russian defenseman logged a goal and four assists in 44 games this season.

Meanwhile, the currently unsigned Brady has racked up a 4-2-2 record, a 3.04 goals-against-average and a .886 save percentage during his senior season at the University of Massachusetts this season.

This marks the second major deal for the Flames leading up to the trade deadline as the team shipped center Elias Lindholm to the Canucks in late January.