Colorado sports betting revenue soars in June 2024

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The state of Colorado reported its sports betting figures for the month of June, and announced it more than tripled its revenue from June 2023.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported a gross gaming revenue of $28.2 million for June 2024. That number is up from the $9.2 million generated by the state in June 2023, a year-over-year increase of 206.5%. Net sports betting proceeds in the state rose from $1.97 million in 2023 to $19.2 million in 2024, an increase of 875%.

The impact of a local team winning a championship

In case you’re trying to figure out the main difference between June 2023 and June 2024, look no further than the NBA champion. In 2023, the Denver Nuggets took home the title and local bettors in Colorado battered the sportsbooks and raked in extreme profits. In 2024, the Nuggets failed to repeat and all of the local tickets backing Denver were graded as losers.

Most states with legalized sports betting have local teams, and operators in those states are well aware of the liability they would face if a local team made a run.

After beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, the Nuggets lost to Minnesota in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Minnesota would go on to lose to Dallas in the conference finals, and Dallas went on to lose to Boston in the NBA Finals.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Even with no Nuggets run, Colorado had a profitable month

Fans of Colorado sports teams and operators in the state were probably looking forward to long playoff runs in the spring from the two local teams. Both the Nuggets and the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche were among the favorites to win titles in their respective leagues. Both ended up bowing out in the second round of their respective postseasons.

It’s a double-edged sword for operators in the state. While they avoided any potential liability from paying out on the local teams, they also missed out on potentially massive betting handles if either team made a push for the championship.

Despite their teams’ disappointing finishes, Colorado had a good month of June. As we mentioned, sports betting revenue more than tripled year-over-year. Even more impressively, the state’s betting handle was up 12% year-over-year. When you consider the Nuggets weren’t as big of a factor this year, that bodes well for the future of Colorado sports betting.

Colorado has accepted more than $3 billion worth of sports bets in 2024, becoming the ninth state to pass that milestone. Compared to this time last year, wagering handle is up nearly 18%. The state’s sportsbook operators have generated nearly $230 million in gross revenue, up more than 27% year-over-year. The state has collected $15.2 million in taxes from operators, an increase of 19.7% from the halfway mark last year.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Min. first bet of $5. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 8/18/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Baseball leads the way

With the Nuggets and Avalanche out of the picture by June, Colorado bettors turned their attention to America’s pastime. Baseball led the way for bettors in the Centennial State, as 37.7% of non-parlay wagers were placed on MLB action. Overall, more than $100 million was bet on the sport in the month of June in Colorado.

Even without the Nuggets, bettors did get involved with the final rounds of the NBA Playoffs. More than $59 million was bet on the NBA in June in the state, making up more than 21% of non-parlay handle.

Soccer saw a rare bump in betting handle in June, mainly due to the European Championship and Copa America international tournaments. Almost 10% of the bets placed in the state in June were on soccer. Other sports reported a lower percentage of non-parlay handle:

Tennis ($26.5 million, 9.6% of non-parlay handle)

Table Tennis ($15.1 million, 5.4%)

Golf ($8.5 million, 3.1%)

Hockey ($8.1 million, 2.9%)

MMA ($5.7 million, 2.1%)

NCAA Baseball ($1.5 million, 0.5%)

NFL ($1.5 million, 0.5%)

Other sports ($19.1 million, 6.9%)

The state accepted $73.1 million worth of parlay bets in the month of June, making parlays the second most popular type of bet in the state behind only MLB bets. In total, sportsbooks profited more than $9 million on parlay bets for the month.