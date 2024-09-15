New DraftKings users can claim this lucrative bonus by placing their first $5 wager.

Favorites went 13-3 in NFL’s Week 1. Can they fare as well in Week 2? Ten of the 16 games this week have point spreads of more than a field goal, per DraftKings Sportsbook. While that could mean that oddsmakers aren’t expecting too many close games, anything can happen on any given Sunday (or Thursday, or Monday).

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

If you’re looking to bet on some Week 2 NFL action, DraftKings is currently offering new users $250 in bonus bets with placement of an initial $5 wager. In addition to the bonus bets, users will receive one month of access to NFL+ Premium, which is a perfect companion for any NFL fan.

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons this DraftKings promo, along with what you can bet on in Week 2 of the NFL.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code

Sportsbook promos are typically divided into two categories: Bet and get, and first bet insurance. While there are variations of each (with some sportsbooks often offering a choice between multiple offers), these are the main promo prototypes.

The promo being discussed here is of the bet and get variety. Bet and get offers typically work as follows: Make a first bet of a certain minimum amount (often $5-10), and get a specified amount of bonus bets (usually maxing out around $200). Most of the time, your initial bet must win to claim the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo for new users offering $250 in bonus bets compares favorably to FanDuel’s similar deal, which currently offers new users $200 in bonus bets, when they make a $5 bet, as opposed to DraftKings’offer of $250.

However, FanDuel’s current offer of three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket is probably a better value than NFL+ Premium, which does not offer every NFL game live like Sunday Ticket does.

While this is one of the better offerings on the market, it should be noted that there are some downsides to betting on DraftKings this season. Secondary odds markets, particularly futures odds, are priced much less competitively than in previous seasons. For instance, last year’s MVP awards featured a plethora of viable candidates in the +5000 range. This year, those types of players, like Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence have odds in the +3000/3500 range, giving the user significantly less value for similar bets than a year ago.

Additionally, some users who won on DraftKings in Week 1 complained of being limited by the sportsbook, in terms of the size of the bets they are now allowed to make, a controversial practice in the sports betting industry.

How to redeem the DraftKings promo

Redeeming the DraftKings promo is a simple process. If you follow these steps, you’ll be on your way to claiming this lucrative offer.

Click here to claim this promo and be taken to DraftKings’ website Create a new account at DraftKings and enter the requested personal information. Complete the identity verification process, and allow the geolocation software to confirm your location. Make your first deposit of at least $5 Place a wager of at least $5 on the market of your choice

If you are eligible and follow these instructions, you should soon receive $250 in bonus bets, although it could take 72 hours for them to appear in your account.

Additionally, you will be emailed a promo code to redeem a one-month free trial of NFL+ Premium.

What is NFL+ Premium?

NFL+ Premium is a paid subscription service from the National Football League which includes a plethora of features you can’t get anywhere else:

Some NFL+ Premium features include:

Live local and primetime games on your mobile device, including the postseason.

NFL RedZone

Full and condensed replays of all NFL games on any supported device

All-22 coaches film

Next Gen Stats

Live game audio for every game

Ad-free game highlights

NFL Pro

Additionally, NFL+ Premium includes NFL library programming, live streaming of NFL Network, and more features.

DraftKings promo terms and conditions

As with all sportsbook promotions, it is worthwhile to understand this DraftKings promo’s terms and conditions.

Bonus bets will be credited in the form of 10 separate bonus bets worth $25 each. These bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and winnings from these bets will include the profit, but not the stake itself. They may not be combined with other promos and expire with seven days of being issued.

To be eligible for this promo, bettors must be a new DraftKings user, 21 years of age or older (unless otherwise stated), and be located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

At the conclusion of the one-month NFL+ Premium trial, your subscription will automatically renew at full price ($14.99/month) unless canceled. Codes not redeemed by September 30 will expire and will not be re-issued.

This promo is set to run through September 19, so this is the final football weekend to claim the offer, which is likely to be less impressive next week since DraftKings’ initial promotion during football season is traditionally its strongest of the entire year.

