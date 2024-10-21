Fanatics Sportsbook’s new promotion provides first-time users the potential to get bonus bets up to $100 per day for the first 10 days after signing up

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Fanatics Sportsbook recently unveiled a new sportsbook promotion that first-time users can claim before this week’s Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring Ravens at Buccaneers and Chargers at Cardinals.

Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add'l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

This promo offers new users the chance to get bonus bets up to $100 for each of their first 10 days, which is a unique promo structure in the online sports betting world. Continue reading to get all the details on this new Fanatics promo, including how it works and how to claim it.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

The new Fanatics Sportsbook promotion is a variation of the traditional “first bet insurance” style of sportsbook promos. The unique part of this promotion is that it applies to 10 bets over the first 10 days after signing up, whereas most sportsbook promos apply only to the very first bet.

With this promotion, new users can get a bonus bet of up to $100 each day for the first 10 days, which means a maximum potential value of $1,000. Bonus bets are awarded if the first wager of the day ends up losing, and no bonus bets are awarded if the first bet wins. Only one bonus bet can be awarded per day, and only the first bet of the day qualifies.

For example, if the first bet of the day is $10, and that bet loses, a $10 bonus bet will be deposited into the user’s account. If that $10 first bet of the day wins, the user would not get a bonus bet that day, even if they placed another $10 bet later in the day that lost. If that first bet was $100 and lost, the bonus bet would be $100, but if the bet was $150, $100 of the bet would be returned as a bonus bet.

“First bet insurance” promotions at other top online sportsbooks frequently offer up to $1,000 or even $1,500 in bonus bets, which are awarded as either one large bonus bet or multiple smaller bonus bets. However, users would need to wager that maximum amount on their very first bet in order to receive those bonus bets, and some new users may not want to place such a large amount on their first bet. This promo structure may be more appealing to those users.

Terms & conditions for the Fanatics promo

There are a few important terms and conditions to know about this Fanatics promo.

Eligibility: Only brand new customers are eligible, and potential customers must be at least 21 years old to sign up. Users must also be physically located in a state in which Fanatics is licensed to operate, which includes: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY.

Only brand new customers are eligible, and potential customers must be at least 21 years old to sign up. Users must also be physically located in a state in which Fanatics is licensed to operate, which includes: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY. Minimum deposit: The minimum deposit at Fanatics is $5 for both new accounts and any future deposits.

The minimum deposit at Fanatics is $5 for both new accounts and any future deposits. Minimum odds: The “qualifying wager” (i.e. first bet of the day) must have betting odds of -200 or longer, so odds of -150 or +100 would qualify, but odds of -250 would not.

The “qualifying wager” (i.e. first bet of the day) must have betting odds of -200 or longer, so odds of -150 or +100 would qualify, but odds of -250 would not. Bonus bets expiration and playthrough requirement: Bonus bets expire seven days (or exactly 168 hours) after they are delivered to a user’s account. They are also non-transferable and non-withdrawable, so users must satisfy the playthrough requirement by using the bonus bets to place a bet before they can withdraw any associated winnings.

Bonus bets expire seven days (or exactly 168 hours) after they are delivered to a user’s account. They are also non-transferable and non-withdrawable, so users must satisfy the playthrough requirement by using the bonus bets to place a bet before they can withdraw any associated winnings. Bonus bet winnings: Users will receive the profits from any winning bonus bets, but will not receive the original stake. For example, if a user wins a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds, they will receive $100 in withdrawable cash. If they won the same bet using $100 cash instead of a bonus bet, then they would receive $200 (the $100 winnings + the original $100 stake).

How to claim the Fanatics promo

The following simple steps can be followed to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claim this welcome bonus:

Click the “Claim Bonus” button anywhere on this page, which will either open the Fanatics Sportsbook app or give a prompt to download it. Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account, which requires providing some personal information such as one’s name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their social security number. This information is necessary to verify one’s age and identity. Deposit at least $5 into the account using any of Fanatics’ available payment methods, such as debit or credit cards, ACH, Venmo or PayPal. Place a bet of between $5 and $100 on a market with odds of -200 or longer each day for the first 10 days after signing up. Use your bonus bets within seven days so they don’t expire.

What can one bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook?

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a wide variety of sports betting markets across all major team and individual sports, including standard game bets such as the point spread or over/under, as well as various prop bets.

For this week, there are two Monday Night Football games on which new users can bet after signing up. First, the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup of two playoff contenders, then the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers in what could be a low-scoring slugfest. Both the Ravens and Chargers are road favorites in these games.

Money line Point Spread Total (Over/Under) Game 1: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens -190 -3.5 (-110) Over 49.5 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +160 +3.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110) Game 2: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 (-110) -125 Over 44.0 (-110) Arizona Cardinals +1.5 (-110) +105 Under 44.0 (-110)

*odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics is one of the newer brands in the sports betting industry after it acquired and then rebranded PointsBet in early 2023. The sports apparel and collectibles giant is quickly establishing itself as one of the top competitors in the industry.

Customers who have purchased officially licensed team apparel from Fanatics may already be familiar with its “FanCash” rewards program, which is now one of the most unique aspects of Fanatics Sportsbook. Users can earn cash back from every bet they place with Fanatics, which can then be redeemed for Fanatics merchandise or used as bonus bets.