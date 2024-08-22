College football conference odds, betting insights for 2024

With the 2024 season about to kick off, here is where the betting action is going in each of the Power Four conferences

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The long summer drought is over; college football is back this weekend. While there are only four games — headlined by Florida State (-11.5) taking on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland — there will be plenty of college football betting opportunities over the next several months. So if you don’t have a strong opinion, you’re fine to not have action on any game this weekend.

With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams this year, winning a conference title isn’t vital to a team’s national championship hopes, but it will help with playoff seeding.

Here is a look at the four major conferences (RIP, Pac-12), the favorites to win each and the biggest liabilities at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Odds from BetMGM (teams with odds of +1000 or shorter)

ACC

Florida State +300 Clemson +350 Miami +450 NC State +650 Louisville +800 Virginia Tech +1000

Yes, there are a few new entrants into the ACC — welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford — but the Cardinal (+40000) and Golden Bears (+9000) aren’t expected to be contenders this season. Surprisingly, the biggest liability at BetMGM to win the conference resides with Virginia Tech, which has 29% of the total dollars wagered. Meanwhile Miami has the most bets (25%) and second-highest handle (24%) to win the conference. One oddsmaker says he believes the liability on NC State and Syracuse will continue to grow in the coming days.

Big Ten

Ohio State +155 Oregon +200 Penn State +500 Michigan +700

That’s not a typo: Oregon is now in the Big Ten, along with UCLA, USC and Washington. The Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll, but Ohio State has received the most wagers (26%) to win the conference and more than half of the total dollars wagered (59%). Penn State (22%) and Michigan (15%) are second and third in ticket count, respectively, but Nebraska is a growing liability as the Cornhuskers have attracted the fifth-most bets (6%) at +5000 odds.

Big 12

Utah +275 Kansas State +375 Oklahoma State +700 UCF +900 Iowa State +900 Kansas +900

In what is likely the most wide open of the power conferences, the Big 12 has five teams that have drawn at least 10% of bets. Not surprisingly, Colorado (+2500) is the runaway leader in bets (22%) and handle (29%) to win the conference. The Buffaloes also are BetMGM’s biggest liability of any team in the country to win a conference. Coach Deion Sanders’ team was extremely popular with bettors last season despite fading down the stretch, although one oddsmaker said that this season’s betting interest on Colorado pales in comparison to last year’s. Utah (14%), Iowa State (10%), Kansas (10%), Kansas State (10%) and Oklahoma State (9%) are the other teams that bettors believe have a good chance to win the Big 12. Utah, in its first season in the conference, is the Big 12 favorite and a team that, according to several oddsmakers, has taken sharp action to win the conference and go Over its win total of 9.5.

SEC

Georgia +180 Texas +350 Ole Miss +650 Alabama +700 LSU +900

Perennial national championship contender and preseason No. 1 Georgia predictably is the favorite to win the SEC, but Alabama (+700) has its worst odds to win the conference since 2008 (+650), per Sports Odds History. Bettors have taken notice, as the Crimson Tide (26%) have the most bets and total dollars wagered (35%) and are BetMGM’s biggest liability in the SEC. This year will be Alabama’s first season without coach Nick Saban at the helm since 2006. Georgia has the second-most wagers to win the conference, but Texas has attracted the second-most money.