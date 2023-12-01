One of the NHL's Original Six teams will be debuting a new third jersey this year. On Friday, the New York Rangers revealed their new alternate uniforms, which center the iconic shield on the front for the first time in decades.

The Rangers dropped a video on social media in which Mika Zibanejad, Igor Shesterkin and K'Andre Miller model the new threads. The main color is a darker navy blue, which was recently used on the team's Reverse Retro jerseys.

With the Rangers shield in the middle of the jersey, there is red, white and blue piping at the bottom. On the sleeves and socks, there is a unique style of piping using that same color scheme, which the Rangers say is meant to "emulate The Garden's lights, streaking traffic, and the hustle of our city."

One smaller detail is that the team's nickname, "blue shirts," will be stitched to the inside of the collar. That, according to the team, will "serve as a reminder of how our identity is interwoven with our city's identity."

While the Rangers have used altered versions of the shield for special event games, like the Winter Classic, the iconic logo has not been a regular feature on uniforms since 1978.

Fans hoping to see the jerseys live in action will have 10 opportunities to do so. They will make their debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 10, and the Rangers announced nine more games in which the third jerseys will be worn.