The Seattle Kraken play the first outdoor game in franchise history when they host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Monday in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic. Seattle (14-14-9), which opened the season with a 4-1 loss at Vegas, is riding a four-game winning streak after edging Philadelphia 201 in overtime on Friday. The Golden Knights (22-10-5), who halted a four-game slide with Thursday's 3-2 home triumph over Los Angeles, dropped a 3-2 decision to Colorado on Feb. 20, 2021 at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. as part of the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe series in their first outdoor contest.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken money line: Vegas -139, Seattle +118

Golden Knights vs. Kraken over/under: 6 goals

Golden Knights vs. Kraken puck line: Vegas -1.5 (+182)

VGK: The Golden Knights have allowed more than two goals in only two of their nine all-time meetings with Seattle

SEA: The Kraken have been outscored 11-3 in their last three matchups against Vegas

Why you should back the Golden Knights

Vegas is looking to post back-to-back victories for the first time since winning four in a row from Dec. 6-12. Jack Eichel scored in the triumph over Los Angeles on Thursday, giving him at least one point in 13 of his last 15 contests and a team-leading 40 on the season. The 27-year-old center has registered three goals and three assists in six career games against the Kraken.

Captain Mark Stone enters Monday with a six-game point streak during which he has recorded two goals and six assists. The 31-year-old right wing, who also has landed on the scoresheet in 13 of his last 15 contests, has yet to net a tally versus Seattle but has notched six assists in four career meetings. Center Chandler Stephenson also has performed well against the Kraken as he has amassed three goals and seven assists in nine contests and picked up one of each in their first encounter this season.

Why you should back the Kraken

Seattle has gone 6-0-2 over its last eight contests after an eight-game winless streak during which it earned only two points. The Kraken trailed Philadelphia 1-0 after two periods in their last outing before Vince Dunn converted a power-play opportunity early in the third and fellow defenseman Justin Schultz scored at 2:35 of overtime. The 27-year-old Dunn leads the team with 30 points and has notched five in his last three games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is right behind Dunn with 29 points after recording a pair of assists in the win against the Flyers. The 28-year-old Danish right wing has racked up three goals and five assists over his last seven contests. Left wing Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 14 goals and netted the team's lone tally in the season opener against the Golden Knights.