NFL Week 2 betting at DraftKings

Here is a look at a few of the more intriguing Week 2 matchups you can bet on this week. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) @ Baltimore Ravens (0-1)

Spread Total Moneyline Las Vegas Raiders +8.5 (-112) Over 41 (-112) +310 Baltimore Ravens -8.5 (-108) Under 41 (-108) -395

The Ravens play host to the Raiders on Sunday, Sep. 15, at 1 p.m. ET. At DraftKings, the Ravens are 8.5-point favorites (-110), the largest favorite of Week 2’s slate.

The Raiders are coming off a disappointing showing against the Chargers and will hit the road again to face a ticked-off Lamar Jackson-led squad. Baltimore was an Isaiah Likely toe away from upstaging the Chiefs in the NFL season opener but will have had 10 days to mull over the loss to Kansas City.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Spread Total Moneyline Cincinnati Bengals +6 (-108) Over 48 (-112) +220 Kansas City Chiefs -6 (-112) Under 48 (-108) -270

The Chiefs (1-0) have won seven straight games dating back to last season (including, you may have heard, a run to their second straight Super Bowl victory), including the previously-mentioned nail-biter win over the Ravens. The Bengals (0-1) had a shocking Week 1 home loss to the Patriots, knocking many people out of their survivor pools in the process.

Here is a fun betting fact, courtesy of DraftKings: Seven of the Chiefs’ last eight times as home favorites have gone Under the total points line. The 47.5 over/under in this game (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS) is one of Week 2’s highest projected totals.

Chicago Bears (1-0) at Houston Texans (1-0)

Spread Total Moneyline Chicago Bears +6.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-115) +220 Houston Texans -6.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-105) -270

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this past NFL Draft, didn’t play particularly well in his Week 1 debut, but the Bears managed to pull out a home win over the Titans. Next up, we’ll get our first look at Williams in primetime when Chicago travels to Houston on Sunday night to face C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Houston, led by offseason acquisitions Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, pulled out a season-opening win in Indianapolis over their AFC South rival Colts.

The Bears are 2-11 straight up in the last 13 road games, although they are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall.

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Spread Total Moneyline Atlanta Falcons +6.5 (-108) Over 47 (-112) +250 Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-112) Under 47 (-108) -310

Fresh off a win in Brazil, the Eagles will make their stateside debut when they host Kirk Cousins and the Falcons to close out Week 2 on Monday night.

Atlanta lost its home opener to the Steelers, giving up 18 points without allowing a touchdown. The Falcons will likely need more than two receptions and 15 receiving yards from WR Drake London to have a shot at a road win in Philadelphia.

Per DraftKings, the Eagles are 1-7 aginst the spread in their past eight games. When it comes to this particular matchup, each of the last six meetings between these two teams has gone Under the total points line.

NFL Week 2 No Sweat Touchdowns

All DraftKings users who opt-in to this promo can receive a No Sweat Token for each football day of Week 2.

If you bet on a player to score a touchdown and they fail to reach the endzone, you will receive your stake back in the form of a bonus bet.

Here are the 10 players with the shortest DraftKings odds to score a touchdown in Week 2:

Saquon Barkley -215 (vs. Falcons) Breece Hall -195 (@ Titans) Derrick Henry -180 (vs. Raiders) David Montgomery -160 (vs. Buccaneers) Kyren Williams -160 (@ Cardinals) Jahmyr Gibbs -155 (vs. Buccaneers) Jordan Mason -155 (@ Vikings) Jalen Hurts -150 (vs. Falcons) Joe Mixon -140 (vs. Bears) Ezekiel Elliott -125 (vs. Saints)

One downside to DraftKings’ anytime touchdown bets is that you can’t bet “no” for a touchdown bet, implying that the sportsbook knows these bets don’t have especially strong odds to hit.

Responsible gaming at DraftKings

At its best, sports betting is intended to be a way to enhance and complement one’s sports-watching experience. Once betting ceases to be entertainment, it is no longer fun.

DraftKings is committed to providing resources to ensure its users have every opportunity to bet responsibly. At the sportsbook’s official responsible gaming page, users can find many helpful tips and information to help keep things safe. This includes the ability to set check-ins and alerts, account limits such as deposit, time and wagering limits, and self-exclusion breaks.