Best anytime touchdown bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Week 7

Less than nine months ago, Patrick Mahomes connected with Mecole Hardman in overtime at Allegiant Stadium to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, capping off Kansas City’s second consecutive championship and third in five seasons.

On Sunday, the teams meet again in Santa Clara. The Chiefs have won 11 straight games overall dating back to last year and enter Week 7 as one of two unbeatens. Each of Kansas City’s first four wins was by no more than a touchdown before a 13-point victory over New Orleans. Mahomes is somehow still the favorite to win the MVP despite being 17th in the league in passing yards and QBR, 19th in QB rating, and having thrown at least one interception in every game this season. In positive news for the two-time league MVP, he did top the 300-yard mark for the first time all season last week, passing for 331 yards against the Saints.

For the 49ers, their NFC title defense has been mired with key absences. Christian McCaffrey has yet to step foot on the field. Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams held out for most of the preseason. Star defenders Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga are both out for significant periods with injuries. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel have also missed a game each. And yet, San Francisco is 3-3 and tied for first in the NFC West following a 36-24 victory at Seattle.

Both teams will be well rested, as the Chiefs are coming off a bye and the Niners had their Week 6 contest on a Thursday night. These are also the two betting favorites to return to the Super Bowl, with Kansas City at +500 and San Francisco at +700 on DraftKings. The Chiefs’ odds to finish atop the AFC West is -1100 on FanDuel while the 49ers are -180 to win the NFC West. On Sunday, San Francisco is a slight home favorite at -1.5 across most sportsbooks while the over/under is set at 47 total points.

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this high-profile matchup. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Travis Kelce (+155, FanDuel)

The Chiefs offense had basically been in hibernation for five weeks. Then it accumulated a season-best 460 total yards versus New Orleans in which Kelce was targeted 10 times. Mahomes connected with the future Hall-of-Famer on nine of those for a total of 70 yards.

Kelce had barely been noticed on the field through three games – making eight receptions. Then, he broke out with a seven-catch, 89-yard day in Los Angeles. That combined with the Saints’ performance is what the public has been used to seeing from Kelce.

He’s yet to get into the end zone this season, but he’s been able to step up in significant spots. And a Super Bowl rematch should qualify as such. With the offense missing key skill players, the importance of Mahomes’ most reliable target has only increased. Last February in Las Vegas, Kelce was the team’s leading receiver against the Niners’ defense – making nine catches for 93 yards.

Deebo Samuel (+135, FanDuel)

Samuel was arguably the biggest beneficiary from Brock Purdy’s 255-yard outing in Seattle. He caught three Purdy passes and turned them into 102 yards – including a 76-yard scoring connection early in the second period. A wrist problem threatened to keep him out, but he was cleared on Friday.

That was his first score since a two-yard rushing touchdown in opening week. With Jordan Mason banged up, the versatile wide out could also get more chances to run the ball. Kansas City boasts a top-10 defense versus both the pass and the run and the 49ers might have to utilize Samuel in various situations in order to disrupt the Chiefs’ strength.

Like all the 49ers who were part of the team last year, Samuel will look to atone for the Super Bowl defeat – in which had six total touches for just 41 yards. The odds on FanDuel are slightly higher than the +120 on DraftKings and +125 on bet365.

Kareem Hunt (+120, FanDuel)

Hunt quickly went from being out of the league to being the lead running back on an unbeaten two-time defending Super Bowl championship team. The long-term fibula injury to Isiah Pacheco ushered him into the Kansas City backfield – and now up the ladder to the premier role – with the second-best odds on either team to score.

Hunt carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards against the Chargers in Week 4. After scoring the first touchdown on Monday night, he finished with 102 rushing yards in the win over New Orleans. Now, he’ll face a Niners unit that allows a rushing score on an average of 27.8 attempts, ranks 12th in rush defense EPA and fifth in yards per carry.

However, the fact that he was given 84.4% of the running back carries in Week 6 is encouraging for those looking at potential touchdown scorers. None of his 41 rush attempts have gained 10 yards, but the Chiefs have not been a big play team yet this season.

George Kittle (+165, FanDuel)

These odds are the fourth-best among 49er skill players. Kittle has played in five of the six Niners games in 2024. In four of those, he’s been the recipient of a touchdown reception.

Last Thursday in Seattle, Kittle had two scores – both in the second half. The first came on a 10-yard pass from Purdy in the third quarter and the other from nine yards out to give San Francisco a two-score advantage.