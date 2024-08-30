The sudden deaths of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have left the sports world in mourning on Friday morning. The brothers were killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in New Jersey.
Johnny Gaudreau, 31, was a fourth-round pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Draft, and he quickly became a star. Throughout his 11 seasons with the Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, Gaudreau tallied 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 games.
Both of the Gaudreau brothers played college hockey at Boston College, and Matthew, 29, spent time at the AHL and ECHL levels following his hockey career.
The Gaudreaus left a big impact on the sports community, and that was evident by the outpouring of emotion from people and teams from across North America. Everyone ranging from former teammates to NHL teams to LeBron James offered up heartfelt words for Johnny and Matthew in the wake of their deaths.
Below is a collection of just some of the tributes for the Gaudreau brothers that have been posted on social media.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024
In the summer of 2022, Gaudreau signed a massive seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets, becoming the biggest free agent to do so since the team made its NHL debut in 2000. Gaudreau bought in to the vision Columbus was selling, and he was supposed to be a cornerstone rebuild as the franchise built toward being a Stanley Cup contender for the first time in history.
Calgary Flames
It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024
Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh
It's probably fair to say that fourth-round picks don't get much better than the one the Flames used on Gaudreau in 2011. Gaudreau spent nine seasons in Calgary, and his 210 goals rank ninth all-time in team history. He also ranks fifth in assists (399) and points (609). Gaudreau was a bona fide star for Calgary, and he will be remembered as one of the team's most electrifying players in the modern era.
LeBron James
Insane man! 🤦🏾♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024
The tragic news of the Gaudreau brothers reached far beyond the NHL, with LeBron James sharing heartfelt words and support for the entire Gaudreau family.
New York Islanders organization
The entire New York Islanders organization is deeply saddened by the passing of both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Gaudreau family. They both were tremendous ambassadors for the sport of hockey and even better people in the community. pic.twitter.com/OloftUQAnK— Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) August 30, 2024
Matthew Gaudreau went undrafted out of Boston College, but he wound up joining the Islanders organization as a free agent. He spent two seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and he tallied five points in 17 games. He also played 89 games with the Isles' ECHL affiliate, the Railers, and he ended his career with 24 goals and 60 points.
Boston College
In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/Ru6NQUPp0w— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 30, 2024
Johnny and Matthew both played hockey at Boston College, and they played together in the 2013-14 season. Johnny was part of the Eagles' NCAA championship team in 2012, and he was a two-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
Current NHL players
Completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best. RIP Johnny 💔 pic.twitter.com/cgjqEAcHJ4— Blake Coleman (@BColes25) August 30, 2024
Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/HbyV3vSDXk— Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) August 30, 2024
Sending all my love and strength to the Gaudreau family in an unimaginable time. I will never forget your incredible smile Johnny. May you and Matt rest in heaven peacefully.— Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) August 30, 2024
Trying to find the right words today is not easy.— Rasmus Andersson (@RAndersson19) August 30, 2024
You were a hell of a hockey player but it’s the person Johnny that always is going to be with me, one of my closest friends, it didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in a day or a week we always knew where we had each other!
There… https://t.co/oFPW1VaTkW
Absolutely devastating. Prayers for the Gaudreau family. https://t.co/YWQqpVGKS3— Keith Kinkaid (@Blockaid1) August 30, 2024
My condolences to the Gaudreau family R.I.P Johnny 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VbpbxJyJBm— Kevin Labanc (@Str8ToTheBanc) August 30, 2024
Former NHL players
Unimaginable and devastating.— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 30, 2024
What a difficult time across the entire Hockey and Sports Community. Deepest condolences to Gaudreau family, their friends, teammates and colleagues. May Matthew and Johnny Hockey rest in power. 💐🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️🩹. pic.twitter.com/c8R4WWBVoK
I’m truly sick to my stomach. Life is so unfair and this hits on so many different levels. I’m completely heartbroken for the entire Gaudreau family.— Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) August 30, 2024
There are no words, please pray hard for their Families🙏🏻— Bernie Parent (@bernieparent) August 30, 2024
Rest In Peace…#JohnnyGaudreau #MathewGaudreau pic.twitter.com/uDTlFZgK6m
Devastated hearing the horrific news. Such an amazing family dealing with the unthinkable. My condolences to the entire Gaudreau family.— Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) August 30, 2024
Unimaginable...no words can be enough to express our sympathy to the Gaudreau family 🙏 https://t.co/c0SPMowdJI— Ray Ferraro (@rayferraro21) August 30, 2024
In total shock 😭😭😭 Rest in peace Johnny Hockey @BlueJacketsNHL @NHL pic.twitter.com/FVQ75iaGE1— Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) August 30, 2024
This is incredibly sad. #RIP to Johnny and his brother Matthew, condolences to the entire Gaudreau family. I dont have the words other than An unimaginable tragedy. https://t.co/2MJTmeJwbX— Mike Commodore (@commie22) August 30, 2024
Former Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen
I am deeply saddened by the news I received late last night. R.I.P. Johnny and Matthew, fine young men with beautiful family that seemed so close…gone way too soon. My condolences to the Gaudreau family and strength in their sorrow. This is devastating.— Jarmo Kekalainen (@jkekalainen) August 30, 2024
Major League Baseball
We are heartbroken for our friends at the Blue Jackets with the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. We send our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the NHL and the entire Columbus Blue Jackets organization. pic.twitter.com/iEAfusOLJD— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 30, 2024
We extend our deepest sympathies to the Gaudreau family and the hockey community. ❤️ https://t.co/LgiwK6okDo— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 30, 2024
NHL teams
We join the hockey world in mourning the devastating loss of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. We had the honour of witnessing Johnny's tremendous talent first-hand during so many Battle of Alberta matchups over his eight seasons with the Flames, as well as during his two seasons with… https://t.co/LTywGxpLBY— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 30, 2024
The entire New York Rangers organization is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau. We send our deepest condolences to Johnny and Matthew’s family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/zWD2c6oBaH— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 30, 2024
The Penguins extend our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family on the passing of Johnny and his brother, Matthew, whose lives were taken far too soon.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 30, 2024
Johnny played each game with joy and his love for the game of hockey was felt by all those who watched.
Our hearts are with… pic.twitter.com/dsXlsmKBGc
A statement from the Montreal Canadiens pic.twitter.com/Xt9QxlS1ZB— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 30, 2024
The Minnesota Wild organization joins the hockey world in sending our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Gaudreau family, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, USA Hockey and hockey fans around the world impacted by this tragic and heartbreaking news.— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 30, 2024
Rest in peace… https://t.co/ZXkWWelM2a
The Philadelphia Flyers are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/ydNj2td4kv— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 30, 2024
The Chicago Blackhawks are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family as well as the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames organizations during this horribly tragic time. Hockey is… https://t.co/mhhRmZGlTx— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 30, 2024
True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 30, 2024
Johnny had a tremendous impact on and off the ice, both internationally and in the National Hockey League.
Our sincerest condolences and… https://t.co/hqCsLZQnlQ pic.twitter.com/3XZC5DT2pt
The Ottawa Senators are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. We send our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family and to everyone in the hockey community who had the privilege of knowing Johnny and…— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) August 30, 2024
The entire Nashville Predators organization joins the hockey community in mourning the tragic passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau, two exceptional individuals who left an indelible mark on the sport they loved so dearly and their countless fans.— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) August 30, 2024
We extend our deepest… pic.twitter.com/v5XXIjFnAE
We join the entire hockey community in mourning the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 30, 2024
Sending our love and deepest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family, their friends, and the entire @BlueJacketsNHL Organization. ❤️ https://t.co/3ApozoN1hq