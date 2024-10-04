Jalen Milroe is the new Heisman Trophy betting favorite, but is he the best bet after Week 5?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Jalen Milroe and his Alabama Crimson Tide put the college football world on notice in Week 5, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in one of the season’s best games to date.

There is now a new No. 1-ranked team as well as a new Heisman Trophy betting favorite.

Here are the latest odds for the sport’s most highly desired award.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide (+210, FanDuel)

After generating 491 total yards in a marquee win against Georgia, Milroe catapulted to the top of the Heisman betting odds, surpassing Cam Ward of Miami.

Milroe now has 18 total touchdowns (10 passing and eight rushing) against just one interception. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who can beat opposing teams from inside and outside of the pocket.

Unquestionably, Milroe’s Heisman Trophy hopes will be determined by how he performs during the three-game stretch in which he’ll face Tennessee, Missouri and LSU, all in a row, as well as the SEC Championship Game, assuming the Crimson Tide get there.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

A $20 futures bet that wins at +210 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook would return a $62.00 payout.

Cam Ward, Miami Hurricanes (+550, Caesars)

Ward was the betting favorite for a few weeks following big-time, early-season performances, most notably in the season opener against the Florida Gators.

Ward might have a difficult time dethroning Milroe simply due to a weak schedule. In fact, Miami has only one ranked opponent (Louisville) remaining on its schedule.

Still, an undefeated season resulting in an ACC Championship would give him a solid case for the Heisman. Ward currently has 20 total touchdowns against four interceptions and 1,928 total yards.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

A $20 wager on Cam Ward to win the Heisman at +550 odds from Caesars Sportsbook would reel in a $130.00 payout.

Travis Hunter, Colorado Buffaloes (+800, BetRivers)

Hunter is truly a unicorn. If he were on a College Football Playoff-contending team, he would almost certainly be the favorite to win the Heisman.

However, he plays for Colorado, a team that is a +600 longshot to make the CFP. If the Buffaloes reach the 12-team playoff, Hunter could definitely win this prestigious award.

He is widely considered to be a top wide receiver and defensive back, which is a truly incredible feat. Team wins will heavily impact his chances to win the award.

Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

A $20 futures wager from BetRivers Sportsbook at +800 odds would pay a return of $180.00 if Hunter took home the award.

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Broncos (+900, BetMGM)

Jeanty is the nation’s best running back. Through four games, the junior is averaging an incredible 10.3 yards per carry (best in the country) and has scored 13 touchdowns.

Another staggering stat: He has rushed for more than 250 yards in half of Boise State’s games this season. He also has recorded a 60-plus yard run in every game.

The Broncos have a very weak strength of schedule, which will boost Jeanty’s stats, but likely limit his chances of winning the Heisman. Boise State has one fringe Top 25 team left on the schedule in UNLV. Jeanty is on pace for 2,535 rushing yards.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

If you were to place a $20 wager at BetMGM on Jeanty to win the Heisman at +900 odds, you would yield a $200 payout should the running back win the award.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks (+1400, DraftKings)

Gabriel is the third quarterback on this list, and he as earned this spot, as the sixth-year player has an 81.5% completion percentage and 11 total touchdowns against just one turnover.

He will get plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills against formidable opposition, with Oregon still having to face Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan in the program’s inaugural Big Ten season.

There is a path for Gabriel to dethrone both Milroe and Ward as the nation’s top quarterback.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).