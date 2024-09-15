Best sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for NFL Week 2

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 2 of the NFL season got off to a great start on Thursday night for the Buffalo Bills. The four-time defending AFC East champs took a big step toward title No. 5 by beating the Miami Dolphins 31-10 in South Florida. The Dolphins are filled with questions after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game early with a concussion – his third in just under two years.

This Sunday is another full slate of games: 13 in the afternoon, one Sunday night, and one Monday night.

The early schedule is filled with 1-0 vs. 1-0 matchups and 0-1 vs. 0-1 games. The latter will have increased urgency so teams don’t fall to 0-2.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys (-6): Both teams had one-sided victories in the first week. Dallas comes in as nearly a touchdown favorite as they look to slow down a Saints offense that took it to Carolina last week.

Anthony Richardson had a strong showing in defeat vs. Houston. The Colts hope to take advantage of a Packers team that will be missing quarterback Jordan Love. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions (-7.5): Two defending division champs are 1-0 and meet in a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff game that the Bucs kept surprisingly close.

There are only three games in the late window, featuring a matchup that we’ve seen in the AFC Championship game in two of the last three seasons.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-6): The Bengals were flat as 8-point favorites in a home loss to New England. They will have to turn things around quickly against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The Sunday night game features the 1-0 Chicago Bears, who won last week despite not much offense at all from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, against the 1-0 Houston Texans, who won a track meet-style game over the Colts. Wrapping things up on Monday night, the new-look Falcons look to put a disappointing opener behind them, but they will be tested by the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

For Week 2 of the NFL season, major U.S. sportsbooks are offering promotions for new users.

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + NFL Sunday Ticket free trial BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics Ten days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000

Catch all of the action on Sundays with a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, plus $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel’s new-user offer. You’ll need to be a first-time user of FanDuel and register for a free account. Then, make a deposit and bet at least $5 on your initial wager to be eligible for the promotion. No promo code is needed to claim the offer.

Your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager becoming official. You don’t have to bet all $200 in bonus bucks at once, but they do expire after seven days. With bonus bets, you only get to keep the winnings; your original stake is not given back to you with a win. For the NFL Sunday Ticket promo, a code will be sent to the email address on file with FanDuel, and a YouTube or YouTube TV account is required.

At BetMGM, your first bet is covered in case you lose with a bonus bet offer worth up to $1,500. First-time users can register with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS, to unlock the bonus. After making a deposit of at least $10, the amount of your first bet will be credited back to you (up to $1,500) if you lose.

You’ll receive the bonus bet(s) within 72 hours after your qualifying wager is graded as a loss. Depending on the size of your bet, you’ll either have to use the bonus bet all at once or in a few equally sized wagers. BetMGM Sportsbook also has another promo of Week 2 that all users can take advantage of: Get a second chance on first-touchdown bets. If the player you select doesn’t score first but scores second, you’ll be credited with your initial stake back.

Caesars Sportsbook also offers a bonus bet if you lose your first wager. This one is up to $1,000, and you can unlock it by entering the code CBS1000 when registering for an account for the first time. There’s no minimum deposit to qualify, otherwise the bet works the same. If you lose your initial bet, you’ll earn a bonus bet for the same amount, up to $1,000.

You’ll get the bet within 48 hours of the loss, and you have to use this bonus bet all at once. You get to keep what you win, but the amount of the bonus bet goes away even if you win. Caesars is also offering several odds boosts on same-game parlays for Week 2.

People signing up at Fanatics Sportsbook can earn 10 days’ worth of bonus bets by taking advantage of its new-user bonus, and no promo code is required. After registering and making a deposit, your first wager for 10 days straight will be eligible for a bonus bet – win or lose. As long as your bet is at -200 odds or longer, you’ll get a bonus bet in the same amount, up to $100. That process repeats itself for 10 total days.

You don’t have to bet the same amount each day. For example, you can wager $100 on day one to get a $100 bonus bet. On day two, the amount can drop to $25, and you’ll get a $25 bonus bet. Be sure, however, to keep track of the expiration date of each bonus bet, as each one expires seven days after it’s placed into your account.

