Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bettor wins $1 million wager with Chiefs’ win over Falcons
The winner came away with $571,428.57 in profit
It was a rough Sunday – again – for the public in Week 3 of NFL betting, but the bettor who placed the biggest bet of them all ended up coming out on top. Underdogs and favorites both went 7-7 against the spread, but the four biggest favorites of the day (49ers, Browns, Raiders and Broncos) all lost outright. That’s never a good sign for public bettors.
However, the most notable bet of the day came just before kickoff of the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs (-3) and Atlanta Falcons. A bettor at Caesars in Las Vegas wagered $1 million on the Chiefs to win the game at -175 odds. It’s the largest reported NFL wager this season at legal U.S. sportsbooks.
The Falcons were up 7-0 early and were felled by a couple of questionable play calls and some non-calls from officials. And while Patrick Mahomes and Co. certainly made it interesting down the stretch, they eventually stopped the Falcons on fourth-and-1 on the final drive inside the red zone to secure the 22-17 victory.
The bettor walked away with an extra $571,428.57 in his pocket, the largest straight bet win so far this NFL season.
The Chiefs moved to 3-0 on the season and are 2-1 against the spread, while the Falcons fell to 1-2, both straight up and ATS. Kansas City has now won nine straight games, dating back to Week 17 last season.