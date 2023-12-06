Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard certainly has a knack for being dangerous in the open ice. When he got his first opportunity in a shootout Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, Bedard definitely didn't disappoint.

Predators forward Gustav Nyquist found the back of the net to open the shootout. With the puck on his stick, Bedard was able to deke his way in and fire a shot over the glove of Predators goaltender Juuse Saros to bring the two teams even after one round of the shootout.

Unfortunately for Bedard, the Blackhawks ended up coming up short as the Predators scored on all three of their shootout attempts. Ryan O'Reilly, Filip Forsberg and Nyquist all found the back of the net against Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno finished the game with two goals and an assist in regulation, but it still wasn't enough. Predators veteran winger Ryan O'Reilly scored the game-tying goal at the 12:59 mark of the third period, which ended up forcing overtime.

Bedard didn't score during regulation or overtime, but he did register three shots-on-goal for the Blackhawks.

Bedard currently has 20 points (11 goals and nine assists) in 24 games so far this season. The star center currently leads all NHL rookies in both points and goals, and he continues to make a case for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.