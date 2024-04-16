Connor McDavid joined a very exclusive club in Monday's 9-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. The Edmonton Oilers star became just the fourth player in NHL history to register 100 assists in a single season.

McDavid became the first player since Wayne Gretzky (122 assists 1990-91) to achieve the feat. Only Gretzky, Mario Lemieux (1988-89) and Bobby Orr (1970-71) have tallied 100 assists in a season in NHL history.

After scoring a goal to lead off the game, McDavid assisted on Zach Hyman's goal at the 15:35 mark of the second period.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, McDavid has tallied 62 primary assists and 38 second assists to make up his 100 total assists. The Oilers star has assisted on 35 of Hyman's goals, which is his highest total with any player on Edmonton's roster.

McDavid has also tallied 26 multi-assist games this season for the second time in his NHL career (2021-22). He's currently tied with Tampa Bay Lightning standout Nikita Kucherov with 26 multi-assist games to lead the league.

Speaking of Kucherov, the Lightning star could also reach the 100-assist mark as he has 99 assists with one game remaining on the regular-season schedule.

If Kucherov can register an assist in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, McDavid and Kucherov would become the second pair in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season. Lemieux and Gretzky accomplished the feat during the 1988-89 campaign when both players had 114 assists.

The Oilers have two more games on their regular-season schedule, so McDavid will have an opportunity to add to his historic total.