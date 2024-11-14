It's getting real for Mauricio Pochettino and the United States men's national team as they'll play their first competitive games under their new manager during this international window with a trip to Jamaica on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. While Pochettino has had time under his belt to get to know the roster, he'll still be hampered by injuries as Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun and Josh Sargent are all absent from the squad. Tim Weah also won't be available for the first leg of this tie adding to the USMNT struggles.

Even with Pochettino in charge, there's no denying the poor form as of late and it's something that will need to be turned around quickly if they are to win a fourth consecutive Concacaf Nations League. In their last four matches since being knocked out of the Copa America, the USMNT have only won one, Pochettino's first match in charge against Panama.

While the USMNT look similar to the squads that Gregg Berhalter would call in, this is the time for a departure from those tactics as Pochettino is able to establish his tactical blueprint.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Nov. 14, 2024| Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Nov. 14, 2024| : 8 p.m. ET Location : Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica

: Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica TV: TNT | Live stream: Fubo ( Try for free

TNT | Fubo ( Odds: Jamaica +270; Draw +210; United States +106

Storylines

Jamaica: Steve McLaren will have two shots at a marquee win as manager of the Reggae Boyz facing the USMNT. Jamaicia are already unbeaten in their last four matches riding a strong defense into facing the United States and will also have star keeper Andre Blake back between the sticks for the clash. It's a tall task for them to secure an upset but playing this match at home with the United States not at full strength, there will be an opportunity to spring an upset.

Jamaica predicted XI: Andre Blake, Greg Leigh, Ethan Pinnock, Mason Holgate, Dexter Lembikisa, Kasey Palmer, Joel Latibeaudiere, Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray

United States: Given the injuries around the squad, this will be a time for rotation. The regular defense will be available but in front of them, it will be a time to see what players step up in an away environment in Concacaf. This is the kind of pressure that builds strong members of the national team but if they don't defeat Jamaica, there could be consequences. There's already a lack of competitive fixtures because of hosting the World Cup so Pochettino needs to maximize opportunities like this match.

United States predicted XI: Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Aidan Morris, Weston McKennie, Gianluca Busio, Alex Zendejas, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic

Prediction

The defense will be enough to keep Jamaicia from scoring while Christian Pulisic does the rest to secure a USMNT victory. Pick: Jamaica 0, USMNT 1