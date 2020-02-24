XFL schedule 2020: Dates, times, scores and matchup information for the entire season of new football league
Here's a look at all the upcoming games and the scores of those that were played
Super Bowl LIV is over, but that doesn't mean football has to end. The XFL's inaugural season has kicked off, rebooting from its previously failed venture from almost 20 years ago.
Vince McMahon, billionaire maestro of the WWE and creator of the XFL, hopes joining forces with XFL commissioner and league CEO Oliver Luck will help to avoid the pitfalls that doomed the developmental pro league nearly two decades ago. They successfully executed their draft in late October that featured nearly 800 players tossing their name into the pool. The XFL will average two games per day -- playing on both Saturdays and Sundays -- with the playoffs set to begin in mid-April.
Here's a look at the complete schedule, as well as scores of games that have been played, dates and times for the playoffs and XFL Championship.
Week 1
|Matchup
|Date
D.C. Defenders 31, Seattle Dragons 19
Saturday, Feb. 8
Houston Roughnecks 37, Los Angeles Wildcats 17
Saturday, Feb. 8
New York Guardians 23, Tampa Bay Vipers 3
Sunday, Feb. 9
St. Louis BattleHawks 15, Dallas Renegades 9
Sunday, Feb. 9
Week 2
|Matchup
|Date
Defenders 27, Guardians 0
Saturday, Feb. 15
Dragons 17, Vipers 9
Saturday, Feb. 15
Renegades 25, Wildcats 18
Sunday, Feb. 16
Roughnecks 28, BattleHawks 24
Sunday, Feb. 16
Week 3
|Matchup
|Date
Roughnecks 34, Vipers 27
Saturday, Feb. 22
Renegades 24, Dragons 12
Saturday, Feb. 22
BattleHawks 29, Guardians 9
Sunday, Feb. 23
Wildcats 39, Defenders 9
Sunday, Feb. 23
Week 4
|Matchup
|Date
Wildcats at Guardians
Saturday, Feb. 29 (2 p.m. ET)
Dragons at BattleHawks
Saturday, Feb. 29 (5 p.m. ET)
Roughnecks at Renegades
Sunday, March 1 (4 p.m. ET)
Defenders at Vipers
Sunday, March 1 (7 p.m. ET)
Week 5
|Matchup
|Date
Dragons at Roughnecks
Saturday, March 7 (2 p.m. ET)
Guardians at Renegades
Saturday, March 7 (5 p.m. ET)
BattleHawks at Defenders
Sunday, March 8 (3 p.m. ET)
Vipers at Wildcats
Sunday, March 8 (9 p.m. ET)
Week 6
|Matchup
|Date
Roughnecks at Guardians
Saturday, March 14 (2 p.m. ET)
BattleHawks at Vipers
Saturday, March 14 (5 p.m. ET)
Renegades at Defenders
Sunday, March 15 (4 p.m. ET)
Wildcats at Dragons
Sunday, March 15 (7 p.m. ET)
Week 7
|Matchup
|Date
Renegades at Vipers
Saturday, March 21 (2 p.m. ET)
Wildcats at BattleHawks
Saturday, March 21 (5 p.m. ET)
Guardians at Dragons
Sunday, March 22 (3 p.m. ET)
Defenders at Roughnecks
Sunday, March 22 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 8
|Matchup
|Date
Vipers at Defenders
Saturday, March 28 (2 p.m. ET)
BattleHawks at Guardians
Saturday, March 28 (5 p.m. ET)
Roughnecks at Wildcats
Sunday, March 29 (3 p.m. ET)
Dragons at Renegades
Sunday, March 29 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 9
|Matchup
|Date
Renegades at Roughnecks
Thursday, April 2 (8 p.m. ET)
Defenders at Guardians
Saturday, April 4 (2 p.m. ET)
Vipers at BattleHawks
Sunday, April 5 (12 p.m. ET)
Dragons at Wildcats
Sunday, April 5 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 10
|Matchup
|Date
Wildcats at Renegades
Thursday, April 9 (8 p.m. ET)
Roughnecks at Dragons
Saturday, April 11 (2 p.m. ET)
Defenders at BattleHawks
Sunday, April 12 (3 p.m. ET)*
Guardians at Vipers
Sunday, April 12 (6 p.m. ET)*
Playoffs
|Matchup
|Date
East No. 2 at East No. 1
Saturday, April 18 (3 p.m. ET)
West No. 2 at West No. 1
Sunday, April 19 (3 p.m. ET)
Championship
|Matchup
|Date
East vs. West, in Houston
Sunday, April 26 (3 p.m. ET)
It's key to note times for the Week 10 battles on Sunday are subject to change.
As you can see, the XFL consists of eight teams who'll duke it out on weekend afternoons for the right to be the last one standing on April 26. The more astute eye will notice the season begins immediately following Super Bowl 54, which affirms their unwillingness to go head-to-head with the juggernaut that is the NFL. Their will be a one week bye between the playoff games and the championship, and that also coincidentally (or not so much) prevents a clash with the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas -- set to run from April 23-25.
The XFL Championship game will be held one day after the NFL Draft closes, and it'll be interesting to see how player performance from the former impacts the decisions of scouts and general managers regarding the latter. If there are standout veteran players from the XFL, it could make some NFL teams think twice about the value they place on certain players and/or positions in the collegiate prospect pool; and this could be especially true in the later rounds and undrafted free agency.
That is, of course, if the XFL can successfully complete the season without suffering the same fate as the AAF.
To their credit, although they lasted only one season in 2001, they did play it to its conclusion, but are hoping this time around their stay won't be so short-lived. And so it goes, the XFL is "back for the first time" on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Football has no offseason in 2020.
