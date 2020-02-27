XFL 2020, Week 4 odds, picks: Roughnecks top Renegades to stay unbeaten, Defenders return to form

We might've thought we knew who was for real after two weeks of XFL action, but then Week 3 came along and blasted our expectations into the ground. Fortunately, then, it's already time for more football that will help us sort out the pecking order.

Can the Wildcats stay hot after their huge Week 3 upset with a road win over New York? Is there any way the Dragons can get back to .500 against the rolling BattleHawks? Does P.J. Walker have what it takes to help Houston stay undefeated? Are the Vipers exactly what the Defenders need to put their stunning defeat behind them?

We'll find it all out soon enough. We're back with yet another weekly rundown, complete with odds and picks against the William Hill Sportsbook spreads:

BENJAMIN'S RECORD

Season (straight up): 8-4

Season (against the spread): 5-7

Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Point spread: Wildcats -7.5

If you were to look strictly at the direction these two teams are trending, you'd pick L.A. in a rout in a heartbeat (be sure to check out the XFL standings and individual stats leaders). The Wildcats are suddenly #good not only after their surprise blowout of DC but a strong finish against Dallas in Week 2, whereas the Guardians are atrocious offensively. Here's the thing, though: New York's pass rush is capable of making plays, the club looked a lot different at home, and both Marquise Williams and Luis Perez are in line to see time at QB with Matt McGloin banged up. Josh Johnson and Co. should still win this, but it'll probably be a lot closer than expected.

Prediction: Wildcats 24, Guardians 18

Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Point spread: BattleHawks -12

It's no longer a secret: Jordan Ta'amu and the BattleHawks are the real deal. And St. Louis gets behind them, keeping The Dome at America's Center a rocking environment. For those reasons alone, you'd be wise not to predict this as the week Brandon Silvers' gunslinging finally pays off for the Dragons. Here's something to consider, though: The BattleHawks are built around the ground game, and no team is better than Seattle at logging tackles for loss. The Dragons also have underrated weapons of their own. This should be a St. Louis win, no doubt, but it has the feel of a potentially tighter, lower-scoring affair.

Prediction: BattleHawks 26, Dragons 16

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (FS1, fuboTV)

Point spread: Roughnecks -1.5

The Renegades are quietly putting up some promising numbers, especially on the road, where they have as many wins as the rest of the league combined. That's probably why oddsmakers are hesitant to project another Houston rout. But if you're going to pick a Roughecks victory, then you're safe predicting they'll win by at least two points. Landry Jones has turned it on as of late, and Dallas' running game helps, but Houston's "D" might have the most underrated pass rush in the XFL. Oh yeah, and P.J. Walker is still under center. Even if he slips up on a few drives as he did in Week 3, June Jones' squad has too much firepower to doubt.

Prediction: Roughnecks 30, Renegades 21

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers

Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Point spread: Defenders -2.5

Is this a perfect chance for DC to rebound? Or does it seem a little too good to be true, especially after Marc Trestman's QB rotation almost helped Tampa steal a win against Houston in Week 3? Even though the Vipers' last outing was genuinely encouraging in some regards, how can you not lean with the former? Cardale Jones isn't going to throw four picks again. Pep Hamilton's lineup is far better at far more positions. Maybe the second straight road trip slows them down a bit, but the Defenders should have some golden opportunities to rebuild confidence in their secondary against whomever's throwing passes for the home team.

Prediction: Defenders 32, Vipers 19