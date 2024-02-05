Free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins that will run through the 2024-25 season, according to an announcement from the team. The deal will hold an average-annual-value of $800,000.

Puljujarvi signed a professional tryout with the Penguins on Dec. 10 after he had undergone double hip surgery during the 2023 offseason.

Since signing the professional tryout, Puljujarvi has registered nine points (four goals & five assists) in 13 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Puljujarvi was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The 25-year old spent the six seasons as a member of the Oilers before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in February 2023 prior to the trade deadline.

Puljujarvi has tallied 114 points (51 goals & 63 assists) in 334 career games with the Oilers and Hurricanes.

It's likely that Puljujarvi will skate on Pittsburgh's third or fourth line upon joining the team. The Penguins currently have a 22-17-7 record (51 points) and are seven points out of a playoff spot as the league returns from the All-Star break.