It's rare that a pair of generational talents are selected with the No. 1 pick in two separate leagues. That's exactly what happened in 2023 when the Chicago Blackhawks took Connor Bedard with the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

As a result of these polarizing young stars having so many eyes on them, the NHL and NBA organized a one-on-one sit-down conversation between the two players. They had an opportunity to swap jerseys and discuss their respective careers up to this point.

However, one of the more hilarious exchanges in the interview was when Bedard asked Wembanyama when he was his height at 5 feet, 10 inches.

"How old were you when you were my height?" Bedard asked Wembanyama.

"Probably nine [years old]," Wembanyama responded.

Bedard and Wembanyama obviously will always share a common bond as a pair of No. 1 picks in their respective leagues. Even in the early stages of their careers, both players are taking their leagues by storm, and already showcasing their elite star power.

"It's rare to meet someone kind of in the same situation [that I'm in]," Bedard added. "It's pretty special we get to do this. It's always great to see your side and I think it gives you maybe another way to look at it."