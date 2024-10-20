Best anytime touchdown bets for Jets vs. Steelers in Week 7

Which players are the most likely to score in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night?

The latest turn in the New York Jets’ soap opera came on Tuesday when they acquired three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams – reuniting him with former teammate Aaron Rodgers, exactly one week after firing head coach Robert Saleh following the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. With a quarterback who will turn 41 later this season, New York was in win-now mode from the outset of the season. Now, at 2-4 following a Monday night loss to the Bills featuring a plethora of self-induced mistakes, New York’s urgency has only heightened.

While New York is desperate to pick up a victory, the Steelers are coming off arguably their most impressive victory of the season, a 32-13 dismantling of the Raiders in Las Vegas. Pittsburgh’s defense was dominant, causing three turnovers, including a forced fumble caused by T.J. Watt near the goal line in the fourth quarter. On offense, the Steelers had their most rushing yards of the season, gaining 183 yards on the ground, which was the third time in Pittsburgh’s four victories this season that they gained more yards on the ground than in the air.

The most significant news this week for the Steelers was the team’s somewhat controversial quarterback change, with Russell Wilson making his Steelers’ debut on Sunday evening, replacing Justin Fields, who had led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record while throwing just one interception in six games.

The Steelers’ odds to win the AFC North are now +360 on FanDuel – second-best to Baltimore. Pittsburgh is -140 to reach the playoffs. As for the Jets, DraftKings has them at +145 to make the postseason and +425 to win the AFC East. On Sunday night, New York is a slight road favorite at -1.5 across most major sportsbooks while the over/under in this expected low-scoring battle is set at 38.5 total points.

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this matchup featuring the Jets and Steelers. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Garrett Wilson (+220, FanDuel)

A revamped play-calling system with more focus on the ground game didn’t prevent Wilson from getting his share of targets against the Bills. The third-year wideout racked up a season-high 107 receiving yards on Monday – scoring for the second straight contest and the third time in four games. For the season, Wilson leads the entire league in targets with 67, no one else has more than 58.

The last few weeks have been a welcome sign for Wilson fans and fantasy owners, defeats notwithstanding. Wilson began the season averaging just under 48 yards through Week 4 and connecting on a TD only once.

Now he seems to be finding his groove with Rodgers, but two factors could work against Wilson keeping his recent production up. First would be interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich’s claim that he wants to increase the team’s rush attempts. Second is the arrival of Adams. Even with the Jets’ newest addition into the lineup, there might be some time needed for him to both get acclimated to the offense and to be fully healthy coming back from a hamstring injury. However, Wilson is second to Adams (+165 on FanDuel) among Jets receivers as far as odds to score a touchdown on Sunday.

Adams will certainly take targets away from him, but the added weapon to the offense should at least open up red zone opportunities for Wilson.

Najee Harris (+145, FanDuel)

Harris is coming off his best single-game rushing output all year – carrying the ball 14 times for 106 yards in an impressive victory at Las Vegas. However, there’s concern regarding his health after missing practice earlier in the week.

Harris has yet to miss a game in his NFL career and there’s good reason for him to be active Sunday. The Jets’ biggest weakness on defense has been their inability to limit the run. New York’s opponents are gaining 124.2 yards on the ground and 149 to the Bills. The Steelers, meanwhile, are one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. Their 199 rushing attempts through six weeks rank as the league’s second-most.



Fields is Pittsburgh’s most frequent touchdown scorer so far in 2024, but with the quarterback on the bench on Sunday night, it could give Harris more chances to score.

Breece Hall (+125, FanDuel)

His chances of finding the end zone for the first time over a month would seemingly be enhanced by his increased usage rate. Last Monday, the Jets game plan involved Hall more – with a season-high 18 carries along with five catches versus Buffalo. The end result was 169 total yards, which is his highest output since Week 2 in Tennessee.

Before the game against the Bills, Hall had gone up against two of the best run defenses in Denver and Minnesota. On Sunday, he’ll face another unit which excels in stopping the rush. Pittsburgh has allowed running backs to cross the goal line only twice all year while limiting them to 3.6 yards per carry. But an aspect that may play into Hall’s favor is the Steelers rank 30th in DVOA in the passing game to opposing backs.

Some sportsbooks aren’t giving Hall plus odds, with DraftKings at -115 and BetMGM at -110, so this is by far the best number out there to bet on Breece Hall.

George Pickens (+210, FanDuel)

As exposed as the Jets are versus the run, they are that stingy against passing offenses. New York pressures the quarterback at the league’s sixth-highest rate and the unit is fifth in pass EPA.

By this time in 2023, Pickens had already recorded a pair of TDs. He’s yet to find the end zone so far in 2024. With Fields behind center and a more run-heavy offense, the frequency of targets had gone down slightly(from 48 to 44), but Pickens still ranks fifth in deep targets and tenth in red zone looks among wide receivers.