As a result of Monday's 6-0 win against the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 552nd win of his NHL career. In doing so, Fleury passed former Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the league's all-time wins list.

Fleury stopped all 21 of the shots he faced against the Islanders for his first shutout of the 2023-24 season.

In his 20-year NHL career, Fleury has put together a 552-324-91 record to go along with a 2.59 goals-against-average, a .912 save percentage and 74 shutouts. Fleury ranks fourth in games played (1,007) and 12th in shutouts (74), while also winning three Stanley Cups and winning the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender in 2021.

Fleury spent a great deal of his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and helped the franchise win a pair of Stanley Cups. The veteran netminder also played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Wild.

With Fleury being No. 2 on the NHL's all-time wins list, it's worth taking a look to see how Fleury stacks up against some of the greatest goaltenders the league has ever seen.

Martin Brodeur

Martin Brodeur is widely regarded as the best goaltender in NHL history. Brodeur spent all but one season of his 22-year professional career with the New Jersey Devils and is the NHL's all-time wins leader (691). The star goaltender tallied a 691-397-154 record, a 2.24 goals-against-average, a .912 save percentage and 125 shutouts. Brodeur's 2.24 goals-against-average is tied for the ninth-best goals-against-average in NHL history. Brodeur won the Vezina Trophy on four occasions, while helping lead the Devils to three Stanley Cups (1995, 2000 and 2003).

Patrick Roy

Patrick Roy is one of the winningest goaltenders in NHL history, as only Brodeur and now Fleury have more wins than the legendary netminder. Roy tallied a 551-315-131 record, a 2.54 goals-against-average, a .910 save percentage and 66 shutouts during his 19-year professional career. The former goaltender had success with both the Avalanche and Canadiens as he won four Stanley Cups and was a three-time Vezina Trophy winner. Roy also appeared in 11 NHL All-Star Games and had his jersey retired by both the Avalanche and Canadiens. Brodeur and Roy are categorized by many as two of the top goalies in NHL history.

Roberto Luongo

In more recent history, former Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo had an abundance of success during his 19-year career that spanned from 1999 to 2019. Luongo, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, racked up a 489-392-124 record, a 2.52 goals-against-average, a .919 save percentage and 77 shutouts. He is fourth on the league's all-time wins list with his 489 career victories. While he may not be in the same conversation as Brodeur and Roy, he still is right up there with Fleury as far as one of the better netminders the league has ever seen.

Ed Belfour

Ed Belfour was one of the more dominant NHL goaltenders throughout the 1990s. Despite not being drafted in the late 1980s, Belfour still carved out quite the career. Belfour spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars and won the Vezina Trophy twice. Over the course of his 17-year NHL career, Belfour tallied a 484-320-125 record with a 2.50 goals-against-average, .906 save percentage and 76 shutouts. Belfour may not be up with the elite goaltenders in terms of save percentage, but he garnered the fourth-most wins of all-time and won a Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999.