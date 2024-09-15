Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The 2024 World Series is on the horizon with under a month of the MLB regular season left to play, and a pool of true contenders is beginning to emerge. With the MLB’s new playoff structure, it is truly anyone’s ballgame, but a pool of four teams stands out.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made an enormous offseason splash, and have remained near the top of the 2024 World Series odds all season. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees have both shown healthy improvement in their 2024 World Series odds. The youth movement with the Baltimore Orioles is taking shape, and that comes with improved odds, too.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Let’s take a look at these four teams who are making the most significant strides in 2024 World Series odds at top online sportsbooks, and determine if they are worth betting on at their price.

All odds current as of Sept. 15.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Opening Odds : +800

: +800 Current Odds: +330 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Dodgers always seem to be at the top of the odds to win the World Series and the 2024 season is no different. They have never had a roster that has been this talented from top to bottom, after bringing in the likely 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and ace Tyler Glasnow this offseason.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Injuries are plaguing the Dodgers at the moment, and have done so basically all season. The Dodgers were largely expected to run away with the NL West division crown, and while they still should, the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have been nipping at their heels for months.

The oft-injured Glasnow is once again on the injured list, this time with right elbow tendinitis. Yamamoto was shelved for three months with right triceps tightness but is returning this week. Gavin Stone recently hit the injured list along with Clayton Kershaw. Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler have not looked like themselves all season. Trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty has been forced to anchor the rotation.

The offense behind Ohtani, including former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, needs to put up big numbers to help mitigate the rotation being thinned out. The bottom of the order remains productive with comeback story Gavin Lux and veteran Miguel Rojas shouldering the load.

The Dodgers might be a powerhouse, but they still have plenty of question marks with their rotation. If the Dodgers are at full health, it is tough to see anyone toppling them in October, but that is a huge “if”. At +330 odds, there just is not enough value here to bet on the Dodgers.

Philadelphia Phillies

Opening Odds : +1100

: +1100 Current Odds: +450 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Entering the 2024 campaign, the Phillies were mostly expected to play second fiddle to the Atlanta Braves. The Braves’ roster is going through a season of horrific injury luck, most notably to ace Spencer Strider and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. This has opened the door for the Phillies to become the class of the NL East.

The Phillies possess one of MLB’s most feared lineups with Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper being one of the best top-of-the-order trios in the sport. Third baseman Alec Bohm has been wildly productive this season, delivering on his promising prospect pedigree. The key to the Phillies’ offense continuing to succeed into October is getting production out of Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto.

The top heaviness of the Phillies’ order can be an issue, but the heart of the lineup figures to do enough damage to mitigate it.

The story of Philadelphia’s success has been its rotation, though. While Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola were always expected to be the co-aces at the top, the Phillies have gotten Cy Young caliber production out of southpaws Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez. In fact, the Phillies currently possess the best starting pitcher ERA in the National League (3.62).

With the Dodgers’ poor history of finishing the job in October, the Phillies are as good of a bet as any to win the World Series, especially at +450 odds.

New York Yankees

Opening Odds : +1600

: +1600 Current Odds: +475 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The Yankees are an interesting team to evaluate, given how excellent they have been despite some glaring holes on their roster. They are still in a heated battle for the AL East crown with the Baltimore Orioles (who we will discuss next), clinging on to a 1.5-game division lead.

Aaron Judge is in the midst of one of the best offensive seasons in baseball history, an effort that in all likelihood earns him AL MVP honors. The Yankees bolstered the offense in the offseason, bringing in one of the best hitters in the league in Juan Soto. While the duo has been historically excellent in 2024, the rest of the lineup has not been reliable enough.

Gleyber Torres is having a down year, but catcher Austin Wells has been an excellent story for the heart of the Yankees’ lineup. Giancarlo Stanton will always provide power when healthy, and the Yankees making a move for Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the deadline is already paying off dividends. The Yankees need more out of Anthony Volpe beyond his defensive prowess, and rookie phenom Jasson Dominguez is being counted on.

The rotation has been a mess for most of the season due to injuries, particularly to Nestor Cortes Jr. and ace Gerrit Cole. Carlos Rodon still looks a step slow from his dominant run prior to signing in New York, but Luis Gil has done his part to balance that out and was leading the AL Rookie of the Year race early on. It’s tough for the Yankees to count on anyone to be healthy or produce in October at this point, including Cole.

For a team currently favored to win the AL pennant, the Yankees have tons of question marks surrounding the roster. This is a tough bet to make at +475 odds, especially given that there’s still a chance they are forced to play additional playoff games if they cannot hold on to the AL East division.

Baltimore Orioles

Opening Odds : +1600

: +1600 Current Odds: +800 (bet365 Sportsbook)

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

The Orioles are one of MLB’s most exciting teams, littered with young talent. As mentioned, they are in the midst of a close race for the AL East division title with the Yankees and have a far weaker schedule down the stretch. Many believe they are the best team in the American League, and at +850 odds, they are the easiest bet to make out of the four teams discussed.

Gunnar Henderson has performed like an MVP-caliber player in just his second full season, which will need to continue into October. Adley Rutschman hasn’t had an amazing season, but his leadership is crucial to Baltimore’s success. Anthony Santander is among MLB’s home run leaders, which has been a welcome surprise.

The Orioles’ offense is fun to watch and has the right combination of youth and energy that is perfect for October. Still, the rotation is a rough spot beyond Corbin Burnes. The O’s have lost Kyle Bradish, John Means, Grayson Rodriguez, and Tyler Wells to injuries which has decimated their rotational depth.