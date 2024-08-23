How to bet on Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The college football season finally gets underway this weekend, and it all kicks off in Dublin, Ireland with Florida State and Georgia Tech getting the season underway. Florida State is coming off a season that saw them go undefeated in regular season play, win the ACC Championship Game and still miss the College Football Playoffs. A lot of pieces from that team are now gone, but the returning group must have a chip on their shoulder. They’ll look to start things off on the right foot this season with a matchup against a pesky Georgia Tech team.

WHO No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets WHEN Saturday, August 24th at 12:00 p.m. EST WHERE Aviva Stadium | Dublin, Ireland HOW ESPN, ESPN+

Whether you’re betting on the Seminoles or Yellow Jackets to cover the spread, or you want to spice things up and bet a 6-leg same-game parlay, there are certain factors you should look for before placing your bets.

If your state licenses multiple sportsbooks, it’s in a bettor’s best interest to shop across the different apps and find the best line available to them. The margins between a profitable bettor and a losing bettor are small. Every point matters and every bit of vig (the sportsbook’s edge) charged by the sportsbooks also matters.

While betting lines are similar across the industry, there might be small discrepancies between different sportsbooks. For example, all four of the major sportsbooks have Florida State as a 10.5-point favorite. However, DraftKings has Florida State to cover the spread at -108 odds while every other outlet is at -110 or higher. If you’re looking to bet on the Seminoles, DraftKings is currently your best option.

Here are all of the different odds available at the nation’s top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Florida St Spread -10.5 (-112) -10.5 (-108) -10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) Georgia Tech Spread +10.5 (-108 +10.5 (-112) +10.5 (-110) +10.5 (-110) Florida St Moneyline -465 -440 -450 -480 Georgia Tech Moneyline +340 +340 +340 +360 Over Over 55.5 (-110) Over 55.5 (-110) Over 55.5 (-105) Over 55.5 (-110) Under Under 55.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-115) Under 55.5 (-110)

Betting insights on Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

All eyes will be on Florida State, who enters the season as a slight favorite to win the ACC ahead of Clemson and Miami. Last season, they went undefeated during the regular season and won the conference, but were left out of the College Football Playoff. The committee likely left them out due to a late season-ending injury suffered by Heisman candidate quarterback Jordan Travis.

Travis is gone and so are a ton of other Seminoles from last season. The team ranks 89th in returning production, which means this certainly isn’t the same team as last year. Georgia Tech went 7-6 in their first full season under Brent Key. They are a pesky team that plays hard, and they return former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King under center.

If you’re betting on Florida State to cover the spread, you’re likely expecting them to overmatch an inferior opponent. Motivation from last year’s snub could also play a factor in your handicap.