Some of the most influential female athletes in the world have now gotten a chance to meet. Following an 84-80 win against the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark met Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas.

During the game, the Fever showed both Biles and Thomas on their video board, and the two waved to the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Biles also posted on her Instagram story that this was her first WNBA game, and she picked a good one as Clark broke the single-season rookie 3-point record in the first quarter.

Once the game concluded, Clark had a chance to meet up with Biles and Thomas. The two had an opportunity to share their admiration for one another as they embraced and posed for a few photos.

"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS," Biles wrote on her X account. "So happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games."

Biles and Thomas both captured three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this month, and Thomas shared a photo of the three women on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Clark also was starstruck by being in the presence of the two Olympic gold medalists as she posted on her Instagram story, "Lemme fan girl real quick."

Clark had quite a night as she scored 19 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing five rebounds. The Fever captured their fourth win in their last five games on Wednesday.