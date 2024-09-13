Best sportsbook promos for this weekend: college football and NFL

Take a look at all of the sportsbook promotions for another football-filled weekend.

With both the NFL and college football schedules underway, we can enjoy a full slate of action on both Saturdays and Sundays through November.

In college football, FOX’s Friday night slate starts this week with a Big 12 matchup featuring two ranked teams. Arizona, which is new to the conference, is ranked No. 20 and takes on No. 14 Kansas State.

Things get started at noon on Saturday with No. 4 Alabama facing a tough non-conference test at Wisconsin. The Badgers are 2-0 and have home-field advantage, but most sportsbooks have them as more than two-touchdown underdogs.

The key primetime contest is No. 1 Georgia opening its SEC schedule at Kentucky. The Wildcats were blown out by South Carolina last week, so consider Kentucky at +24 with a healthy bit of skepticism.

In the NFL, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit leads the early action of two 1-0 teams in a rematch of an NFC Divisional round playoff matchup from January. At 4:25 p.m. ET, the featured matchup is Cincinnati at Kansas City. After being upset at home by New England, the Bengals are staring an 0-2 start in the face, but Joe Burrow has performed well historically against the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.

The Sunday night game features two intriguing teams: 1-0 Chicago vs. 1-0 Houston. On Monday, quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons try to rebound from last week’s loss to Pittsburgh when they visit the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

If you feel like joining a sportsbook to bet on all of the action in this football weekend, there are plenty of welcome promos to choose from.

FanDuel promo code for this football weekend

If you’re looking for bonus bets and more football to watch, check out FanDuel’s welcome promo. If you haven’t subscribed to the sportsbook before, register for a new account, make a deposit and place a wager of at least $5 on any game this weekend. Doing so will entitle you to $200 worth of bonus bets and a three-week trial subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV. There’s no promo code necessary to claim this welcome bonus.

After your $5 bet, you’ll receive the bonus bets that you can use in any denomination until they expire at the seven-day mark. When using bonus bets, you’ll only receive the amount won in your account; the actual stake of the bonus bet is not returned to you. You’ll also receive a promo code in your email account that you provided to FanDuel that you can use to get the free three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. You’ll just have to create a YouTube account, if you don’t already have one, to be able to enter the promo code and enjoy three weeks of all out-of-market football games at no extra cost.

FanDuel sportsbook has plenty of promos to enjoy once you’re on board. These include odds boosts on various games, no-sweat same-game parlay wagers and more.

BetMGM promo code for NCAA football Saturday and NFL Sunday

BetMGM helps your wagering journey get off to a good start by offering you a bonus bet in case you lose your first wager. Use our promo code CBSSPORTS when you register with BetMGM Sportsbook to qualify for the offer. After you deposit at least $10 and make a wager no less than that amount, you’ll get that amount back in the form of bonus bets if your first bet is a loss (up to $1,500).

The bonus bet will either come in the form of one bet or split up evenly among a larger amount, depending on how much you decide to wager. Much like other bonus bet offers, you only get to keep the winnings from any bonus bets.

BetMGM also has football-specific promos you can claim throughout the season. One current promo is a second chance on the first touchdown prop bet. Say you choose Justin Jefferson to score the first touchdown in the San Francisco vs. Minnesota game this week, but he does not. Instead of the bet being a loss, if Jefferson scores the second touchdown, you get your original bet credited back to you.

Caesars promo code for football this weekend

Caesars sportsbook also offers a bonus bet in case you lose your first wager. New users can enter the promo code CBS1000 at registration to claim this offer. There’s no minimum bet amount to qualify here, but remember that whatever you bet is what you’ll receive in a bonus bet with a loss (up to $1,000).

With this Caesars new user promo, you’ll only receive one bonus bet in the same amount of your initial wager. You also have 14 days to use the bonus bet from the time that it’s credited to your account (within 72 hours after your first bet is graded as a loss).

Once on board, Caesars also has some other promos you can take advantage of this weekend. There are 50% same-game parlay profit boosts available for select college football and NFL games this Saturday and Sunday. This means your parlay will pay you 50% more if you win, but the total odds on the wager must be +400 or longer. In addition, the maximum amount you can bet on this particular promo is $10.

Fanatics promo code for college football Saturday and NFL Sunday

Fanatics gives you 10 times the bonus bet action with its new user offer, and no promo code is required. As long as you’re a first-time Fanatics sportsbook user, you can sign up, deposit and get a bonus bet for 10 days straight.

Here’s how it works: Once you place your first wager of the day for the first 10 days your account is live, you’ll earn a bonus bet of the same amount (up to $100 per day) whether you win or lose. You don’t have to bet the same amount each day, either. A $25 bet on the first day will get you a $25 bonus bet. You can bump it up to $50 on day two and get a $50 bonus bet for that day. Also, each bonus bet expires after seven days, so be sure to keep track of which bets you’re using so one doesn’t become invalid.

Fanatics also allows you to earn FanCash Rewards while gaming, so you can put points towards merchandise for your favorite NFL or college football team.