Arne Slot's new curse at Liverpool started off strongly as the Reds are currently leading the Premier League table after ten games, with 25 points and only one defeat and will face Aston Villa that only had one win in the last five and are currently sitting fifth with 18 points so far. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 9 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -230; Draw +380; Aston Villa +550

Storylines

Liverpool: Slot will have to deal with some injuries but at the same time he will be able to name a strong eleven side to face Villa, which will include Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez who will play alongside Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai in the attacking line.

Possible Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Aston Villa: Despite Matt Cash's calf injury, Umai Emery can count on a pretty strong and healthy roster for Saturday's clash against Liverpool. Ollie Watkins is expected to lead the attacking line at Anfield on Saturday.

Possible Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Prediction

Liverpool are expected to win the match and go into the International break as the Premier League leaders. Pick: Liverpool 2, Villa 1.