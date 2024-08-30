The sudden deaths of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have left the sports world in mourning on Friday morning. The brothers were killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, was a fourth-round pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Draft, and he quickly became a star. Throughout his 11 seasons with the Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, Gaudreau tallied 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 games.

Both of the Gaudreau brothers played college hockey at Boston College, and Matthew, 29, spent time at the AHL and ECHL levels following his hockey career.

The Gaudreaus left a big impact on the sports community, and that was evident by the outpouring of emotion from people and teams from across North America. Everyone ranging from former teammates to NHL teams to LeBron James offered up heartfelt words for Johnny and Matthew in the wake of their deaths.

In the summer of 2022, Gaudreau signed a massive seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets, becoming the biggest free agent to do so since the team made its NHL debut in 2000. Gaudreau bought in to the vision Columbus was selling, and he was supposed to be a cornerstone rebuild as the franchise built toward being a Stanley Cup contender for the first time in history.

It's probably fair to say that fourth-round picks don't get much better than the one the Flames used on Gaudreau in 2011. Gaudreau spent nine seasons in Calgary, and his 210 goals rank ninth all-time in team history. He also ranks fifth in assists (399) and points (609). Gaudreau was a bona fide star for Calgary, and he will be remembered as one of the team's most electrifying players in the modern era.

The tragic news of the Gaudreau brothers reached far beyond the NHL, with LeBron James sharing heartfelt words and support for the entire Gaudreau family.

Matthew Gaudreau went undrafted out of Boston College, but he wound up joining the Islanders organization as a free agent. He spent two seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and he tallied five points in 17 games. He also played 89 games with the Isles' ECHL affiliate, the Railers, and he ended his career with 24 goals and 60 points.

Johnny and Matthew both played hockey at Boston College, and they played together in the 2013-14 season. Johnny was part of the Eagles' NCAA championship team in 2012, and he was a two-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

