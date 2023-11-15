Being an anthem singer at a sporting event is a tough job. Thousands of people have their eyes and ears on you as you belt out an iconic song, and it doesn't always work out -- as the Buffalo Sabres' singer found out Tuesday night.

Prior to the Sabres' game against the Boston Bruins, the anthem singer slipped up while singing "O Canada." He missed the line "from far and wide," and the NESN broadcast caught some fans raising an eyebrow at the error. The singer then tried to rectify his mistake by adding his own lyrics: "O Canada, we stand our eyes, we stand on guard for thee."

The Sabres, because of their proximity to Canada, are the only American team to play "O Canada" before every home game. That means those in attendance were well aware of the slip-up.

That might have served as an omen for things to come on Tuesday. The Bruins had a 3-0 lead after the first period, and they had a 5-0 lead before the Sabres ever got on the board. Buffalo wound up losing the game, 5-2, after a pair of goals from Victor Olofsson.

The Sabres will get their chance to rebound with a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.