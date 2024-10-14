The sportsbook is offering new customers $200 in bonus bets following registration and an initial $5 bet

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The New York Jets hit the reset button after a lackadaisical Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, firing head coach Robert Saleh. Now they turn their attention to a primetime matchup on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET) against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings, one of the betting industry’s top sportsbooks, is offering new customers $200 in bonus bets following an initial wager of $5 or more.

Here is more on how bettors can claim this welcome promo, along with other important information about DraftKings.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering $200 in bonus bets with an initial wager of $5. The bonus bets will arrive as eight $25 tokens, win or lose, and can be used on any market. No promo code is required to activate this offer.

Want to bet $10 on New York’s Breece Hall to score a touchdown? Whether the Jets’ star running back scores or not, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other sportsbook promotions. Like most bonuses, they hold no cash value and expire within seven days of receipt. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To be eligible for this sportsbook offer, bettors must be at least 21 years of age, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

New customers can kick off their betting journey with DraftKings. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem DraftKings Sportsbook’s latest welcome offer:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address, as well as a username and password for the new sportsbook account.

Verify personal information, including date of birth, location and last four digits of Social Security number.

Deposit $5

Place a cash wager of $5 on any market

Meet these requirements and DraftKings will reward users with $200 in bonus bets. The bonus will arrive in the form of eight $25 bonus bets. They must be used within seven days to avoid expiration.

What can you bet on?

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich takes over as Jets interim coach, replacing Saleh. New York hosts AFC East rival Buffalo in primetime, looking to curb its two-game losing streak.

Despite being 2-3, the Jets can tie Buffalo for first place in the division with a win. For what it’s worth, oddsmakers at DraftKings list New York as a 1-point underdog and +100 on the money line.

The Bills are 18-6 following a loss since 2019 and have never dropped more than two games in a row with Josh Allen at quarterback.

Allen, one of the early frontrunners to win NFL MVP, has thrown eight touchdowns compared to no interceptions this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has also rushed for a pair of scores.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bills -118 -1 (-112) O 40.5 (-110) Jets -102 +1 (-108) U 40.5 (-110)

DraftKings at a glance

DraftKings offers several bonuses for existing customers, including odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, referral bonuses and more.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to sign up for DraftKings. Following registration, new users are eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets with an initial wager of $5.

DraftKings has a plethora of betting markets available, including not just popular game bets (spread, money line, total) but also team/player props and futures bets. Those in select locations also can access casino-style games (poker, roulette, blackjack, slots, etc.), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and Pick6.